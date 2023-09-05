2023 Horizon Irish Open Round 1 & 2 tee times and pairings explored

The 2023 Horizon Irish Open is the next stop of the DP World Tour and will be played from Thursday, September 7, to Sunday, September 10. It is one of the most historic tournaments in the world circuit, so the field is always comprised of top players.

Everything is ready at The K Club in County Kildare, Ireland, to welcome the 156 players who will be fighting for the title of the 2023 Irish Open. The pairings for the first two rounds are ready, and there are several interesting groups to follow.

The tournament will be starting at 1:30 a.m. (all times according to Eastern Time). There will be 52 threesomes starting from holes 1 and 10, with 10-minute intervals. The last group is expected to tee off at 6:30 a.m.

The greatest 'accumulated golfing pedigree' will be in the group composed of Rory McIlroy (winner in 2016), Adrian Meronk (defending champion) and Billy Horschel (ranked 48th in the world rankings), which will undoubtedly make for one of the most interesting viewings. This group will depart at 2:00 a.m. on the first day and at 5:00 a.m. on the second.

Another interesting group is the one that pits the local hero Shane Lowry (winner in 2009 as an amateur), and the Australians Min Woo Lee and Ryan Fox. Their tee times will be 2:50 am on Thursday and 4:50 am on Friday.

Padraig Harrington, another former Irish Open champion, was grouped with Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin and American Tom Hoge. They will be teeing off at 6:50 a.m. on Thursday and 2:50 a.m. on Friday.

Other former champions in attendance will be John Catlin (2020), Jamie Donaldson (2012) and Ross Fisher (2010). The three will play together at 2:50 a.m. in the first round and 7:50 a.m. in the second round.

The other two previous champions playing in the 2023 edition will be Søren Kjeldsen (grouped with Jason Scrivener and Matt Wallace, tee off at 3:00 a.m. on Thursday and 6:00 a.m. on Friday), and Thomas Bjørn (grouped with Rasmus Hojgaard and Alexander Bjork, tee off at 2:10 a.m. on Thursday and 5:10 a.m. on Friday).

Other Players to follow at the 2023 Irish Open

The 2023 Irish Open will feature European Ryder Cup team captain Luke Donald, who will be playing with one of his charges, Tyrrel Hatton, as well as PGA Tour star Adam Scott. His tee time will be 5:00 a.m. for the first round on Thursday and 2:00 a.m. for the second round on Friday.

Team Europe co-captain Edoardo Molinari will also be at The K Club, paired with Sweden's Vincent Norrman and Belgium's Thomas Detry. Their tee times will be 1:40 a.m. and 4:40 a.m., Thursday and Friday, respectively.

The Irish Open has been played since 1927 with some periods of interruption. The 2023 edition will be the 68th anniversary of the event. Four players share the status of top winners of the event, with three victories apiece: Scotland's Colin Montgomery, Germany's Bernhard Langer, England's Nick Faldo, and Spain's Seve Ballesteros.

Below are the Tee Times of all the players of the 2023 Irish Open for the first and second rounds:

ROUND ONE

Tee Time (ET)FIRST ROUND Tee Group Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 1:30 a.m. 1 1 VAN TONDER, Daniel MURPHY, John PULKKANEN, Tapio 1:40 a.m. 1 2 PEPPERELL, Eddie LAGERGREN, Joakim SULLIVAN, Andy 1:50 a.m. 1 3 DU PLESSIS, Hennie FORREST, Grant LI, Haotong 2:00 a.m. 1 4 HUNDEBØLL, Oliver GERMISHUYS, Deon WANG, Jeunghun 2:10 a.m. 1 5 GALLACHER, Stephen OTAEGUI, Adrian WHITNELL, Dale 2:20 a.m. 1 6 LONG, Hurly WILSON, Oliver SORDET, Clément 2:30 a.m. 1 7 MANSELL, Richard BRUN, Julien JAMIESON, Scott 2:40 a.m. 1 8 KIM, Yeongsu KNAPPE, Alexander COCKERILL, Aaron 2:50 a.m. 1 9 CALDWELL, Jonathan KINHULT, Marcus KIEFFER, Maximilian 3:00 a.m. 1 10 LINDBERG, Mikael WIEBE, Gunner FIGUEIREDO, Pedro 3:10 a.m. 1 11 PURCELL, Conor PAVON, Matthieu VON DELLINGSHAUSEN, Nicolai 3:20 a.m. 1 12 AXELSEN, John RAVETTO, David JANEWATTANANOND, Jazz 3:30 a.m. 1 13 MAGUIRE, Alex GANDAS, Manu SCIOT-SIEGRIST, Robin 1:30 a.m. 10 14 LANGASQUE, Romain MIGLIOZZI, Guido SMITH, Jordan 1:40 a.m. 10 15 MOLINARI, Edoardo NORRMAN, Vincent DETRY, Thomas 1:50 a.m. 10 16 LOWRY, Shane LEE, Min Woo FOX, Ryan 2:00 a.m. 10 17 MCILROY, Rory MERONK, Adrian HORSCHEL, Billy 2:10 a.m. 10 18 BJØRN, Thomas HØJGAARD, Rasmus BJÖRK, Alexander 2:20 a.m. 10 19 LAWRENCE, Thriston HILLIER, Daniel RAI, Aaron 2:30 a.m. 10 20 BALDWIN, Matthew SYME, Connor STRYDOM, Ockie 2:40 a.m. 10 21 GOUGH, John KAWAMURA, Masahiro HILL, Calum 2:50 a.m. 10 22 FISHER, Ross DONALDSON, Jamie CATLIN, John 3:00 a.m. 10 23 SCRIVENER, Jason WALLACE, Matt KJELDSEN, Søren 3:10 a.m. 10 24 NØRGAARD, Niklas GUERRIER, Julien KIMSEY, Nathan 3:20 a.m. 10 25 HELLIGKILDE, Marcus EASTON, Bryce LORENZO-VERA, Mike 3:30 a.m. 10 26 WU, Ashun BESSELING, Wil NEMECZ, Lukas 4:30 a.m. 1 27 OLESEN, Thorbjørn CAMPILLO, Jorge CABRERA BELLO, Rafa 4:40 a.m. 1 28 WILLETT, Danny LARRAZÁBAL, Pablo PAUL, Yannik 4:50 a.m. 1 29 HARRINGTON, Padraig MCKIBBIN, Tom HOGE, Tom 5:00 a.m. 1 30 HATTON, Tyrrell DONALD, Luke SCOTT, Adam 5:10 a.m. 1 31 COLSAERTS, Nicolas FITZPATRICK, Alex POWER, Mark 5:20 a.m. 1 32 SIEM, Marcel BROWN, Daniel CLEMENTS, Todd 5:30 a.m. 1 33 ROZNER, Antoine BRADBURY, Dan LUITEN, Joost 5:40 a.m. 1 34 BACHEM, Nick FORSSTRÖM, Simon FERGUSON, Ewen 5:50 a.m. 1 35 HOSHINO, Rikuya SHINKWIN, Callum NIENABER, Wilco 6:00 a.m. 1 36 VAN ROOYEN, Erik SAMOOJA, Kalle SÖDERBERG, Sebastian 6:10 a.m. 1 37 ELVIRA, Nacho GREEN, Gavin KO, Jeong weon 6:20 a.m. 1 38 ZANOTTI, Fabrizio VÄLIMÄKI, Sami WALTERS, Justin 6:30 a.m. 1 39 CHENGYAO, Ma HUIZING, Daan PARRY, John 4:30 a.m. 10 40 DEL REY, Alejandro JORDAN, Matthew MORRISON, James 4:40 a.m. 10 41 FREIBURGHAUS, Jeremy VAN DRIEL, Darius HANNA, Chase 4:50 a.m. 10 42 WARING, Paul TARRIO, Santiago CROCKER, Sean 5:00 a.m. 10 43 RITCHIE, JC SCHOTT, Freddy HIGA, Kazuki 5:10 a.m. 10 44 LEE, Craig SADDIER, Adrien DANTORP, Jens 5:20 a.m. 10 45 RAMSAY, Richie WINTHER, Jeff SHARMA, Shubhankar 5:30 a.m. 10 46 DE JAGER, Louis HIDALGO, Angel ARNAUS, Adri 5:40 a.m. 10 47 LAW, David GAVINS, Daniel SOUTHGATE, Matthew 5:50 a.m. 10 48 ARMITAGE, Marcus LEVY, Alexander VEERMAN, Johannes 6:00 a.m. 10 49 BEKKER, Oliver SCHMID, Matti SCHNEIDER, Marcel 6:10 a.m. 10 50 JOHANNESSEN, Kristian Krogh LOMBARD, Zander WILSON, Andrew 6:20 a.m. 10 51 GARCIA, Sebastian WARREN, Marc SIMONSEN, Martin 6:30 a.m. 10 52 DUBUISSON, Victor HISATSUNE, Ryo APHIBARNRAT, Kiradech

ROUND TWO

Tee Time (ET)ROUND TWO Tee Group Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 1:30 a.m. 1 1 DEL REY, Alejandro JORDAN, Matthew MORRISON, James 1:40 a.m. 1 2 FREIBURGHAUS, Jeremy VAN DRIEL, Darius HANNA, Chase 1:50 a.m. 1 3 WARING, Paul TARRIO, Santiago CROCKER, Sean 2:00 a.m. 1 4 RITCHIE, JC SCHOTT, Freddy HIGA, Kazuki 2:10 a.m. 1 5 LEE, Craig SADDIER, Adrien DANTORP, Jens 2:20 a.m. 1 6 RAMSAY, Richie WINTHER, Jeff SHARMA, Shubhankar 2:30 a.m. 1 7 DE JAGER, Louis HIDALGO, Angel ARNAUS, Adri 2:40 a.m. 1 8 LAW, David GAVINS, Daniel SOUTHGATE, Matthew 2:50 a.m. 1 9 ARMITAGE, Marcus LEVY, Alexander VEERMAN, Johannes 3:00 a.m. 1 10 BEKKER, Oliver SCHMID, Matti SCHNEIDER, Marcel 3:10 a.m. 1 11 JOHANNESSEN, Kristian Krogh LOMBARD, Zander WILSON, Andrew 3:20 a.m. 1 12 GARCIA, Sebastian WARREN, Marc SIMONSEN, Martin 3:30 a.m. 1 13 DUBUISSON, Victor HISATSUNE, Ryo APHIBARNRAT, Kiradech 1:30 a.m. 10 14 OLESEN, Thorbjørn CAMPILLO, Jorge CABRERA BELLO, Rafa 1:40 a.m. 10 15 WILLETT, Danny LARRAZÁBAL, Pablo PAUL, Yannik 1:50 a.m. 10 16 HARRINGTON, Padraig MCKIBBIN, Tom HOGE, Tom 2:00 a.m. 10 17 HATTON, Tyrrell DONALD, Luke SCOTT, Adam 2:10 a.m. 10 18 COLSAERTS, Nicolas FITZPATRICK, Alex POWER, Mark 2:20 a.m. 10 19 SIEM, Marcel BROWN, Daniel CLEMENTS, Todd 2:30 a.m. 10 20 ROZNER, Antoine BRADBURY, Dan LUITEN, Joost 2:40 a.m. 10 21 BACHEM, Nick FORSSTRÖM, Simon FERGUSON, Ewen 2:50 a.m. 10 22 HOSHINO, Rikuya SHINKWIN, Callum NIENABER, Wilco 3:00 a.m. 10 23 VAN ROOYEN, Erik SAMOOJA, Kalle SÖDERBERG, Sebastian 3:10 a.m. 10 24 ELVIRA, Nacho GREEN, Gavin KO, Jeong weon 3:20 a.m. 10 25 ZANOTTI, Fabrizio VÄLIMÄKI, Sami WALTERS, Justin 3:30 a.m. 10 26 CHENGYAO, Ma HUIZING, Daan PARRY, John 4:30 a.m. 1 27 LANGASQUE, Romain MIGLIOZZI, Guido SMITH, Jordan 4:40 a.m. 1 28 MOLINARI, Edoardo NORRMAN, Vincent DETRY, Thomas 4:50 a.m. 1 29 LOWRY, Shane LEE, Min Woo FOX, Ryan 5:00 a.m. 1 30 MCILROY, Rory MERONK, Adrian HORSCHEL, Billy 5:10 a.m. 1 31 BJØRN, Thomas HØJGAARD, Rasmus BJÖRK, Alexander 5:20 a.m. 1 32 LAWRENCE, Thriston HILLIER, Daniel RAI, Aaron 5:30 a.m. 1 33 BALDWIN, Matthew SYME, Connor STRYDOM, Ockie 5:40 a.m. 1 34 GOUGH, John KAWAMURA, Masahiro HILL, Calum 5:50 a.m. 1 35 FISHER, Ross DONALDSON, Jamie CATLIN, John 6:00 a.m. 1 36 SCRIVENER, Jason WALLACE, Matt KJELDSEN, Søren 6:10 a.m. 1 37 NØRGAARD, Niklas GUERRIER, Julien KIMSEY, Nathan 6:20 a.m. 1 38 HELLIGKILDE, Marcus EASTON, Bryce LORENZO-VERA, Mike 6:30 a.m. 1 39 WU, Ashun BESSELING, Wil NEMECZ, Lukas 4:30 a.m. 10 40 VAN TONDER, Daniel MURPHY, John PULKKANEN, Tapio 4:40 a.m. 10 41 PEPPERELL, Eddie LAGERGREN, Joakim SULLIVAN, Andy 4:50 a.m. 10 42 DU PLESSIS, Hennie FORREST, Grant LI, Haotong 5:00 a.m. 10 43 HUNDEBØLL, Oliver GERMISHUYS, Deon WANG, Jeunghun 5:10 a.m. 10 44 GALLACHER, Stephen OTAEGUI, Adrian WHITNELL, Dale 5:20 a.m. 10 45 LONG, Hurly WILSON, Oliver SORDET, Clément 5:30 a.m. 10 46 MANSELL, Richard BRUN, Julien JAMIESON, Scott 5:40 a.m. 10 47 KIM, Yeongsu KNAPPE, Alexander COCKERILL, Aaron 5:50 a.m. 10 48 CALDWELL, Jonathan KINHULT, Marcus KIEFFER, Maximilian 6:00 a.m. 10 49 LINDBERG, Mikael WIEBE, Gunner FIGUEIREDO, Pedro 6:10 a.m. 10 50 PURCELL, Conor PAVON, Matthieu VON DELLINGSHAUSEN, Nicolai 6:20 a.m. 10 51 AXELSEN, John RAVETTO, David JANEWATTANANOND, Jazz 6:30 a.m. 10 52 MAGUIRE, Alex GANDAS, Manu SCIOT-SIEGRIST, Robin