2023 Fortinet Championship Round 3 Saturday tee times and pairings explored

Day 3 of the 2023 Fortinet Championship will tee off on Saturday, September 16, at 11:00 am. The pairing of Carl Yuan and Preston Summerhays will kickstart the proceedings at the Silverado Resort in Napa, California. The opening duo will be followed by the pairing of Andrew Landry and Satoshi Kodaira at 11:10 am.

Round 2 of the Fortinet Championship finished on Friday with a two-way tie for the lead. Both Sahith Theegala and S.H. Kim topped the leaderboard, carding a score of under 12, one stroke ahead of Sangmoon Bae.

Eric Cole, Kelly Kraft, defending champion Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Cam Davis, Sam Ryder, and Justin Lowe all made the 36-hole cut and remained in contention for the event.

However, some big names like Akshay Bhatia, Zach Johnson, Arjun Atwal, and Nick Hardy missed the Friday cut. With the top 52 positions and ties remaining on the Fortinet Championship leaderboard, it’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top on Sunday.

2023 Fortinet Championship Round 3 tee times

See below for the complete Saturday tee times for the PGA Tour event (All times ET):

1st tee

11:00 am - Carl Yuan, Preston Summerhays

11:10 am - Andrew Landry, Satoshi Kodaira

11:20 am - Kevin Kisner, Luke List

11:30 am - Ben Crane, Carson Young

11:40 am - Stephan Jaeger, Doug Ghim

11:50 am - Scott Stallings, Richy Werenski

12:00 pm - Troy Merritt, Chez Reavie

12:15 pm - Matthias Schwab, Ben Taylor

12:25 pm - Greyson Sigg, William McGirt

12:35 pm - Tyson Alexander, J.J. Spaun

12:45 pm - Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh

12:55 pm - Kevin Streelman, Russell Knox

1:05 pm - Hank Lebioda, Brendon Todd

1:15 pm - Martin Laird, Patton Kizzire

1:30 pm - Brice Garnett, Beau Hossler

1:40 pm - Zac Blair, Vince Whaley

1:50 pm - Jimmy Walker, Dylan Wu

2:00 pm - Peter Malnati, Mackenzie Hughes

2:10 pm - Lucas Herbert, Sam Stevens

2:20 pm - Erin van Rooyen, Chad Ramey

2:30 pm - D.J. Trahan, David Lipsky

2:45 pm - Scott Harrington, Tom Johnson

2:55 pm - James Hahn, Mark Hubbard

3:05 pm - Davis Thompson, Nate Lashley

3:15 pm - Austin Cook, Sung Kang

3:25 pm - Jason Dufner, Ryan Moore

3:35 pm - Matt Kuchar, K.H. Lee

3:45 pm - Martin Trainer, Robby Shelton

4:00 pm - Callum Tarren, Harry Hall

4:10 pm - Justin Lower, Max Homa

4:20 pm - Cam Davis, Sam Ryder

4:30 pm - Kelly Kraft, Justin Thomas

4:40 pm - Sangmoon Bae, Eric Cole

4:50 pm - Sahith Theegala, S.H. Kim

Sunday tee times for the 2023 Fortinet Championship will be updated after Round 3.