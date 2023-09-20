2023 LIV Golf Chicago field and players rankings explored

LIV Golf Chicago is set to tee off on Friday, September 22, at the Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois. The event, following LIV’s set format, will feature a 48-player field headlined by the likes of Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, among others.

The 12th event of the 2023 schedule is being played in its originally intended slot. Being played in the Chicagoland area, it will see the golfers compete against each other for the $25 million purse. The individual golfers will play for the $20 million prize, while the teams will compete for the $5 million.

2023 LIV Golf Chicago field

After a break, the LIV Golf League now heads to Rich Harvest Farms, Illinois, for the Chicago event. The event, which follows the Saudi-backed series’ 54-hole format, will have the likes of Phil Mickelson, Smith, Koepka and DeChambeau among its top contenders. Ryder-Cup rejects Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter will also be on the field.

It is pertinent to note that LIV Golf still doesn’t provide Official World Golf Ranking points, and the golfers only play for money. Owing to the Saudi-backed series golfers’ major drop-off in the rankings, the LIV Golf Chicago will feature only two of the top 50 in the OWGR among the top contenders.

Top 50-ranked players on the LIV Golf Chicago field:

13. Cameron Smith

15. Brooks Koepka

Complete field for LIV Golf Chicago:

Abraham Ancer

Richard Bland

Dean Burmester

Paul Casey

Eugenio Chacarra

Bryson DeChambeau

Sergio Garcia

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Sam Horsfield

Charles Howell III

Dustin Johnson

Matt Jones

Martin Kaymer

Sihwan Kim

Brooks Koepka

Chase Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Anirban Lahiri

Danny Lee

Marc Leishman

Graeme McDowell

Phil Mickelson

Jed Morgan

Sebastian Munoz

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

Mito Pereira

Pat Perez

Thomas Pieters

James Piot

Ian Poulter

David Puig

Patrick Reed

Charl Schwartzel

Cameron Smith

Brendan Steele

Henrik Stenson

Cameron Tringale

Peter Uihlein

Harold Varner III

Scott Vincent

Bubba Watson

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Matthew Wolff

The LIV Golf season is entering its business end. After LIV Golf Chicago, the league will travel to the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Saudi Arabia for LIV Golf Jeddah. The event will take place from October 13 to 15 before the series travels to Florida for its final stop.

The LIV Golf season-ending Team Championship will take place at the Trump National Doral in Miami from October 20 to 22. The final stop of the league season will have a whopping prize purse of $50 million on offer.