2023 Fortinet Championship: Schedule, venue, prize money purse and more

The PGA Tour will return to action with the 2023 Fortinet Championship, scheduled to take place from September 14 to September 17 at Silverado Country Club in California's Napa Valley. This event marks the beginning of the first of seven fall tournaments for the PGA Tour as it transitions back to a calendar-year schedule in 2024.

The 2023 Fortinet Championship and the other fall tournaments present an opportunity for players ranked beyond 70th place in the FedEx Cup standings to secure their PGA Tour cards for the upcoming season.

The top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings by the end of 2023 will secure their cards for the 2024 season.

Venue

The Silverado Resorts and Spa-North Course is a par 72, 7,123-yard course. The North Course has previously hosted many events, such as the Kaiser International Open Invitational from 1968 to 1976, the Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic from 1977 through 1980, and the Fortinet Championship since 2014.

Purse

The purse size of the 155-player field event will be $8,400,000, 5% more than last year's edition. The winner will take home $1,512,000. Max Homa is the two-time defending champion at the Silverado Country Club. Last year, he grabbed $1.44 million after beating Danny Willett by one stroke.

Who is playing in the 2023 Fortinet Championship?

Defending champion Max Homa is the highest-ranked player at the 2023 Fortinet Championship field

The 2023 Fortinet Championship will feature several top names competing at Silverado Country Club. Among them are a few players from the US Ryder Cup squad for 2023, including Justin Thomas, Max Homa, and Captain Zach Johnson, who will be in action this week. Sahith Theegala and Cam Davis are also among the top-50-ranked players in the event.

Here's the complete field for the 2023 Fortinet Championship:

Max Homa

Justin Thomas

Sahith Theegala

Cam Davis

Andrew Putnam

Brendon Todd

Lucas Herbert

Matt Kuchar

K.H. Lee

Alex Noren

Taylor Montgomery

Eric Cole

Justin Suh

Austin Eckroat

Chez Reavie

J.J. Spaun

Mackenzie Hughes

Stephan Jaeger

Mark Hubbard

Zac Blair

Scott Stallings

Davis Thompson

Akshay Bhatia

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Kevin Kisner

Beau Hossler

Sam Ryder

Kevin Streelman

Sam Stevens

Matt NeSmith

Taylor Pendrith

Ben Taylor

Nick Hardy

Harry Hall

Will Gordon

Martin Laird

Luke List

Robby Shelton

Joel Dahmen

Callum Tarren

C.T. Pan

Garrick Higgo

David Lipsky

Webb Simpson

S.H. Kim

Ryan Gerard

Kevin Yu

Dylan Wu

Zecheng Dou

MJ Daffue

Doug Ghim

Carl Yuan

Paul Haley II

Chad Ramey

Nate Lashley

Justin Lower

Ryan Palmer

Ben Martin

Tyler Duncan

Chesson Hadley

Erik van Rooyen

Troy Merritt

Greyson Sigg

Peter Malnati

Aaron Baddeley

Carson Young

Zach Johnson

Tyson Alexander

Andrew Novak

Patton Kizzire

Jimmy Walker

Stewart Cink

Russell Knox

Matti Schmid

Cameron Champ

Lanto Griffin

Austin Smotherman

Peter Kuest

James Hahn

Adam Long

Harrison Endycott

Scott Piercy

Dylan Frittelli

Charley Hoffman

Augusto Núñez

Harry Higgs

Nico Echavarria

Trevor Cone

Cameron Percy

Kramer Hickok

Vince Whaley

Kevin Tway

Ryan Armour

Satoshi Kodaira

Brice Garnett

Ryan Moore

Brent Grant

Cody Gribble

Max McGreevy

Doc Redman

Matthias Schwab

Kevin Roy

Robert Streb

Henrik Norlander

Richy Werenski

Kelly Kraft

Trevor Werbylo

Tano Goya

Kyle Westmoreland

Austin Cook

Sean O'Hair

Michael Gligic

S.Y. Noh

Jonathan Byrd

Kevin Chappell

Brandon Matthews

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Jason Dufner

William McGirt

Scott Harrington

Jim Herman

Martin Trainer

Sung Kang

Tommy Gainey

Hank Lebioda

Andrew Landry

Wesley Bryan

Scott Brown

Sangmoon Bae

Nick Watney

Geoff Ogilvy

Arjun Atwal

Ricky Barnes

Fred Biondi

Greg Chalmers

Ben Crane

Morgan Deneen

Derek Ernst

Brian Gay

J.B. Holmes

Tom Johnson

Derek Lamely

Yuxin Lin

D.A. Points

Ted Potter, Jr.

Chase Sienkiewicz

Kevin Stadler

Kyle Stanley

D.J. Trahan