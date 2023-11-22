2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship odds and best bets ft. Cam Smith and Min Woo Lee

The 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is here. The event is set to tee off on Thursday, November 23 at the Royal Queensland Golf Club in Australia. The DP World Tour and Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia co-sanctioned event will see a field of 156 golfers compete for the $2,000,000 prize purse.

The event features a stacked field featuring several DP World Tour and LIV Golf stars. Aussie star and World No.18 Cameron Smith is the highest-ranked golfer on the field. He is also the favorite to win this weekend. The LIV golfer comes into the Australian PGA Championship with 9-2 (+450) odds. It is noteworthy that Smith has won the event thrice and is also the defending champion.

2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship odds

Cam Smith is the outright favorite to win the 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, according to GNN. Having had a strong LIV Golf season, the 30-year-old golfer is expected to beat the rest of the field and defend his title in Brisbane.

Expand Tweet

While Smith leads the odds list, compatriot Min Woo Lee sits behind him with 7-1 odds. Coming off the back of a strong T15 finish at the DP World Tour Championship last week, Lee will look to start the 2024 European Tour with a positive result.

Cameron Davis sits third on the odds list with 11-1 odds, while Aussie veteran Adam Scott sits fourth with 12-1. The 14-time PGA Tour champion recently revealed his ambition to win again. The former Masters champion noted that a win at the Australian PGA Championship would act as a “springboard” to revive his career. It is pertinent to note that Scott has not won an event since 2020.

Expand Tweet

Adrian Meronk (16-1), Joaquin Niemann (16-1), Ryo Hisatsune (20-1), Marc Leishman (22-1), David Micheluzzi (25-1) and Lucas Herbert (28-1) are some other names to watch this weekend.

Here are the top odds list for the 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship (As per GNN):

Cameron Smith - 450

Min Woo Lee - 700

Cameron Davis - 1100

Adam Scott - 1200

Adrian Meronk - 1600

Joaquin Niemann - 1600

Ryo Hisatsune - 2000

Marc Leishman - 2200

David Micheluzzi - 2500

Lucas Herbert - 2800

Robert MacIntyre - 3300

Jason Scrivener - 4000

Daniel Hillier - 4500

Alex Fitzpatrick - 5000

Sean Crocker - 5000

Tom McKibbin - 5000

Jhonattan Vegas - 6000

Laurie Canter - 6000

Richard Mansell - 6000

Calum Hill - 7000

Eddie Pepperell - 7000

Grant Forrest - 7000

Curtis Luck - 7500

Connor Syme - 8000

Harrison Crowe - 8000

Rikuya Hoshino - 8000

Haydn Barron - 12500

Julian Suri - 12500

Kazuki Higa - 12500

Rafa Cabrera Bello - 12500

Jediah Morgan - 15000

Alexander Levy - 17500

Nicolas Colsaerts - 17500

Wade Ormsby - 17500

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia - 20000

Brett Coletta - 20000

Cameron John - 20000

Jake McLeod - 20000

Lukas Nemecz - 20000

Nathan Barbieri - 20000

Deyen Lawson - 22500

Elvis Smylie - 22500

Geoff Ogilvy - 22500

Jeffrey Guan - 22500

John Lyras - 22500

Josh Geary - 22500

Zach Murray - 22500

Connor Mckinney - 25000

Conor Purcell - 25000

John Axelsen - 25000

John Catlin - 25000

Jordan Zunic - 25000

Marc Hammer - 25000

Mark Power - 25000

Hayden Hopewell - 27000

Kazuma Kobori - 27500

Rhein Gibson - 27500

Braden Becker - 30000

Jak Carter - 30000

Joshua Greer - 30000

Justin Warren - 30000

Lachlan Barker - 30000

Michael Sim - 30000

Pierre Pineau - 30000

Scott Hend - 30000

Soren Kjeldsen - 30000

Todd Sinnott - 35000

Andrew Dodt - 40000

Daniel Gale - 40000

More details on the 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship will be updated as the event progresses.