2023 LPGA Maybank Championship Round 2 tee times and pairings explored

The first round of the 2023 LPGA Maybank Championship concluded on Wednesday. The golfers will tee off for the second round on Thursday, October 26 at the Kuala Lumpur Country Club in Malaysia.

The second round of the tournament will start at 7:15 a.m. local time, with Jim Young Ko teeing off on the first hole with Nelly Korda and Xiyu Lin. Olivia Cowan will tee off on the 10th hole with Moriya Jutanugarn, and Stephanie Kyriacou.

Jasmine Suwannapura is currently at the top of the leaderboard with a score of under nine. She played a round of 63, finishing one stroke ahead of Hannah Green. Grace Kim settled in third place in a tie with Gina Kim, Peiyun Chien, Rose Zhang, and Linn Grant.

It's the first edition of the tournament and will have its finale on Saturday, October 29.

2023 LPGA Maybank Championship Round 2 tee times

Here are the 2023 LPGA Maybank Championship Round 2 tee times:

Jin Young Ko 7:15 am 1

Nelly Korda 7:15 am 1

Xiyu Lin 7:15 am 1

Olivia Cowan 7:15 am 10

Moriya Jutanugarn 7:15 am 10

Stephanie Kyriacou 7:15 am 10

Ashleigh Buhai 7:26 am 1

Brooke M. Henderson 7:26 am 1

Cheyenne Knight 7:26 am 1

Ariya Jutanugarn 7:26 am 10

Natasha Andrea Oon 7:26 am 10

Chanettee Wannasaen 7:26 am 10

Perrine Delacour 7:37 am 1

Maria Fassi 7:37 am 1

Sei Young Kim 7:37 am 1

Narin An 7:37 am 10

Mi Hyang Lee 7:37 am 10

Jenny Shin 7:37 am 10

Lauren Coughlin 7:48 am 1

A Lim Kim 7:48 am 1

Stephanie Meadow 7:48 am 1

Celine Boutier 7:48 am 10

Jennifer Kupcho 7:48 am 10

Yuna Nishimura 7:48 am 10

Minami Katsu 7:59 am 1

Sarah Kemp 7:59 am 1

Hae Ran Ryu 7:59 am 1

Eun Hee Ji 7:59 am 10

Sarah Schmelzel 7:59 am 10

Hinako Shibuno 7:59 am 10

Celine Borge 8:10 am 1

It was called Hataoka 8:10 am 1

Danielle Kang 8:10 am 1

Leona Maguire 8:10 am 10

Ryann O'Toole 8:10 am 10

Kelly Tan 8:10 am 10

Hye-Jin Choi 8:21 am 1

Alice's Body 8:21 am 1

Ruoning Yin 8:21 am 1

Yu Liu 8:21 am 10

Linnea Tree 8:21 am 10

Madeleine Sagstrom 8:21 am 10

Lydia Ko 8:32 am 1

Alexa Pano 8:32 am 1

Patty Tavatanakits 8:32 am 1

Ashley Lau 8:32 am 10

Yan Liu 8:32 am 10

Albane Valenzuela 8:32 am 10

Aditi Ashok 8:43 am 1

Megan Kang 8:43 am 1

Yuka Saso 8:43 am 1

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 8:43 am 10

Nanna Koerstz Madsen 8:43 am 10

Jeneth Wong 8:43 am 10

Ayaka Furue 8:54 am 1

Atthaya Thitikul 8:54 am 1

Gemma Dryburgh 8:54 am 1

Matilda Castren 8:54 am 10

Andrea Lee 8:54 am 10

Amanda Tan 8:54 am 10

Lynn Grant 9:05 am 1

Gaby Lopez 9:05 am 1

Emily Kristine Pedersen 9:05 am 1

Pajaree Anannarukarn 9:05 am 10

Dottie Ardina 9:05 am 10

Amy Yang 9:05 am 10

Peiyun Chien 9:16 am 1

Gina Kim 9:16 am 1

Rose Zhang 9:16 am 1

Alyaa Abdulghani 9:16 am 10

Esther Henseleit 9:16 am 10

Jing Xuen Ng 9:16 am 10

Jasmine Suwannapura 9:27 am 1

Hannah Green 9:27 am 1

Grace Kim 9:27 am 1

Maya Stark 9:27 am 10

(All times are in local time)