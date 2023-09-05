Golf
2023 Horizon Irish Open Round 1 & 2 tee times and pairings explored

By Julio Cesar Valdera Morales
Modified Sep 05, 2023 20:05 GMT
Horizon Irish Open - Day Four
Adrian Meronk will be at the 2023 Horizon Irish Open as the defending champion (Image via Getty).

The 2023 Horizon Irish Open is the next stop of the DP World Tour and will be played from Thursday, September 7, to Sunday, September 10. It is one of the most historic tournaments in the world circuit, so the field is always comprised of top players.

Everything is ready at The K Club in County Kildare, Ireland, to welcome the 156 players who will be fighting for the title of the 2023 Irish Open. The pairings for the first two rounds are ready, and there are several interesting groups to follow.

The tournament will be starting at 1:30 a.m. (all times according to Eastern Time). There will be 52 threesomes starting from holes 1 and 10, with 10-minute intervals. The last group is expected to tee off at 6:30 a.m.

The greatest 'accumulated golfing pedigree' will be in the group composed of Rory McIlroy (winner in 2016), Adrian Meronk (defending champion) and Billy Horschel (ranked 48th in the world rankings), which will undoubtedly make for one of the most interesting viewings. This group will depart at 2:00 a.m. on the first day and at 5:00 a.m. on the second.

Another interesting group is the one that pits the local hero Shane Lowry (winner in 2009 as an amateur), and the Australians Min Woo Lee and Ryan Fox. Their tee times will be 2:50 am on Thursday and 4:50 am on Friday.

Padraig Harrington, another former Irish Open champion, was grouped with Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin and American Tom Hoge. They will be teeing off at 6:50 a.m. on Thursday and 2:50 a.m. on Friday.

Other former champions in attendance will be John Catlin (2020), Jamie Donaldson (2012) and Ross Fisher (2010). The three will play together at 2:50 a.m. in the first round and 7:50 a.m. in the second round.

The other two previous champions playing in the 2023 edition will be Søren Kjeldsen (grouped with Jason Scrivener and Matt Wallace, tee off at 3:00 a.m. on Thursday and 6:00 a.m. on Friday), and Thomas Bjørn (grouped with Rasmus Hojgaard and Alexander Bjork, tee off at 2:10 a.m. on Thursday and 5:10 a.m. on Friday).

Other Players to follow at the 2023 Irish Open

The 2023 Irish Open will feature European Ryder Cup team captain Luke Donald, who will be playing with one of his charges, Tyrrel Hatton, as well as PGA Tour star Adam Scott. His tee time will be 5:00 a.m. for the first round on Thursday and 2:00 a.m. for the second round on Friday.

Team Europe co-captain Edoardo Molinari will also be at The K Club, paired with Sweden's Vincent Norrman and Belgium's Thomas Detry. Their tee times will be 1:40 a.m. and 4:40 a.m., Thursday and Friday, respectively.

The Irish Open has been played since 1927 with some periods of interruption. The 2023 edition will be the 68th anniversary of the event. Four players share the status of top winners of the event, with three victories apiece: Scotland's Colin Montgomery, Germany's Bernhard Langer, England's Nick Faldo, and Spain's Seve Ballesteros.

Below are the Tee Times of all the players of the 2023 Irish Open for the first and second rounds:

ROUND ONE

Tee Time (ET)FIRST ROUNDTeeGroupPlayer 1Player 2Player 3
1:30 a.m.11VAN TONDER, DanielMURPHY, John
PULKKANEN, Tapio
1:40 a.m.12PEPPERELL, EddieLAGERGREN, Joakim
SULLIVAN, Andy
1:50 a.m.13DU PLESSIS, HennieFORREST, GrantLI, Haotong
2:00 a.m.14HUNDEBØLL, OliverGERMISHUYS, Deon
WANG, Jeunghun
2:10 a.m.15GALLACHER, StephenOTAEGUI, Adrian
WHITNELL, Dale
2:20 a.m.16LONG, HurlyWILSON, Oliver
SORDET, Clément
2:30 a.m.17MANSELL, RichardBRUN, Julien
JAMIESON, Scott
2:40 a.m.18KIM, YeongsuKNAPPE, Alexander
COCKERILL, Aaron
2:50 a.m.19CALDWELL, JonathanKINHULT, Marcus
KIEFFER, Maximilian
3:00 a.m.110LINDBERG, MikaelWIEBE, Gunner
FIGUEIREDO, Pedro
3:10 a.m.111PURCELL, ConorPAVON, Matthieu
VON DELLINGSHAUSEN, Nicolai
3:20 a.m.112AXELSEN, JohnRAVETTO, David
JANEWATTANANOND, Jazz
3:30 a.m.113MAGUIRE, AlexGANDAS, Manu
SCIOT-SIEGRIST, Robin
1:30 a.m.1014LANGASQUE, RomainMIGLIOZZI, GuidoSMITH, Jordan
1:40 a.m.1015MOLINARI, EdoardoNORRMAN, Vincent
DETRY, Thomas
1:50 a.m.1016LOWRY, ShaneLEE, Min WooFOX, Ryan
2:00 a.m.1017MCILROY, RoryMERONK, Adrian
HORSCHEL, Billy
2:10 a.m.1018BJØRN, ThomasHØJGAARD, Rasmus
BJÖRK, Alexander
2:20 a.m.1019LAWRENCE, ThristonHILLIER, DanielRAI, Aaron
2:30 a.m.1020BALDWIN, MatthewSYME, Connor
STRYDOM, Ockie
2:40 a.m.1021GOUGH, JohnKAWAMURA, MasahiroHILL, Calum
2:50 a.m.1022FISHER, RossDONALDSON, JamieCATLIN, John
3:00 a.m.1023SCRIVENER, JasonWALLACE, Matt
KJELDSEN, Søren
3:10 a.m.1024NØRGAARD, NiklasGUERRIER, Julien
KIMSEY, Nathan
3:20 a.m.1025HELLIGKILDE, MarcusEASTON, Bryce
LORENZO-VERA, Mike
3:30 a.m.1026WU, AshunBESSELING, Wil
NEMECZ, Lukas
4:30 a.m.127OLESEN, ThorbjørnCAMPILLO, Jorge
CABRERA BELLO, Rafa
4:40 a.m.128WILLETT, DannyLARRAZÁBAL, PabloPAUL, Yannik
4:50 a.m.129HARRINGTON, PadraigMCKIBBIN, TomHOGE, Tom
5:00 a.m.130HATTON, TyrrellDONALD, LukeSCOTT, Adam
5:10 a.m.131COLSAERTS, NicolasFITZPATRICK, AlexPOWER, Mark
5:20 a.m.132SIEM, MarcelBROWN, Daniel
CLEMENTS, Todd
5:30 a.m.133ROZNER, AntoineBRADBURY, DanLUITEN, Joost
5:40 a.m.134BACHEM, NickFORSSTRÖM, Simon
FERGUSON, Ewen
5:50 a.m.135HOSHINO, RikuyaSHINKWIN, Callum
NIENABER, Wilco
6:00 a.m.136VAN ROOYEN, ErikSAMOOJA, Kalle
SÖDERBERG, Sebastian
6:10 a.m.137ELVIRA, NachoGREEN, Gavin
KO, Jeong weon
6:20 a.m.138ZANOTTI, FabrizioVÄLIMÄKI, Sami
WALTERS, Justin
6:30 a.m.139CHENGYAO, MaHUIZING, DaanPARRY, John
4:30 a.m.1040DEL REY, AlejandroJORDAN, Matthew
MORRISON, James
4:40 a.m.1041FREIBURGHAUS, JeremyVAN DRIEL, DariusHANNA, Chase
4:50 a.m.1042WARING, PaulTARRIO, Santiago
CROCKER, Sean
5:00 a.m.1043RITCHIE, JCSCHOTT, FreddyHIGA, Kazuki
5:10 a.m.1044LEE, CraigSADDIER, Adrien
DANTORP, Jens
5:20 a.m.1045RAMSAY, RichieWINTHER, Jeff
SHARMA, Shubhankar
5:30 a.m.1046DE JAGER, LouisHIDALGO, AngelARNAUS, Adri
5:40 a.m.1047LAW, DavidGAVINS, Daniel
SOUTHGATE, Matthew
5:50 a.m.1048ARMITAGE, MarcusLEVY, Alexander
VEERMAN, Johannes
6:00 a.m.1049BEKKER, OliverSCHMID, Matti
SCHNEIDER, Marcel
6:10 a.m.1050JOHANNESSEN, Kristian KroghLOMBARD, Zander
WILSON, Andrew
6:20 a.m.1051GARCIA, SebastianWARREN, Marc
SIMONSEN, Martin
6:30 a.m.1052DUBUISSON, VictorHISATSUNE, Ryo
APHIBARNRAT, Kiradech

ROUND TWO

Tee Time (ET)ROUND TWOTeeGroupPlayer 1Player 2Player 3
1:30 a.m.11DEL REY, AlejandroJORDAN, Matthew
MORRISON, James
1:40 a.m.12FREIBURGHAUS, JeremyVAN DRIEL, DariusHANNA, Chase
1:50 a.m.13WARING, PaulTARRIO, Santiago
CROCKER, Sean
2:00 a.m.14RITCHIE, JCSCHOTT, FreddyHIGA, Kazuki
2:10 a.m.15LEE, CraigSADDIER, Adrien
DANTORP, Jens
2:20 a.m.16RAMSAY, RichieWINTHER, Jeff
SHARMA, Shubhankar
2:30 a.m.17DE JAGER, LouisHIDALGO, AngelARNAUS, Adri
2:40 a.m.18LAW, DavidGAVINS, Daniel
SOUTHGATE, Matthew
2:50 a.m.19ARMITAGE, MarcusLEVY, Alexander
VEERMAN, Johannes
3:00 a.m.110BEKKER, OliverSCHMID, Matti
SCHNEIDER, Marcel
3:10 a.m.111JOHANNESSEN, Kristian KroghLOMBARD, Zander
WILSON, Andrew
3:20 a.m.112GARCIA, SebastianWARREN, Marc
SIMONSEN, Martin
3:30 a.m.113DUBUISSON, VictorHISATSUNE, Ryo
APHIBARNRAT, Kiradech
1:30 a.m.1014OLESEN, ThorbjørnCAMPILLO, Jorge
CABRERA BELLO, Rafa
1:40 a.m.1015WILLETT, DannyLARRAZÁBAL, PabloPAUL, Yannik
1:50 a.m.1016HARRINGTON, PadraigMCKIBBIN, TomHOGE, Tom
2:00 a.m.1017HATTON, TyrrellDONALD, LukeSCOTT, Adam
2:10 a.m.1018COLSAERTS, NicolasFITZPATRICK, AlexPOWER, Mark
2:20 a.m.1019SIEM, MarcelBROWN, Daniel
CLEMENTS, Todd
2:30 a.m.1020ROZNER, AntoineBRADBURY, DanLUITEN, Joost
2:40 a.m.1021BACHEM, NickFORSSTRÖM, Simon
FERGUSON, Ewen
2:50 a.m.1022HOSHINO, RikuyaSHINKWIN, Callum
NIENABER, Wilco
3:00 a.m.1023VAN ROOYEN, ErikSAMOOJA, Kalle
SÖDERBERG, Sebastian
3:10 a.m.1024ELVIRA, NachoGREEN, Gavin
KO, Jeong weon
3:20 a.m.1025ZANOTTI, FabrizioVÄLIMÄKI, Sami
WALTERS, Justin
3:30 a.m.1026CHENGYAO, MaHUIZING, DaanPARRY, John
4:30 a.m.127LANGASQUE, RomainMIGLIOZZI, GuidoSMITH, Jordan
4:40 a.m.128MOLINARI, EdoardoNORRMAN, Vincent
DETRY, Thomas
4:50 a.m.129LOWRY, ShaneLEE, Min WooFOX, Ryan
5:00 a.m.130MCILROY, RoryMERONK, Adrian
HORSCHEL, Billy
5:10 a.m.131BJØRN, ThomasHØJGAARD, Rasmus
BJÖRK, Alexander
5:20 a.m.132LAWRENCE, ThristonHILLIER, DanielRAI, Aaron
5:30 a.m.133BALDWIN, MatthewSYME, Connor
STRYDOM, Ockie
5:40 a.m.134GOUGH, JohnKAWAMURA, MasahiroHILL, Calum
5:50 a.m.135FISHER, RossDONALDSON, JamieCATLIN, John
6:00 a.m.136SCRIVENER, JasonWALLACE, Matt
KJELDSEN, Søren
6:10 a.m.137NØRGAARD, NiklasGUERRIER, Julien
KIMSEY, Nathan
6:20 a.m.138HELLIGKILDE, MarcusEASTON, Bryce
LORENZO-VERA, Mike
6:30 a.m.139WU, AshunBESSELING, Wil
NEMECZ, Lukas
4:30 a.m.1040VAN TONDER, DanielMURPHY, John
PULKKANEN, Tapio
4:40 a.m.1041PEPPERELL, EddieLAGERGREN, Joakim
SULLIVAN, Andy
4:50 a.m.1042DU PLESSIS, HennieFORREST, GrantLI, Haotong
5:00 a.m.1043HUNDEBØLL, OliverGERMISHUYS, Deon
WANG, Jeunghun
5:10 a.m.1044GALLACHER, StephenOTAEGUI, Adrian
WHITNELL, Dale
5:20 a.m.1045LONG, HurlyWILSON, Oliver
SORDET, Clément
5:30 a.m.1046MANSELL, RichardBRUN, Julien
JAMIESON, Scott
5:40 a.m.1047KIM, YeongsuKNAPPE, Alexander
COCKERILL, Aaron
5:50 a.m.1048CALDWELL, JonathanKINHULT, Marcus
KIEFFER, Maximilian
6:00 a.m.1049LINDBERG, MikaelWIEBE, Gunner
FIGUEIREDO, Pedro
6:10 a.m.1050PURCELL, ConorPAVON, Matthieu
VON DELLINGSHAUSEN, Nicolai
6:20 a.m.1051AXELSEN, JohnRAVETTO, David
JANEWATTANANOND, Jazz
6:30 a.m.1052MAGUIRE, AlexGANDAS, Manu
SCIOT-SIEGRIST, Robin
