2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship odds and best bets ft. Cam Smith and Min Woo Lee

The 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is here. The event is set to tee off on Thursday, November 23 at the Royal Queensland Golf Club in Australia. The DP World Tour and Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia co-sanctioned event will see a field of 156 golfers compete for the $2,000,000 prize purse.
The event features a stacked field featuring several DP World Tour and LIV Golf stars. Aussie star and World No.18 Cameron Smith is the highest-ranked golfer on the field. He is also the favorite to win this weekend. The LIV golfer comes into the Australian PGA Championship with 9-2 (+450) odds. It is noteworthy that Smith has won the event thrice and is also the defending champion.
2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship odds
Cam Smith is the outright favorite to win the 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, according to GNN. Having had a strong LIV Golf season, the 30-year-old golfer is expected to beat the rest of the field and defend his title in Brisbane.
While Smith leads the odds list, compatriot Min Woo Lee sits behind him with 7-1 odds. Coming off the back of a strong T15 finish at the DP World Tour Championship last week, Lee will look to start the 2024 European Tour with a positive result.
Cameron Davis sits third on the odds list with 11-1 odds, while Aussie veteran Adam Scott sits fourth with 12-1. The 14-time PGA Tour champion recently revealed his ambition to win again. The former Masters champion noted that a win at the Australian PGA Championship would act as a “springboard” to revive his career. It is pertinent to note that Scott has not won an event since 2020.
Adrian Meronk (16-1), Joaquin Niemann (16-1), Ryo Hisatsune (20-1), Marc Leishman (22-1), David Micheluzzi (25-1) and Lucas Herbert (28-1) are some other names to watch this weekend.
Here are the top odds list for the 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship (As per GNN):
- Cameron Smith - 450
- Min Woo Lee - 700
- Cameron Davis - 1100
- Adam Scott - 1200
- Adrian Meronk - 1600
- Joaquin Niemann - 1600
- Ryo Hisatsune - 2000
- Marc Leishman - 2200
- David Micheluzzi - 2500
- Lucas Herbert - 2800
- Robert MacIntyre - 3300
- Jason Scrivener - 4000
- Daniel Hillier - 4500
- Alex Fitzpatrick - 5000
- Sean Crocker - 5000
- Tom McKibbin - 5000
- Jhonattan Vegas - 6000
- Laurie Canter - 6000
- Richard Mansell - 6000
- Calum Hill - 7000
- Eddie Pepperell - 7000
- Grant Forrest - 7000
- Curtis Luck - 7500
- Connor Syme - 8000
- Harrison Crowe - 8000
- Rikuya Hoshino - 8000
- Haydn Barron - 12500
- Julian Suri - 12500
- Kazuki Higa - 12500
- Rafa Cabrera Bello - 12500
- Jediah Morgan - 15000
- Alexander Levy - 17500
- Nicolas Colsaerts - 17500
- Wade Ormsby - 17500
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia - 20000
- Brett Coletta - 20000
- Cameron John - 20000
- Jake McLeod - 20000
- Lukas Nemecz - 20000
- Nathan Barbieri - 20000
- Deyen Lawson - 22500
- Elvis Smylie - 22500
- Geoff Ogilvy - 22500
- Jeffrey Guan - 22500
- John Lyras - 22500
- Josh Geary - 22500
- Zach Murray - 22500
- Connor Mckinney - 25000
- Conor Purcell - 25000
- John Axelsen - 25000
- John Catlin - 25000
- Jordan Zunic - 25000
- Marc Hammer - 25000
- Mark Power - 25000
- Hayden Hopewell - 27000
- Kazuma Kobori - 27500
- Rhein Gibson - 27500
- Braden Becker - 30000
- Jak Carter - 30000
- Joshua Greer - 30000
- Justin Warren - 30000
- Lachlan Barker - 30000
- Michael Sim - 30000
- Pierre Pineau - 30000
- Scott Hend - 30000
- Soren Kjeldsen - 30000
- Todd Sinnott - 35000
- Andrew Dodt - 40000
- Daniel Gale - 40000
