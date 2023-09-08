2023 Irish Open prize purse breakdown: How much will golfers win at the $6,000,000 event?

The Horizon Irish Open 2023 is underway at the moment at The K Club – Ryder Course, Ireland. The DP World Tour teed off on September 7, Thursday and will go on till Sunday. The event has a $6,000,000 prize purse with the champion golfer bagging $850,000.

The Irish Open, being played since 1927, is one of the oldest events on the European Tour schedule. Owing to the event’s popularity and the lack of PGA Tour action this weekend, the Irish outing features some of the biggest names in the sport.

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Ryan Fox, Billy Horschel and Pádraig Harrington are all on the field. Defending champion and Ryder Cup reject Adrian Meronk is also a top competitor.

Irish Open 2023 prize money

As mentioned above, the Irish Open’s 156-player field competes for a $6,000,000 prize purse. Owing to the DP World Tour event’s 36-hole cut, the top 70 players get assured prize money. While the winning golfer gets $850,000, the runner-up will receive a $550,000 paycheck.

The third-place golfer will win $315,000, while the golfer finishing fourth will bag $250,000. All golfers in the top 10 make over $100,000 in prizes. The golfer finishing last on the event’s 70-man leaderboard will return home with $9,500.

Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the Irish Open:

WIN - $850,000

2 - $550,000

3 - $315,000

4 - $250,000

5 - $212,000

6 - $175,000

7 - $150,000

8 - $125,000

9 - $112,000

10 - $100,000

11 - $92,000

12 - $86,000

13 - $80,500

14 - $76,500

15 - $73,500

16 - $70,500

17 - $67,500

18 - $64,500

19 - $62,000

20 - $60,000

21 - $58,000

22 - $56,500

23 - $55,000

24 - $53,500

25 - $52,000

26 - $50,500

27 - $49,000

28 - $47,500

29 - $45,000

30 - $44,500

31 - $43,000

32 - $41,500

33 - $40,000

34 - $38,500

35 - $37,000

36 - $35,500

37 - $34,500

38 - $33,500

39 - $32,500

40 - $31,500

41 - $30,500

42 - $29,500

43 - $28,500

44 - $27,500

45 - $26,500

46 - $25,500

47 - $24,500

48 - $23,500

49 - $22,500

50 - $21,500

51 - $20,500

52 - $19,500

53 - $18,500

54 - $17,500

55 - $17,000

56 - $16,500

57 - $16,000

58 - $15,500

59 - $15,000

60 - $14,500

61 - $14,000

62 - $13,500

63 - $13,000

64 - $12,500

65 - $12,500

66 - $12,000

67 - $11,500

68 - $11,000

69 - $10,500

70 - $9,500

The final leaderboard and prize money payouts of the Irish Open will be announced on Sunday.