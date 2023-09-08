2023 Irish Open prize purse breakdown: How much will golfers win at the $6,000,000 event?

The Horizon Irish Open 2023 is underway at the moment at The K Club – Ryder Course, Ireland. The DP World Tour teed off on September 7, Thursday and will go on till Sunday. The event has a $6,000,000 prize purse with the champion golfer bagging $850,000.
The Irish Open, being played since 1927, is one of the oldest events on the European Tour schedule. Owing to the event’s popularity and the lack of PGA Tour action this weekend, the Irish outing features some of the biggest names in the sport.
Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Ryan Fox, Billy Horschel and Pádraig Harrington are all on the field. Defending champion and Ryder Cup reject Adrian Meronk is also a top competitor.
Irish Open 2023 prize money
As mentioned above, the Irish Open’s 156-player field competes for a $6,000,000 prize purse. Owing to the DP World Tour event’s 36-hole cut, the top 70 players get assured prize money. While the winning golfer gets $850,000, the runner-up will receive a $550,000 paycheck.
The third-place golfer will win $315,000, while the golfer finishing fourth will bag $250,000. All golfers in the top 10 make over $100,000 in prizes. The golfer finishing last on the event’s 70-man leaderboard will return home with $9,500.
Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the Irish Open:
- WIN - $850,000
- 2 - $550,000
- 3 - $315,000
- 4 - $250,000
- 5 - $212,000
- 6 - $175,000
- 7 - $150,000
- 8 - $125,000
- 9 - $112,000
- 10 - $100,000
- 11 - $92,000
- 12 - $86,000
- 13 - $80,500
- 14 - $76,500
- 15 - $73,500
- 16 - $70,500
- 17 - $67,500
- 18 - $64,500
- 19 - $62,000
- 20 - $60,000
- 21 - $58,000
- 22 - $56,500
- 23 - $55,000
- 24 - $53,500
- 25 - $52,000
- 26 - $50,500
- 27 - $49,000
- 28 - $47,500
- 29 - $45,000
- 30 - $44,500
- 31 - $43,000
- 32 - $41,500
- 33 - $40,000
- 34 - $38,500
- 35 - $37,000
- 36 - $35,500
- 37 - $34,500
- 38 - $33,500
- 39 - $32,500
- 40 - $31,500
- 41 - $30,500
- 42 - $29,500
- 43 - $28,500
- 44 - $27,500
- 45 - $26,500
- 46 - $25,500
- 47 - $24,500
- 48 - $23,500
- 49 - $22,500
- 50 - $21,500
- 51 - $20,500
- 52 - $19,500
- 53 - $18,500
- 54 - $17,500
- 55 - $17,000
- 56 - $16,500
- 57 - $16,000
- 58 - $15,500
- 59 - $15,000
- 60 - $14,500
- 61 - $14,000
- 62 - $13,500
- 63 - $13,000
- 64 - $12,500
- 65 - $12,500
- 66 - $12,000
- 67 - $11,500
- 68 - $11,000
- 69 - $10,500
- 70 - $9,500
The final leaderboard and prize money payouts of the Irish Open will be announced on Sunday.