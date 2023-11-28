2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open field and players rankings explored

The DP World Tour continues its Australia run this week with the 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open. The event, co-sanctioned by the European Tour and the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, is set to tee off on Thursday, November 30, at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney. The tournament will feature a 156-player field similar to the PGA Championship.

The Australian Open field will have several DP World Tour, PGA of Australia regulars and some names from LIV Golf. Being played in its originally intended slot, several golfers have directly flown in from the Brisbane event. The event features five from the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking as the top contenders.

Players like Cameron Smith, Adam Scott and Cameron Davis will headline the event alongside defending champion Adrian Meronk. Last week’s champion Min Woo Lee will also be on the field. The players will go up against each other for the $1,700,000 prize purse.

2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open field

Cameron Smith dropped two places in the OWGR after crashing out of last week’s Australian PGA Championship. However, he remains the highest-ranked player on the ISPS Handa Australian Open field. In-form Min Woo Lee follows him as the second best. The 25-year-old Aussie jumped seven spots on the rankings after last week’s win to sit at 38.

Apart from Smith, Marc Leishman, Joaquin Niemann and Laurie Canter also join the Australian event field from LIV Golf. Season’s breakout star Michael Block will also be at the DP World Tour event.

Australian PGA Championship runner-up Rikuya Hoshino will be another player to watch this weekend. He’ll join the likes of Alex Fitzpatrick, Ryo Hisatsune, Lucas Herbert and Robert MacIntyre on the field.

Listed below are the top 50 ranked players in the 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open field:

20 - Cameron Smith

38 - Min Woo Lee

43 - Cameron Davis

46 - Adam Scott

48 - Adrian Meronk.

Below is the complete field for the 2023 Australian Open:

Derek Ackerman

Josh Armstrong

John Axelsen

Angel Ayora

Aaron Baddeley

Nathan Barbieri

Lachlan Barker

Haydn Barron

Austin Bautista

Braden Becker

Kit Bittle

Adam Bland

Michael Block

Pietro Bovari

Sam Brazel

Darcy Brereton

Steven Brown

Jack Buchanan

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Andrew Campbell

Ben Campbell

Phoenix Campbell

Laurie Canter

Jak Carter

John Catlin

Brett Coletta

Nicolas Colsaerts

Chris Crabtree

Sean Crocker

Harrison Crowe

Cameron Davis

Louis Dobbelaar

Andrew Dodt

Ben Eccles

Oliver Farr

Jarryd Felton

Ben Ferguson

Alex Fitzpatrick

Lawry Flynn

Grant Forrest

Daniel Gale

Nicolo Galletti

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Josh Geary

Rhein Gibson

Joshua Greer

Matthew Griffin

Jeffrey Guan

Jordan Gumberg

Marc Hammer

Nick Hardy

Tim Hart

Simon Hawkes

Michael Hendry

Lucas Herbert

Kazuki Higa

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Rico Hoey

Hayden Hopewell

David Horsey

Rikuya Hoshino

Denzel Ieremia

Cameron John

Matt Jones

Sam Jones

Philipp Katich

Yuto Katsuragawa

Andrew Kelly

Frank Kennedy

Taichi Kho

Soren Kjeldsen

Kazuma Kobori

Andre Lautee

Min Woo Lee

Chang Gi Lee

Marc Leishman

Alexander Levy

Peter Lonard

John Lyras

Robert MacIntyre

Jay Mackenzie

Haraldur Magnus

Richard Mansell

James Marchesani

Andrew Martin

Kade McBride

Richard McEvoy

Tom Mckibbin

Connor McKinney

Jake McLeod

Adrian Meronk

Kyle Michel

David Micheluzzi

Matthew Millar

Jediah Morgan

Joel Moscatel

Taishi Moto

Kerry Mountcastle

Jack Munro

Jack Murdoch

Zach Murray

Lukas Nemecz

Joaquin Niemann

Geoff Ogilvy

Dimitrios Papadatos

Eddie Pepperell

Aaron Pike

Pierre Pineau

Mark Power

Tom Power Horan

Conor Purcell

Anthony Quayle

Brett Rankin

Patrick Rodgers

Brett Rumford

Matias Sanchez

Adam Scott

Jason Scrivener

John Senden

Michael Sim

Cameron Smith

Elvis Smylie

Travis Smyth

Scott Strange

Jasper Stubbs

Julian Suri

Zack Swanwick

Connor Syme

Rhys Thomas

Jack Thompson

Lincoln Tighe

Luke Toomey

Lars van Meijel

Jhonattan Vegas

Nick Voke

Toby Walker

Justin Warren

Brady Watt

Ben Wharton

Gunner Wiebe

Peter Wilson

Blake Windred

Christopher Wood

Shae Wools-Cobb

Sungjin Yeo

Josh Younger

Jordan Zunic.

More details on the 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.