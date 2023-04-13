2023 FedEx Cup Fall events schedule and format explored

The PGA Tour announced its FedEx Cup fall schedule on Wednesday, April 12, via social media. The fall slate has seven events that will run from September to November with an off for the Ryder Cup from September 25 to October 1.

FedEx Cup has a greater purse with a total of $56.6 million. The fall season comes with a lot of surprises for golfers. The 500 points are reserved for the winner in addition to the two-year exemption, entry into 2024's first designated event, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship, and eligibility into major tournaments.

The first FedEx Cup event will take place from September 11 to 17 at Silverado Resort and Spa on the Northern Course in Napa, California, while the second cup is scheduled for October and will continue until November. The FedEx Cup will be played in the 72-hole format.

It is important to note that the PGA Tour has also announced eight designated events for next season. The tournaments have been reserved for top-ranked golfers with huge purses. Interestingly, designated events are no-cut events.

2023 FedEx Cup Fall events schedule

Fortinet Championship

Date: September 11-17

Venue: Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course) in Napa, California

Sanderson Farms Championship

Date: October 2-8

Venue: The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi

Shriners Children’s Open

Date: October 9-15

Venue: TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada

ZOZO Championship

Date: October 16-22

Venue: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan

World Wide Technology Championship

Date: October 30-November 5

Venue: El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Date: November 6-12

Venue: Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda

The RSM Classic

Date: November 13-19

venue: Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia

2023 PGA Tour Challenge season schedule

After the conclusion of the FedEx Cup events, the PGA Tour will start with the Challenge season on November 27 with the Hero World Challenge. In 2022, Viktor Hovland won the event.

The last event of the Challenge season is the star-studded PNC Championship, which will take place from December 11 to 17 at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Florida.

The tournament has the eyes of the golf enthusiast, majorly because Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods play together every year. They finished in eighth position in 2022, while Vijay Singh won the trophy alongside his son, Qass Singh.

Tiger Woods has struggled with injury and withdrew from The Masters last week. He hardly plays golf these days considering his deteriorating health. But Woods enjoys playing with his son and will probably play at the PNC Championship in 2023.

Here's a list of the PGA Tour Challenge season events:

Hero World Challenge

Date: November 27-December 3

Venue: Albany in New Providence, Bahamas

Grant Thornton Invitational

Date: December 4-10

Venue: Tiburón Golf Club and The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón in Naples, Florida

PNC Championship

Date: December 11-17

Venue: The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando in Orlando, Florida

