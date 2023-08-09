2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship Thursday tee times and pairings explored

After an eventful season, the PGA Tour has now reached the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs. The Playoffs are set to tee off with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee. The four-day event starting Thursday, August 10, will see the top 70 in the points standings compete against each other.
The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship will tee off on Thursday at 8:50 am with Thomas Detry, Taylor Montgomery, and Davis Riley on the first tee. The pairing of Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes, and Cameron Young will follow at 9:02 am. Patrick Rodgers, Adam Hadwin, and J.T. Poston will take the first tee at 9:14 am.
It is pertinent to note that the event has a stacked field, headlined by the likes of World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 Rory McIlroy, and No. 3 Jon Rahm. The trio has been grouped together for the first two rounds and will tee off at 10:26 am on Thursday.
2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship tee times
Here are the complete tee times for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind (All times ET):
1st tee
- 8:50 am - Thomas Detry, Taylor Montgomery, Davis Riley
- 9:02 am - Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Young
- 9:14 am - Patrick Rodgers, Adam Hadwin, J.T. Poston
- 9:26 am - Sahith Theegala, Lee Hodges, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 9:38 am - Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood, Denny McCarthy
- 9:50 am - Collin Morikawa, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Schenk
- 10:02 am - Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka
- 10:14 am - Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler
- 10:26 am - Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
- 10:38 am - Brandon Wu, Hayden Buckley, Hideki Matsuyama
- 10:50 am - Stephan Jaeger, Cam Davis, Sam Ryder
- 11:02 am - Matt NeSmith, Vincent Norrman
- 11:20 am - Lucas Glover, Nick Hardy, Alex Smalley
- 11:32 am - Eric Cole, Andrew Putnam, Harris English
- 11:44 am - Ben An, Adam Svensson, Brendon Todd
- 11:56 am - Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Justin Rose
- 12:08 pm - Chris Kirk, Seamus Power, Corey Conners
- 12:20 pm - Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Emiliano Grillo
- 12:32 pm - Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Si Woo Kim
- 12:44 pm - Tony Finau, Jason Day, Nick Taylor
- 12:56 pm - Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman
- 1:08 pm - Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Matt Kuchar
- 1:20 pm - Sam Stevens, Aaron Rai, Beau Hossler
- 1:32 pm - J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin
2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship Friday tee times will be updated after round 1.