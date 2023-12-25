2023 Masters recap: 5 big moments from the Augusta event

The 2023 Masters tournament was significant in a few aspects. This was the first time the event took place since professional golf was bifurcated into the PGA Tour and LIV Golf fractions.

During the tournament, there was a sense of animosity between the two camps. Rory McIlroy wasn't interested in speaking with LIV rivals, and there were several doubts ahead of the Masters' Champions Dinner.

However, keeping all these factors behind, the tournament was quite successful and witnessed some historic moments over the four days at the Augusta National.

Here in this article, we will delve into five significant moments at this year's Masters:

5 big moments from the 2023 Masters

#1 Rory McIlroy makes a shocking early exit

Rory McIlroy disappointed after shock exit from the Masters

Rory McIlroy was eying to join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods in the elite list of career grand slam holders.

However, things went south for him as he carded an even par on the first day and then a 5-over 77 in the second round to miss the cut by three strokes. This was his highest single-round score since the 2016 Masters' Saturday round.

The 34-year-old Northern Irishman was so devastated by his performance that he didn't interact with the media after his second round.

#2 Brooks Koepka gets off to a flying start

Brooks Koepka during the 2023 Masters

Brooks Koepka had a superb start at this year's Masters. In the first round, he shot 7-under 65 and then quickly reached 10-under on the second day after making an eagle on the eighth hole of Augusta National. He became the quickest to reach 10-under at the Masters since Jordan Spieth in 2015.

#3 Tiger Woods makes 23rd consecutive cut and then pulls out

Tiger Woods during the 2023 Masters

Tiger Woods, making his second start of the season, started with a 2-over 74, but didn't look quite fit to compete. He was limping, struggling hard to walk in the tough conditions of Augusta National.

The golfing legend collected the strength to lay the second round and shot 1-over 73 and made it just inside the cut line, which was 3-over. This was Woods' 23rd consecutive cut at the Masters, as he joined Gary Player and Fred Couples for the longest cut streak at the event.

However, he pulled out ahead of the final day as the pain became unbearable. A couple of weeks later, he underwent subtalar fusion surgery to treat his ankle.

#4 Phil Mickelson becomes oldest player to make runner-up finish

Phil Mickelson became the oldest runner-up at the 2023 Masters

Phil Mickelson didn't start well at the 2023 Masters as he shot 71 in the opening round. He did slightly better in the second round with a 69, but then shot 75 and was placed T20 at just under par.

However, the two-time Masters champion's best performance came in the final round, as he carded 65 with the help of eight brides and a bogey. This was the best round played by a golfer aged 50 or older at the Augusta National. He also became the oldest to finish runner-up at the event.

#5 Jon Rahm rallies to win his fourth title of the season

Jon Rahm waves after wearing the green jacket at the 2023 Masters

Jon Rahm started the season in red-hot form. He had already won the Sentry Tournament of Champions, American Express, and Genesis Invitational ahead of the Masters.

Rahm pretty much remained behind Brooks Koepka in the first three rounds. After 54 holes, he was at 9-under, two strokes behind Koepka. However, on the final day, Rahm shot 3-under 69, compared to the American's 75. As Koepka lost his grip, the Spaniard took advantage of the opportunity and won his second major championship.