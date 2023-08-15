2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational: Schedule, prize purse, top players and more

The 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational is all set to start on Thursday, August 17, with the inaugural round and will run through the weekend to wrap up with a finale on Sunday, August 20. The tournament features a stellar field of 144 men and women golfers to compete in a 72-hole stroke format game.

Players will compete in each of their first two rounds at both Galgorm Castle Golf Club and Castlerock Golf Club with the third to take place at Galgorm. 60 players from each (men and women) field will make the cut after 36 holes and will head for the third round after which the second cut will be made and the top 35 golfers will play in the final round.

The competition began in 2019, with Jack Senior and Stephanie Meadow winning the debut season. It was cancelled in 2020 because of COVID-19, and the second season was held in 2021.

2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational Schedule

Here is the schedule for the 2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational:

Round 1

Thursday, August 17

Round 2

Friday, August 18

Round 3

Saturday, August 19

Round 4

Sunday, August 20

2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational prize purse

Each of the two fields at the 2023 ISPS Handa had a purse of $1.5 million with the winner receiving a check of $250,000.

Here is the prize money for the tournament:

1st $250,000

2nd $165,000

3rd $94,500

4th $75,000

5th $63,600

6th $52,500

7th $45,000

8th $37,500

9th $33,600

10th $30,000

11th $27,600

12th $25,800

13th $24,150

14th $22,950

15th $22,050

16th $21,150

17th $20,250

18th $19,350

19th $18,600

20th $18,000

21st $17,400

22nd $16,950

23rd $16,500

24th $16,050

25th $15,600

26th $15,150

27th $14,700

28th $14,250

29th $13,800

30th $13,350

31st $12,900

32nd $12,450

33rd $12,000

34th $11.550

35th $11,250

36th $10,950

37th $10,650

38th $10,350

39th $10,050

40th $9,750

41st $9,450

42nd $9,150

43rd $8,850

44th $8,550

45th $8,250

46th $7,950

47th $7,650

48th $7,350

49th $7,050

50th $6,750

51st $6,450

52nd $6,150

53rd $5,850

54th $5,550

55th $5,250

56th $4,950

57th $4,650

58th $4,500

59th $4,350

60th $4,200

61st $4,050

62nd $3,900

63rd $3,750

64th $3,600

65th $3,450

2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational top players

The Handa World Invitational men's field does not have any of the top 50 golfers in world rankings, while the women's field has two, Leona Maguire (13) and Georgia Hall (15).

Top men golfer

Laurie Canter

Alex Fitzpatrick

Matthew Jordan

Tom Lewis

Adrian Otaegui

David Howell

Grant Forrest

Jordan Gumberg

Calum Hill

Aguri Iwasaki

Joshua Lee

Robert MacIntyre

Richard Mansell

John Murray

Victor Perez

Darius Van Driel

Borja Virto

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Daniel Whitby-Smith

Gunner Wiebe

Andrew Wilson

Blake Windred

Jordan Zunic

Top women golfer

Leona Maguire

Georgia Hall

Jennifer Chang

Trichat Cheenglab

Peiyun Chien

Olivia Cowan

Gabriella Cowley

Diksha Dagar

Daniela Darquea

Karis Davidson

Rosie Davies

Lydia Hall

Lucy Li

Ryann O'Toole