2023 Grant Thornton Invitational Friday tee times and pairings explored

The 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational is set to tee off this week at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. The inaugural event’s first round, which follows the scramble format, will take place on Friday. The tournament will tee off at 9:10 am with two teams - Mel Reid and Russell Henley, Allisen Corpuz and Cameron Champ - hitting the first tee.

The Grant Thornton Invitational has sixteen teams competing. The teams, comprised of PGA Tour and LPGA players, will compete with each other for the $4 million prize purse. Notably, the event replaces the QBE Shootout as the brand-new, mixed-team event.

2023 Grant Thornton Invitational Friday tee times

The first round of the Grant Thornton Invitational will tee off at 9:10 am. The pairings of Leona Maguire and Lucas Glover, Madelene Sagstrom and Ludvig Aberg will follow suit at 9:25 am. Rose Zhang and Sahith Theegala will tee off at 9:40 am alongside Lilia Vu and Joel Dahmen.

Lydia Ko will team up with Jason Day and Charley Hull with Justin Rose. The two teams will tee off at 10:40 am. Meanwhile, event favorites Nelly Korda and Tony Finau will take the late tee at 10:55 am alongside co-favorites Lexi Thompson and Rickie Fowler.

Listed below are the complete tee times for Friday’s first round of the event:

9:10 am - Mel Reid and Russell Henley, Allisen Corpuz and Cameron Champ

9:25 am - Leona Maguire and Lucas Glover, Madelene Sagstrom and Ludvig Aberg

9:40 am - Rose Zhang and Sahith Theegala, Lilia Vu and Joel Dahmen

9:55 am - Megan Khang and Denny McCarthy, Cheyenne Knight and Tom Hoge

10:10 am - Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners, Ruoning Yin and Nick Taylor

10:25 am - Andrea Lee and Billy Horschel, Celine Boutier and Harris English

10:40 am - Lydia Ko and Jason Day, Charley Hull and Justin Rose

10:55 am - Nelly Korda and Tony Finau, Lexi Thompson and Rickie Fowler

It is pertinent to note that the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational is a three-day event. After Friday’s scramble round, the golfers will play a round of foursomes (alternate shot) on Saturday.

The event will introduce a new “modified fourball” session format on Sunday. In this format, both the players in a team will hit a tee shot, and then switch balls for their second shots. The players will then play the second ball until they complete the hole. The lowest scores recorded by the side will be added to the score.

With some big names in contention, it’ll be interesting to see which LPGA-PGA Tour players squad comes out on top on Sunday.