2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Round 1 pairings and tee times explored

The 2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters is set to begin on Thursday, October 26, at Doha Golf Club, with 132 players teeing off in different groups.

The first round of the Qatar Masters will begin on Thursday at 6 am local time (11 am EDT). Nacho Elvira, Kalle Samooja, and Freddy Schott will tee off from the first hole, while Scott Jamieson, Guido Migliozzi, and Sean Crocker will start the first round from the tenth tee.

Christoffer Bring, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, and Ricardo Santos will begin the second session at 10:30 am local time (3:30 am ET) as the first threesome teeing off from Hole 1. Simultaneously, Manu Gandas, Wilco Nienaber, and Gudmundur Kristjansson will tee off from the 10th hole at the Qatar Masters.

Tee time details for the DP World Tour Qatar Masters 2023, Round 1

Here are the complete tee time details for the DP World Tour Qatar Masters 2023, Round 1 (all times local):

Tee 1:

6:00 am: Nacho Elvira, Kalle Samooja, Freddy Schott

6:10 am: Jeunghun Wang, Søren Kjeldsen, Jens Dantorp

6:20 am: Lukas Nemecz, Justin Walters, Edoardo Molinari

6:30 am: Jeong Weon Ko, Hennie Du Plessis, Angel Hidalgo

6:40 am: Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Andy Sullivan, Shergo Al Kurdi

6:50 am: Alejandro Del Rey, Daniel Gavins, Stephen Gallacher

7:00 am: Maximilian Kieffer, Nicolas Colsaerts, Simon Forsström

7:10 am: Fabrizio Zanotti, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Marcus Kinhult

7:20 am: David Ravetto, Pedro Figueiredo, Niklas Lemke

7:30 am: Deon Germishuys, Matthew Jordan, Joshua Grenville-Wood

7:40 am: Daniel Van Tonder, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Joe Jones

10:30 am: Christoffer Bring, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Ricardo Santos

10:40 am: Jayden Schaper, Marcus Armitage, Eddie Pepperell

10:50 am: Alexander Björk, Matthew Southgate, Rasmus Højgaard

11:00 am: Zander Lombard, Thorbjørn Olesen, Adrian Otaegui

11:10 am: Sebastian Söderberg, Tom McKibbin, Jordan Smith

11:20 am: Marcel Siem, Romain Langasque, Matt Wallace

11:30 am: John Murphy, Ockie Strydom, Benjamin Hebert

11:40 am: Bryce Easton, John Parry, Robin Sciot-Siegrist

11:50 am: James Morrison, Chase Hanna, Alex Fitzpatrick

12:00 pm: Tristen Strydom, Saud Al Sharif, Todd Clements

12:10 pm: Andrew Wilson, Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Rikuya Hoshino

Tee 10:

6:00 am: Scott Jamieson, Guido Migliozzi, Sean Crocker

6:10 am: Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Santiago Tarrio, Darren Fichardt

6:20 am: Aaron Rai, Thriston Lawrence, Daniel Hillier

6:30 am: Matthieu Pavon, Jorge Campillo, Sami Välimäki

6:40 am: Ewen Ferguson, Pablo Larrazabal, Yannki Paul

6:50 am: Ryo Hisatsune, Antoine Rozner, Robert Macintyre

7:00 am: Ross Fisher, Johannes Veerman, Oliver Bekker

7:10 am: Marc Warren, Wil Besseling, Sebastian Garcia

7:20 am: Richard Mansell, Alexander Levy, Richie Ramsay

7:30 am: Alexander Knappe, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Aaron Cockerill

7:40 am: Kazuki Higa, John Axelsen, Matthew Baldwin

10:30 am: Manu Gandas, Wilco Nienaber, Gudmundur Kristjansson

10:40 am: JC Ritchie, Mikael Lindberg, Oliver Hundebøll

10:50 am: Othman Raouzi, Adri Arnaus, Callum Shinkwin

11:00 am: Alvaro Quiros, Gavin Green, John Catlin

11:10 am: David Law, Tapio Pulkkanen, Darius Van Driel

11:20 am: Faisal Salhab, Marcel Schneider, Jeff Winther

11:30 am: Gunner Wiebe, Jazz Janewattanond, Joakim Lagergren

11:40 am: Louis De Jager, Nick Bachem, Jason Scrivener

11:50 am: Thomas Aiken, Martin Simonsen, Adrien Saddier

12:00 pm: Joël Stalter, Clément Sordet, Garrick Porteous

12:10 pm: Jeremy Freiburghaus, Niklas Nørgaard, Daan Huizing