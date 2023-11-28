2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open field and players rankings explored

The DP World Tour continues its Australia run this week with the 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open. The event, co-sanctioned by the European Tour and the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, is set to tee off on Thursday, November 30, at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney. The tournament will feature a 156-player field similar to the PGA Championship.
The Australian Open field will have several DP World Tour, PGA of Australia regulars and some names from LIV Golf. Being played in its originally intended slot, several golfers have directly flown in from the Brisbane event. The event features five from the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking as the top contenders.
Players like Cameron Smith, Adam Scott and Cameron Davis will headline the event alongside defending champion Adrian Meronk. Last week’s champion Min Woo Lee will also be on the field. The players will go up against each other for the $1,700,000 prize purse.
2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open field
Cameron Smith dropped two places in the OWGR after crashing out of last week’s Australian PGA Championship. However, he remains the highest-ranked player on the ISPS Handa Australian Open field. In-form Min Woo Lee follows him as the second best. The 25-year-old Aussie jumped seven spots on the rankings after last week’s win to sit at 38.
Apart from Smith, Marc Leishman, Joaquin Niemann and Laurie Canter also join the Australian event field from LIV Golf. Season’s breakout star Michael Block will also be at the DP World Tour event.
Australian PGA Championship runner-up Rikuya Hoshino will be another player to watch this weekend. He’ll join the likes of Alex Fitzpatrick, Ryo Hisatsune, Lucas Herbert and Robert MacIntyre on the field.
Listed below are the top 50 ranked players in the 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open field:
- 20 - Cameron Smith
- 38 - Min Woo Lee
- 43 - Cameron Davis
- 46 - Adam Scott
- 48 - Adrian Meronk.
Below is the complete field for the 2023 Australian Open:
- Derek Ackerman
- Josh Armstrong
- John Axelsen
- Angel Ayora
- Aaron Baddeley
- Nathan Barbieri
- Lachlan Barker
- Haydn Barron
- Austin Bautista
- Braden Becker
- Kit Bittle
- Adam Bland
- Michael Block
- Pietro Bovari
- Sam Brazel
- Darcy Brereton
- Steven Brown
- Jack Buchanan
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Andrew Campbell
- Ben Campbell
- Phoenix Campbell
- Laurie Canter
- Jak Carter
- John Catlin
- Brett Coletta
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Chris Crabtree
- Sean Crocker
- Harrison Crowe
- Cameron Davis
- Louis Dobbelaar
- Andrew Dodt
- Ben Eccles
- Oliver Farr
- Jarryd Felton
- Ben Ferguson
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Lawry Flynn
- Grant Forrest
- Daniel Gale
- Nicolo Galletti
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Josh Geary
- Rhein Gibson
- Joshua Greer
- Matthew Griffin
- Jeffrey Guan
- Jordan Gumberg
- Marc Hammer
- Nick Hardy
- Tim Hart
- Simon Hawkes
- Michael Hendry
- Lucas Herbert
- Kazuki Higa
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Rico Hoey
- Hayden Hopewell
- David Horsey
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Denzel Ieremia
- Cameron John
- Matt Jones
- Sam Jones
- Philipp Katich
- Yuto Katsuragawa
- Andrew Kelly
- Frank Kennedy
- Taichi Kho
- Soren Kjeldsen
- Kazuma Kobori
- Andre Lautee
- Min Woo Lee
- Chang Gi Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Alexander Levy
- Peter Lonard
- John Lyras
- Robert MacIntyre
- Jay Mackenzie
- Haraldur Magnus
- Richard Mansell
- James Marchesani
- Andrew Martin
- Kade McBride
- Richard McEvoy
- Tom Mckibbin
- Connor McKinney
- Jake McLeod
- Adrian Meronk
- Kyle Michel
- David Micheluzzi
- Matthew Millar
- Jediah Morgan
- Joel Moscatel
- Taishi Moto
- Kerry Mountcastle
- Jack Munro
- Jack Murdoch
- Zach Murray
- Lukas Nemecz
- Joaquin Niemann
- Geoff Ogilvy
- Dimitrios Papadatos
- Eddie Pepperell
- Aaron Pike
- Pierre Pineau
- Mark Power
- Tom Power Horan
- Conor Purcell
- Anthony Quayle
- Brett Rankin
- Patrick Rodgers
- Brett Rumford
- Matias Sanchez
- Adam Scott
- Jason Scrivener
- John Senden
- Michael Sim
- Cameron Smith
- Elvis Smylie
- Travis Smyth
- Scott Strange
- Jasper Stubbs
- Julian Suri
- Zack Swanwick
- Connor Syme
- Rhys Thomas
- Jack Thompson
- Lincoln Tighe
- Luke Toomey
- Lars van Meijel
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Nick Voke
- Toby Walker
- Justin Warren
- Brady Watt
- Ben Wharton
- Gunner Wiebe
- Peter Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Christopher Wood
- Shae Wools-Cobb
- Sungjin Yeo
- Josh Younger
- Jordan Zunic.
