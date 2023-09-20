2023 LIV Golf Chicago field and players rankings explored

LIV Golf Chicago is set to tee off on Friday, September 22, at the Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois. The event, following LIV’s set format, will feature a 48-player field headlined by the likes of Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, among others.
The 12th event of the 2023 schedule is being played in its originally intended slot. Being played in the Chicagoland area, it will see the golfers compete against each other for the $25 million purse. The individual golfers will play for the $20 million prize, while the teams will compete for the $5 million.
2023 LIV Golf Chicago field
After a break, the LIV Golf League now heads to Rich Harvest Farms, Illinois, for the Chicago event. The event, which follows the Saudi-backed series’ 54-hole format, will have the likes of Phil Mickelson, Smith, Koepka and DeChambeau among its top contenders. Ryder-Cup rejects Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter will also be on the field.
It is pertinent to note that LIV Golf still doesn’t provide Official World Golf Ranking points, and the golfers only play for money. Owing to the Saudi-backed series golfers’ major drop-off in the rankings, the LIV Golf Chicago will feature only two of the top 50 in the OWGR among the top contenders.
Top 50-ranked players on the LIV Golf Chicago field:
- 13. Cameron Smith
- 15. Brooks Koepka
Complete field for LIV Golf Chicago:
- Abraham Ancer
- Richard Bland
- Dean Burmester
- Paul Casey
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Sergio Garcia
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Sam Horsfield
- Charles Howell III
- Dustin Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Martin Kaymer
- Sihwan Kim
- Brooks Koepka
- Chase Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Anirban Lahiri
- Danny Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Graeme McDowell
- Phil Mickelson
- Jed Morgan
- Sebastian Munoz
- Kevin Na
- Joaquin Niemann
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Carlos Ortiz
- Mito Pereira
- Pat Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- James Piot
- Ian Poulter
- David Puig
- Patrick Reed
- Charl Schwartzel
- Cameron Smith
- Brendan Steele
- Henrik Stenson
- Cameron Tringale
- Peter Uihlein
- Harold Varner III
- Scott Vincent
- Bubba Watson
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Matthew Wolff
The LIV Golf season is entering its business end. After LIV Golf Chicago, the league will travel to the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Saudi Arabia for LIV Golf Jeddah. The event will take place from October 13 to 15 before the series travels to Florida for its final stop.
The LIV Golf season-ending Team Championship will take place at the Trump National Doral in Miami from October 20 to 22. The final stop of the league season will have a whopping prize purse of $50 million on offer.