2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational: Schedule, prize purse, top players and more

The 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational is all set to start on Thursday, August 17, with the inaugural round and will run through the weekend to wrap up with a finale on Sunday, August 20. The tournament features a stellar field of 144 men and women golfers to compete in a 72-hole stroke format game.
Players will compete in each of their first two rounds at both Galgorm Castle Golf Club and Castlerock Golf Club with the third to take place at Galgorm. 60 players from each (men and women) field will make the cut after 36 holes and will head for the third round after which the second cut will be made and the top 35 golfers will play in the final round.
The competition began in 2019, with Jack Senior and Stephanie Meadow winning the debut season. It was cancelled in 2020 because of COVID-19, and the second season was held in 2021.
2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational Schedule
Here is the schedule for the 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational:
Round 1
- Thursday, August 17
Round 2
- Friday, August 18
Round 3
- Saturday, August 19
Round 4
- Sunday, August 20
2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational prize purse
Each of the two fields at the 2023 ISPS Handa had a purse of $1.5 million with the winner receiving a check of $250,000.
Here is the prize money for the tournament:
- 1st $250,000
- 2nd $165,000
- 3rd $94,500
- 4th $75,000
- 5th $63,600
- 6th $52,500
- 7th $45,000
- 8th $37,500
- 9th $33,600
- 10th $30,000
- 11th $27,600
- 12th $25,800
- 13th $24,150
- 14th $22,950
- 15th $22,050
- 16th $21,150
- 17th $20,250
- 18th $19,350
- 19th $18,600
- 20th $18,000
- 21st $17,400
- 22nd $16,950
- 23rd $16,500
- 24th $16,050
- 25th $15,600
- 26th $15,150
- 27th $14,700
- 28th $14,250
- 29th $13,800
- 30th $13,350
- 31st $12,900
- 32nd $12,450
- 33rd $12,000
- 34th $11.550
- 35th $11,250
- 36th $10,950
- 37th $10,650
- 38th $10,350
- 39th $10,050
- 40th $9,750
- 41st $9,450
- 42nd $9,150
- 43rd $8,850
- 44th $8,550
- 45th $8,250
- 46th $7,950
- 47th $7,650
- 48th $7,350
- 49th $7,050
- 50th $6,750
- 51st $6,450
- 52nd $6,150
- 53rd $5,850
- 54th $5,550
- 55th $5,250
- 56th $4,950
- 57th $4,650
- 58th $4,500
- 59th $4,350
- 60th $4,200
- 61st $4,050
- 62nd $3,900
- 63rd $3,750
- 64th $3,600
- 65th $3,450
2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational top players
The Handa World Invitational men's field does not have any of the top 50 golfers in world rankings, while the women's field has two, Leona Maguire (13) and Georgia Hall (15).
Top men golfer
- Laurie Canter
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Matthew Jordan
- Tom Lewis
- Adrian Otaegui
- David Howell
- Grant Forrest
- Jordan Gumberg
- Calum Hill
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Joshua Lee
- Robert MacIntyre
- Richard Mansell
- John Murray
- Victor Perez
- Darius Van Driel
- Borja Virto
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Daniel Whitby-Smith
- Gunner Wiebe
- Andrew Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Jordan Zunic
Top women golfer
- Leona Maguire
- Georgia Hall
- Jennifer Chang
- Trichat Cheenglab
- Peiyun Chien
- Olivia Cowan
- Gabriella Cowley
- Diksha Dagar
- Daniela Darquea
- Karis Davidson
- Rosie Davies
- Lydia Hall
- Lucy Li
- Ryann O'Toole