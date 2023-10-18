2023 LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami: Schedule, top players, prize purse and more

The 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship is scheduled to take place from October 20 to October 22 at the prestigious Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami. This prestigious event will take place on the legendary Blue Monster course's revered fairways, delivering three days of intense competition in both match play and stroke play formats.

Following the regular season's 13th and final tournament, which will be held from October 13 to 15, at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah, the competing teams will be seeded 1 to 12 based on their final rankings.

Expand Tweet

This seeding will establish matchups and set the stage for an enthralling exhibition of ability, strategy, and sportsmanship at the Team Championship.

LIV Golf Team Championship Miami 2023 Schedule

October 20: Quarterfinals

The top four teams receive byes.

Teams 5-12 compete in head-to-head matches.

Matches continue until a champion is declared (no ties).

One point for a match victory; first to two points advances.

October 21: Semifinals

The top 4 teams and the previous day's winners face off.

Higher-ranked teams choose their opponents.

Same format as the quarterfinals; first to two points advance.

October 22: Finals

Each player competes in one round of stroke play.

The team score is the sum of individual scores.

The top 4 teams from the semifinals compete for first to fourth places.

Losing teams compete for fifth-to-eighth places.

Teams eliminated in quarterfinals vie for ninth through twelfth positions.

Purse for the LIV Golf Team Championship

The forthcoming LIV Golf Team Championship consists enormous $50 million prize pool that will be competed for by all twelve mighty teams. The stakes have been raised, guaranteeing a thrilling contest that will keep fans on the tip of their seats.

Here is the prize money distribution LIV Golf Team Championship:

1st Place: $14,000,000

2nd Place: $8,000,000

3rd Place: $6,000,000

4th Place: $4,000,000

5th Place: $3,250,000

6th Place: $3,000,000

7th Place: $2,750,000

8th Place: $2,500,000

9th Place: $2,000,000

10th Place: $1,750,000

11th Place: $1,500,000

12th Place: $1,250,000

Top Players at the LIV Golf Team Championship Miami

Talor Gooch won the coveted LIV Golf League individual championship in 2023 with incredible consistency, collecting three solo victories in a single season—an unheard feat.

Expand Tweet

Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson DeChambeau all demonstrated their skill by winning two tournaments this season, putting them in second, third, and fourth place in the individual standings, respectively.

Meanwhile, Harold Varner III, Charles Howell III, and Danny Lee were the only three LIV Golf League golfers to win at least one event this season. Torque GC, led by Joaquin Niemann, emerged as the squad to beat, claiming four team titles in a row. Despite this accomplishment, they are only nine points behind Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC, who are in third place in the team standings with 183 points.