2023 Joburg Open odds and best bets ft. Dean Burmester

The 2023 Joburg Open is set to tee off on Thursday, November 23. The event, being played at the Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa, features a 156-player field. The DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour co-sanctioned will see golfers compete for the top prize of $190,000 and a $200,000 bonus from the prize purse of R20,500,000 (around $1.1m).

The South African event’s field features some DP World Tour regulars alongside big names from the Sunshine Tour. The event will also have last year’s champion Dan Bradbury defending his title. However, South African golfer Dean Burmester is the outright favorite to win the Joburg Open. The 34-year-old LIV Golfer comes into the weekend event with 12-1 (+1200) odds.

2023 Joburg Open odds

Burmester is the favorite to win the 2023 Joburg Open, according to GNN. Having had a decent LIV Golf season, the golfer will be wanting to make an impression on the European Tour on his local turf. The golfer is closely followed by compatriot Christiaan Bezuidenhout on the odds list. He comes into the event with 14-1 odds.

LIV Golf’s Branden Grace sits third on the list with 18-1 odds. It is noteworthy that Grace has had good results in his home country in the past. However, Burmester was the better South African on LIV this season.

Defending champion Dan Bradbury is pushed back to fourth on the odds table. He comes in with 20-1, alongside DP World Tour regular Thriston Lawrence.

Hennie Du Plessis (22-1), Romain Langasque (22-1), Zander Lombard (25-1), Adrian Otaegui (30-1), Charl Schwartzel (35-1), Alejandro Del Rey (40-1), Casey Jarvis (40-1) and David Law (40-1) are some other names to watch this weekend in Johannesburg.

Below are the top odds list for the 2023 Joburg Open (As per GNN):

Dean Burmester - 1200

Christiaan Bezuidenhout - 1400

Branden Grace - 1800

Dan Bradbury - 2000

Thriston Lawrence - 2000

Hennie Du Plessis - 2200

Romain Langasque - 2200

Zander Lombard - 2500

Adrian Otaegui - 3000

Charl Schwartzel - 3500

Alejandro Del Rey - 4000

Casey Jarvis - 4000

David Law - 4000

Jayden Schaper - 4000

Niklas Norgaard Mller - 4000

Wilco Nienaber - 4000

Louis De Jager - 4500

Adrien Saddier - 5000

Matthew Southgate - 5000

Nick Bachem - 5000

Oliver Bekker - 5000

Scott Jamieson - 5000

Gavin Green - 5500

Renato Paratore - 5500

Daniel Brown - 6000

Frederic Lacroix - 6000

Kalle Samooja - 6000

Adri Arnaus - 7000

Brandon Stone - 7000

Ross Fisher - 7000

Shubhankar Sharma - 7000

Daniel van Tonder - 8000

Francesco Laporta - 8000

Jacques Kruyswijk - 8000

Jesper Svensson - 8000

Kiradech Aphibarnrat - 8000

Kristian Krogh Johannessen - 8000

Marco Penge - 8000

Aaron Cockerill - 10000

Andy Sullivan - 10000

Manuel Elvira - 10000

Pieter Moolman - 10000

Shaun Norris - 10000

Robin Williams - 11000

Sam Bairstow - 11000

Clement Sordet - 12500

Ivan Cantero Gutierrez - 12500

Jaco Ahlers - 12500

JC Ritchie - 12500

Louis Albertse - 12500

Chase Hanna - 15000

David Ravetto - 15000

James Morrison - 15000

Jamie Rutherford - 15000

Jeong Weon Ko - 15000

Lauri Ruuska - 15000

Marc Warren - 15000

Max Rottluff - 15000

Neil Schietekat - 15000

Santiago Tarrio - 15000

Ugo Coussaud - 15000

Darius Van Driel - 17500

Darren Fichardt - 17500

Joel Girrbach - 17500

Alexander Knappe - 20000

Jaco Prinsloo - 20000

James Hart du Preez - 20000

Lorenzo Scalise - 20000

Luca Filippi - 20000

Ryan Van Velzen - 20000

