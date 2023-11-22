2023 Joburg Open odds and best bets ft. Dean Burmester

The 2023 Joburg Open is set to tee off on Thursday, November 23. The event, being played at the Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa, features a 156-player field. The DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour co-sanctioned will see golfers compete for the top prize of $190,000 and a $200,000 bonus from the prize purse of R20,500,000 (around $1.1m).
The South African event’s field features some DP World Tour regulars alongside big names from the Sunshine Tour. The event will also have last year’s champion Dan Bradbury defending his title. However, South African golfer Dean Burmester is the outright favorite to win the Joburg Open. The 34-year-old LIV Golfer comes into the weekend event with 12-1 (+1200) odds.
2023 Joburg Open odds
Burmester is the favorite to win the 2023 Joburg Open, according to GNN. Having had a decent LIV Golf season, the golfer will be wanting to make an impression on the European Tour on his local turf. The golfer is closely followed by compatriot Christiaan Bezuidenhout on the odds list. He comes into the event with 14-1 odds.
LIV Golf’s Branden Grace sits third on the list with 18-1 odds. It is noteworthy that Grace has had good results in his home country in the past. However, Burmester was the better South African on LIV this season.
Defending champion Dan Bradbury is pushed back to fourth on the odds table. He comes in with 20-1, alongside DP World Tour regular Thriston Lawrence.
Hennie Du Plessis (22-1), Romain Langasque (22-1), Zander Lombard (25-1), Adrian Otaegui (30-1), Charl Schwartzel (35-1), Alejandro Del Rey (40-1), Casey Jarvis (40-1) and David Law (40-1) are some other names to watch this weekend in Johannesburg.
Below are the top odds list for the 2023 Joburg Open (As per GNN):
- Dean Burmester - 1200
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout - 1400
- Branden Grace - 1800
- Dan Bradbury - 2000
- Thriston Lawrence - 2000
- Hennie Du Plessis - 2200
- Romain Langasque - 2200
- Zander Lombard - 2500
- Adrian Otaegui - 3000
- Charl Schwartzel - 3500
- Alejandro Del Rey - 4000
- Casey Jarvis - 4000
- David Law - 4000
- Jayden Schaper - 4000
- Niklas Norgaard Mller - 4000
- Wilco Nienaber - 4000
- Louis De Jager - 4500
- Adrien Saddier - 5000
- Matthew Southgate - 5000
- Nick Bachem - 5000
- Oliver Bekker - 5000
- Scott Jamieson - 5000
- Gavin Green - 5500
- Renato Paratore - 5500
- Daniel Brown - 6000
- Frederic Lacroix - 6000
- Kalle Samooja - 6000
- Adri Arnaus - 7000
- Brandon Stone - 7000
- Ross Fisher - 7000
- Shubhankar Sharma - 7000
- Daniel van Tonder - 8000
- Francesco Laporta - 8000
- Jacques Kruyswijk - 8000
- Jesper Svensson - 8000
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat - 8000
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen - 8000
- Marco Penge - 8000
- Aaron Cockerill - 10000
- Andy Sullivan - 10000
- Manuel Elvira - 10000
- Pieter Moolman - 10000
- Shaun Norris - 10000
- Robin Williams - 11000
- Sam Bairstow - 11000
- Clement Sordet - 12500
- Ivan Cantero Gutierrez - 12500
- Jaco Ahlers - 12500
- JC Ritchie - 12500
- Louis Albertse - 12500
- Chase Hanna - 15000
- David Ravetto - 15000
- James Morrison - 15000
- Jamie Rutherford - 15000
- Jeong Weon Ko - 15000
- Lauri Ruuska - 15000
- Marc Warren - 15000
- Max Rottluff - 15000
- Neil Schietekat - 15000
- Santiago Tarrio - 15000
- Ugo Coussaud - 15000
- Darius Van Driel - 17500
- Darren Fichardt - 17500
- Joel Girrbach - 17500
- Alexander Knappe - 20000
- Jaco Prinsloo - 20000
- James Hart du Preez - 20000
- Lorenzo Scalise - 20000
- Luca Filippi - 20000
- Ryan Van Velzen - 20000
More details on the 2023 Joburg Open will be updated as the event progresses.