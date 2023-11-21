2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship field and players rankings explored 

The 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, November 23, at the Royal Queensland Golf Club in Australia. The Australian PGA’s home tournament will boast a 156-player field stacked with PGA Tour and DP World Tour regulars. The event will see golfers compete for the $2,000,000 prize purse.
The Australian PGA Championship, co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, will take place in its originally intended slot. Coming off the back of the DP World Tour Championships in Dubai, several European golfers have traveled directly to Brisbane for the event.
The tournament features four of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) as top contenders. Defending champion and LIV Golfer Cameron Smith joins the likes of Min Woo Lee, Adam Scott and Adrian Meronk on the field.
2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship field
World No.18 Cameron Smith is the highest-ranked player on the Australian PGA Championship field. World No.45 Min Woo Lee is the second-best on the field. Aussie fan favorite Adam Scott, 47th in the OWGR, will be among the most senior players at the event.
Interestingly, the event features several players from LIV Golf. Besides Smith, the event’s field will also have Marc Leishman, Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira and Laurie Canter competing for the top prize. Alex Fitzpatrick, Ryo Hisatsune, Lucas Herbert and Robert MacIntyre are other names to look out for at the DP World Tour event this weekend.
Listed below are the top 50 ranked players in the 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship field:
- 18 - Cameron Smith
- 45 - Min Woo Lee
- 47 - Adam Scott
- 48 - Adrian Meronk
Below is the complete field for the Australian PGA Championship:
- Derek Ackerman
- Maverick Antcliff
- Josh Armstrong
- John Axelsen
- Nathan Barbieri
- Lachlan Barker
- Haydn Barron
- Austin Bautista
- Braden Becker
- Kit Bittle
- Adam Bland
- Gregory Bourdy
- Pietro Bovari
- Sam Brazel
- Darcy Brereton
- Steven Brown
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Andrew Campbell
- Laurie Canter
- Jak Carter
- John Catlin
- Anthony Choat
- Brett Coletta
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- James Conran
- Chris Crabtree
- Sean Crocker
- Harrison Crowe
- Cameron Davis
- Louis Dobbelaar
- Matthew Docking
- Andrew Dodt
- Samuel Eaves
- Ben Eccles
- Oliver Farr
- Jarryd Felton
- Ben Ferguson
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Nick Flanagan
- Lawry Flynn
- Grant Forrest
- Marcus Fraser
- Daniel Gale
- Zinyo Garcia
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Josh Geary
- James Gibellini
- Rhein Gibson
- Joshua Greer
- Matthew Griffin
- Jeffrey Guan
- Jordan Gumberg
- Marc Hammer
- Tim Hart
- Simon Hawkes
- Scott Hend
- Michael Hendry
- Lucas Herbert
- Kazuki Higa
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Hayden Hopewell
- Tom Power Horan
- David Horsey
- Rikuya Hoshino
- David Howell
- Denzel Ieremia
- Cameron John
- Sam Jones
- Philipp Katich
- Andrew Kelly
- Frank Kennedy
- TJ King
- Soren Kjeldsen
- Douglas Klein
- Kazuma Kobori
- Andre Lautee
- Deyen Lawson
- Min Woo Lee
- Chang Gi Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Alexander Levy
- Peter Lonard
- Curtis Luck
- John Lyras
- Robert MacIntyre
- Jay Mackenzie
- Haraldur Magnus
- Richard Mansell
- James Marchesani
- Andrew Martin
- Kade McBride
- Richard McEvoy
- Tom Mckibbin
- Connor McKinney
- Matt McLean
- Jake McLeod
- James Mee
- Adrian Meronk
- Kyle Michel
- David Micheluzzi
- Matthew Millar
- Jediah Morgan
- Kerry Mountcastle
- Jack Munro
- Jack Murdoch
- Zach Murray
- Joel Moscatel Nachsh
- Lukas Nemecz
- Joaquin Niemann
- Geoff Ogilvy
- Wade Ormsby
- Rod Pampling
- Dimitrios Papadatos
- Eddie Pepperell
- Aaron Pike
- Terry Pilkadaris
- Pierre Pineau
- Mark Power
- Conor Purcell
- Anthony Quayle
- Brett Rankin
- Brett Rumford
- Matias Sanchez
- Levi Sclater
- Adam Scott
- Jason Scrivener
- John Senden
- Michael Sim
- Todd Sinnott
- Cameron Smith
- Elvis Smylie
- Matthew Stieger
- Scott Strange
- Julian Suri
- Connor Syme
- Rhys Thomas
- Jack Thompson
- Lincoln Tighe
- Lars van Meijel
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Nick Voke
- Toby Walker
- Justin Warren
- Brady Watt
- Ben Wharton
- Gunner Wiebe
- Aaron Wilkin
- Peter Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Christopher Wood
- Shae Wools-Cobb
- Sung Jin Yeo
- Josh Younger
- Jordan Zunic
More details on the Australian PGA Championship, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.