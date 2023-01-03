2023 Masters invitation wrongly sent to US golfer Scott Stallings’ namesake

What are the odds of two people having the same name? Quite high. Odds of having the same surname? Well, moderate. What about wives with the same name? This is what happened with US professional Scott Stallings. Augusta National sent the Masters 2023 invitation to some other Scott Stallings who happened to live in Georgia.

Stallings tweeted a screenshot of his inbox where he received a text from someone named Scott Stallings stating that he had received an invitation from Augusta National.

"Literally had been checking the mailbox five times a day and then I got this random DM yesterday," the tweet read.

The tweet, which received more than 115K likes and 6K+ retweets, stated all the the details of the gaffe, including a picture of the invitation for the American professional.

"Hi Scott. My name is Scott Stallings as well and I'm from GA. My wife's name is Jennifer too!! Her IG is ___. We have a condo at ___ and received a FedEx today from the Masters inviting me to play in the Master's Tournament April 6-9, 2023. I'm 100% sure this is NOT for me. I play but wow! No where near your level. It's a very nice package complete with everything needed to attend. I think we have some confusion because of our names, our wife's names and geographical location. I can be reached at ___ and I am more than happy to send this package to you," the other Scottie texted to the golfer.

The text further had a photograph of the invitation assuring that he was not joking.

The tweet received some hilarious reactions.

This user believed the other Stallings at least deserved a Par 3 contest.

Seconded.

"Maybe have him caddie Wednesday?"

Paige Spiranac found this really funny.

This user explained a whole movie plot based on the incident.

Movie plot: this guy goes to the masters and by the official rules, because he recieved the letter, is allowed to play. After day 1, he is somehow only 3 shots back of the leader and has become a national inspiration.

"Congratulations to Scott Stallingses everywhere!"

"Glad it had a happy ending."

At least he deserves this much.

This user understood something.

"Can the other Scott be your guest?"

True, it did find someone.

Scott Stallings' recent form

Scottie Stallings finished in top 30 of the race for FedEx Cup last season

Scott Stallings is a three-time champion on the PGA Tour. He hasn't won on tour since 2014 but last season he finished 2nd in the BMW Championship in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Apart from this, he had a career-high seven top-10 finishes. He earned $3,933,593 in the previous season, finishing in the top 30 in the FedEx Cup race and thus earning an invitation to the Augusta National.

Stallings' first win came in 2011 at the Greenbrier Classic, where he shot an aggregate of 10 under 270, eventually winning in the playoffs. His second win came at the True South Classic, beating Jason Bohn by a margin of two strokes.

Stallings' last victory came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he won by a margin of one stroke. He faced a three-month ban in 2015 for doping. His best result at the Masters is tied 27, which came back in 2012.

