2023 Fortinet Championship field and player rankings explored

The 2023 Fortinet Championship is approaching, reminding us that golf is a sport that has virtually no season's beginning or ending. Just four weeks after the TOUR Championship, the road of golf will take us to Napa Valley to start all over again.

The Fortinet Championship will have a field of 155 golfers. The list of players is not yet available, as many of the qualifying categories are not defined. Such is the case of the Korn Ferry TOUR Finals (the first 50 qualify) or the Open qualifiers (to be held the Monday before the tournament).

However, we can already take a look at those players who are qualified and could be in the Fortinet Championship. Many have other commitments in Europe at this time of the year. Even so, the field may include several important names in world golf.

Max Homa will be one of the most relevant players in the field, not only because of his status as a champion of the two previous editions, but also because of his great previous season. Homa is called to the Ryder Cup, two weeks later, but he already confirmed his presence in the Napa Valley.

Another who has already stated that he will play the Fortinet Championship, even though he will also travel to Italy, is Justin Thomas. The American will be looking to reverse his previous bad season from the very beginning. Thomas qualifies for having won at least one tournament in the two previous seasons (2022 PGA Championship).

Other players who have already confirmed their presence at the Fortinet Championship are Webb Simpson, Sahith Theegala, Joel Dahmen, and Kevin Kisner.

Also, as winners during the previous two seasons, several players could be present at the Fortinet Championship. Among them are Tom Kim, Keegan Bradley, Russell Henley, Tony Finau, Jason Day, Akshay Bhatia, and Lucas Glover.

Winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament, and Genesis Invitational over the past three years are also qualified. Several of them will be involved in the Ryder Cup (Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, John Rahm). So, their presence is not certain.

Others (Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann) are currently playing LIV Golf, so they will not be in Napa Valley. So, through this qualifying category, only Kurt Kitayama and Billy Horschell are likely to be there.

The same goes for the last season's winners of The Players Championship and the American majors. Three of these players (Scheffler, Rahm, and Wyndham Clark) will be at the Ryder Cup, while the fourth (Brooks Koepka) is playing in LIV Golf, plus he will also be in Italy.

Fortinet Championship and Korn Ferry Tour

The first tournament of the PGA Tour's season reserves a good space in its field for Korn Ferry Tour players. A third of its capacity is reserved for the Top 50 of the development circuit ranking, after the four post-season tournaments (Korn Ferry Tour Finals).

That stage has not yet ended. However, some players who are having an outstanding performance there and could be in the Fortinet Championship are already beginning to emerge.

Such is the case of Ben Kohles, number one in the ranking, with two victories in the season. Also, Chan Kim, second in the points list, with two victories in his last two appearances, including the Albertsons Boise Open, first event of the post-season. Ricco Hoey, third in the ranking, although he was cut in Boise, is in the same category.

In addition, the Fortinet Championship offers several sponsor exemptions categories. Many of these are reserved for high-profile players from the Korn Ferry Tour.