2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship Thursday tee times and pairings explored

After an eventful season, the PGA Tour has now reached the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs. The Playoffs are set to tee off with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee. The four-day event starting Thursday, August 10, will see the top 70 in the points standings compete against each other.

The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship will tee off on Thursday at 8:50 am with Thomas Detry, Taylor Montgomery, and Davis Riley on the first tee. The pairing of Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes, and Cameron Young will follow at 9:02 am. Patrick Rodgers, Adam Hadwin, and J.T. Poston will take the first tee at 9:14 am.

It is pertinent to note that the event has a stacked field, headlined by the likes of World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 Rory McIlroy, and No. 3 Jon Rahm. The trio has been grouped together for the first two rounds and will tee off at 10:26 am on Thursday.

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship tee times

Here are the complete tee times for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind (All times ET):

1st tee

8:50 am - Thomas Detry, Taylor Montgomery, Davis Riley

9:02 am - Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Young

9:14 am - Patrick Rodgers, Adam Hadwin, J.T. Poston

9:26 am - Sahith Theegala, Lee Hodges, Matt Fitzpatrick

9:38 am - Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood, Denny McCarthy

9:50 am - Collin Morikawa, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Schenk

10:02 am - Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka

10:14 am - Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

10:26 am - Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

10:38 am - Brandon Wu, Hayden Buckley, Hideki Matsuyama

10:50 am - Stephan Jaeger, Cam Davis, Sam Ryder

11:02 am - Matt NeSmith, Vincent Norrman

11:20 am - Lucas Glover, Nick Hardy, Alex Smalley

11:32 am - Eric Cole, Andrew Putnam, Harris English

11:44 am - Ben An, Adam Svensson, Brendon Todd

11:56 am - Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Justin Rose

12:08 pm - Chris Kirk, Seamus Power, Corey Conners

12:20 pm - Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Emiliano Grillo

12:32 pm - Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Si Woo Kim

12:44 pm - Tony Finau, Jason Day, Nick Taylor

12:56 pm - Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman

1:08 pm - Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Matt Kuchar

1:20 pm - Sam Stevens, Aaron Rai, Beau Hossler

1:32 pm - J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship Friday tee times will be updated after round 1.