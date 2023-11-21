2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship field and players rankings explored 

The 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, November 23, at the Royal Queensland Golf Club in Australia. The Australian PGA’s home tournament will boast a 156-player field stacked with PGA Tour and DP World Tour regulars. The event will see golfers compete for the $2,000,000 prize purse.

The Australian PGA Championship, co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, will take place in its originally intended slot. Coming off the back of the DP World Tour Championships in Dubai, several European golfers have traveled directly to Brisbane for the event.

The tournament features four of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) as top contenders. Defending champion and LIV Golfer Cameron Smith joins the likes of Min Woo Lee, Adam Scott and Adrian Meronk on the field.

2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship field

World No.18 Cameron Smith is the highest-ranked player on the Australian PGA Championship field. World No.45 Min Woo Lee is the second-best on the field. Aussie fan favorite Adam Scott, 47th in the OWGR, will be among the most senior players at the event.

Interestingly, the event features several players from LIV Golf. Besides Smith, the event’s field will also have Marc Leishman, Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira and Laurie Canter competing for the top prize. Alex Fitzpatrick, Ryo Hisatsune, Lucas Herbert and Robert MacIntyre are other names to look out for at the DP World Tour event this weekend.

Listed below are the top 50 ranked players in the 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship field:

18 - Cameron Smith

45 - Min Woo Lee

47 - Adam Scott

48 - Adrian Meronk

Below is the complete field for the Australian PGA Championship:

Derek Ackerman

Maverick Antcliff

Josh Armstrong

John Axelsen

Nathan Barbieri

Lachlan Barker

Haydn Barron

Austin Bautista

Braden Becker

Kit Bittle

Adam Bland

Gregory Bourdy

Pietro Bovari

Sam Brazel

Darcy Brereton

Steven Brown

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Andrew Campbell

Laurie Canter

Jak Carter

John Catlin

Anthony Choat

Brett Coletta

Nicolas Colsaerts

James Conran

Chris Crabtree

Sean Crocker

Harrison Crowe

Cameron Davis

Louis Dobbelaar

Matthew Docking

Andrew Dodt

Samuel Eaves

Ben Eccles

Oliver Farr

Jarryd Felton

Ben Ferguson

Alex Fitzpatrick

Nick Flanagan

Lawry Flynn

Grant Forrest

Marcus Fraser

Daniel Gale

Zinyo Garcia

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Josh Geary

James Gibellini

Rhein Gibson

Joshua Greer

Matthew Griffin

Jeffrey Guan

Jordan Gumberg

Marc Hammer

Tim Hart

Simon Hawkes

Scott Hend

Michael Hendry

Lucas Herbert

Kazuki Higa

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Hayden Hopewell

Tom Power Horan

David Horsey

Rikuya Hoshino

David Howell

Denzel Ieremia

Cameron John

Sam Jones

Philipp Katich

Andrew Kelly

Frank Kennedy

TJ King

Soren Kjeldsen

Douglas Klein

Kazuma Kobori

Andre Lautee

Deyen Lawson

Min Woo Lee

Chang Gi Lee

Marc Leishman

Alexander Levy

Peter Lonard

Curtis Luck

John Lyras

Robert MacIntyre

Jay Mackenzie

Haraldur Magnus

Richard Mansell

James Marchesani

Andrew Martin

Kade McBride

Richard McEvoy

Tom Mckibbin

Connor McKinney

Matt McLean

Jake McLeod

James Mee

Adrian Meronk

Kyle Michel

David Micheluzzi

Matthew Millar

Jediah Morgan

Kerry Mountcastle

Jack Munro

Jack Murdoch

Zach Murray

Joel Moscatel Nachsh

Lukas Nemecz

Joaquin Niemann

Geoff Ogilvy

Wade Ormsby

Rod Pampling

Dimitrios Papadatos

Eddie Pepperell

Aaron Pike

Terry Pilkadaris

Pierre Pineau

Mark Power

Conor Purcell

Anthony Quayle

Brett Rankin

Brett Rumford

Matias Sanchez

Levi Sclater

Adam Scott

Jason Scrivener

John Senden

Michael Sim

Todd Sinnott

Cameron Smith

Elvis Smylie

Matthew Stieger

Scott Strange

Julian Suri

Connor Syme

Rhys Thomas

Jack Thompson

Lincoln Tighe

Lars van Meijel

Jhonattan Vegas

Nick Voke

Toby Walker

Justin Warren

Brady Watt

Ben Wharton

Gunner Wiebe

Aaron Wilkin

Peter Wilson

Blake Windred

Christopher Wood

Shae Wools-Cobb

Sung Jin Yeo

Josh Younger

Jordan Zunic

More details on the Australian PGA Championship, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.