2023 Fortinet Championship: Schedule, venue, prize money purse and more

The PGA Tour will return to action with the 2023 Fortinet Championship, scheduled to take place from September 14 to September 17 at Silverado Country Club in California's Napa Valley. This event marks the beginning of the first of seven fall tournaments for the PGA Tour as it transitions back to a calendar-year schedule in 2024.
The 2023 Fortinet Championship and the other fall tournaments present an opportunity for players ranked beyond 70th place in the FedEx Cup standings to secure their PGA Tour cards for the upcoming season.
The top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings by the end of 2023 will secure their cards for the 2024 season.
Venue
The Silverado Resorts and Spa-North Course is a par 72, 7,123-yard course. The North Course has previously hosted many events, such as the Kaiser International Open Invitational from 1968 to 1976, the Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic from 1977 through 1980, and the Fortinet Championship since 2014.
Purse
The purse size of the 155-player field event will be $8,400,000, 5% more than last year's edition. The winner will take home $1,512,000. Max Homa is the two-time defending champion at the Silverado Country Club. Last year, he grabbed $1.44 million after beating Danny Willett by one stroke.
Who is playing in the 2023 Fortinet Championship?
The 2023 Fortinet Championship will feature several top names competing at Silverado Country Club. Among them are a few players from the US Ryder Cup squad for 2023, including Justin Thomas, Max Homa, and Captain Zach Johnson, who will be in action this week. Sahith Theegala and Cam Davis are also among the top-50-ranked players in the event.
Here's the complete field for the 2023 Fortinet Championship:
- Max Homa
- Justin Thomas
- Sahith Theegala
- Cam Davis
- Andrew Putnam
- Brendon Todd
- Lucas Herbert
- Matt Kuchar
- K.H. Lee
- Alex Noren
- Taylor Montgomery
- Eric Cole
- Justin Suh
- Austin Eckroat
- Chez Reavie
- J.J. Spaun
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Stephan Jaeger
- Mark Hubbard
- Zac Blair
- Scott Stallings
- Davis Thompson
- Akshay Bhatia
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Kevin Kisner
- Beau Hossler
- Sam Ryder
- Kevin Streelman
- Sam Stevens
- Matt NeSmith
- Taylor Pendrith
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Hardy
- Harry Hall
- Will Gordon
- Martin Laird
- Luke List
- Robby Shelton
- Joel Dahmen
- Callum Tarren
- C.T. Pan
- Garrick Higgo
- David Lipsky
- Webb Simpson
- S.H. Kim
- Ryan Gerard
- Kevin Yu
- Dylan Wu
- Zecheng Dou
- MJ Daffue
- Doug Ghim
- Carl Yuan
- Paul Haley II
- Chad Ramey
- Nate Lashley
- Justin Lower
- Ryan Palmer
- Ben Martin
- Tyler Duncan
- Chesson Hadley
- Erik van Rooyen
- Troy Merritt
- Greyson Sigg
- Peter Malnati
- Aaron Baddeley
- Carson Young
- Zach Johnson
- Tyson Alexander
- Andrew Novak
- Patton Kizzire
- Jimmy Walker
- Stewart Cink
- Russell Knox
- Matti Schmid
- Cameron Champ
- Lanto Griffin
- Austin Smotherman
- Peter Kuest
- James Hahn
- Adam Long
- Harrison Endycott
- Scott Piercy
- Dylan Frittelli
- Charley Hoffman
- Augusto Núñez
- Harry Higgs
- Nico Echavarria
- Trevor Cone
- Cameron Percy
- Kramer Hickok
- Vince Whaley
- Kevin Tway
- Ryan Armour
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Brice Garnett
- Ryan Moore
- Brent Grant
- Cody Gribble
- Max McGreevy
- Doc Redman
- Matthias Schwab
- Kevin Roy
- Robert Streb
- Henrik Norlander
- Richy Werenski
- Kelly Kraft
- Trevor Werbylo
- Tano Goya
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Austin Cook
- Sean O'Hair
- Michael Gligic
- S.Y. Noh
- Jonathan Byrd
- Kevin Chappell
- Brandon Matthews
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Jason Dufner
- William McGirt
- Scott Harrington
- Jim Herman
- Martin Trainer
- Sung Kang
- Tommy Gainey
- Hank Lebioda
- Andrew Landry
- Wesley Bryan
- Scott Brown
- Sangmoon Bae
- Nick Watney
- Geoff Ogilvy
- Arjun Atwal
- Ricky Barnes
- Fred Biondi
- Greg Chalmers
- Ben Crane
- Morgan Deneen
- Derek Ernst
- Brian Gay
- J.B. Holmes
- Tom Johnson
- Derek Lamely
- Yuxin Lin
- D.A. Points
- Ted Potter, Jr.
- Chase Sienkiewicz
- Kevin Stadler
- Kyle Stanley
- D.J. Trahan