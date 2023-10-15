2023 LIV Golf individual standings explored as Cam Smith loses top spot to Talor Gooch

With the last LIV event ended, Cam Smith lost a jackpot to Talor Gooch as the latter secured the first position in the Season points race. The Australian star’s ambition to become LIV Golf's winner and cap a remarkable $50 million ($A80 million) ended on Sunday in Saudi Arabia.

Smith was leading into the final regular event, LIV Invitational Jeddah, of the 2023 season. He entered the competition in prime position to earn more than $50 million over the year on the lucrative Saudi Arabia-based breakaway tour.

On the other hand, Talor Gooch broke through with a final-round 62 at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club on Sunday to win the season's points race (192 points). As a result, he also pocketed the $18 million ($A29 million) prize money.

The 30-year-old Australian golfer needed a strong third and final round to maintain his lead over Gooch in the points battle. He made four-under 66, which included six birdies.

However, because of a double-bogey six at the 15th hole, Cam Smith faced a big defeat as he could only manage a joint-24th place finish. Out of the points, he ultimately sat in the second position with 170.

Talor Gooch lost to Brooks Koepka in the playoff round at LIV Golf Jeddah

Talor Gooch won more than $15 million in individual earnings alone from 13 events in the 2023 LIV Golf season. The 31-year-old golfer made history by being the first winner of LIV Golf's complete season, winning three events this year.

This includes the LIV Golf Andalucia event, LIV Golf Singapore, and LIV Golf Adelaide.

However, despite winning the individual standing, Gooch had a terrible defeat as he lost the tee-off against Brooks Koepka in the playoff.

On Sunday round, Gooch proved unstoppable with his perfect eight-birdie round. Koepka then birdied two of his final three holes to score a final-round 68, edging him into the playoff.

He won against Gooch with a birdie on the second playoff hole to finish with a 2-under 68 and successfully defended his title. This allowed Koepka to enjoy his victory and earn $4 million ($A6.4 million).

With the win, Kopeka enjoyed an extra whopping amount of $4 million as he finished third (with 152 points) in the LIV standings. He is now one position ahead of his rival Bryson DeChambeau (149 points.)

Nevertheless, Dustin Johnson (125 points) and Patrick Reed (123 points) came in the fifth and sixth positions, respectively.