2023 Mauritius Open: Full leaderboard explored as Louis Oosthuizen wins back-to-back DP World Tour titles

The 2023 Mauritius Open was an exhilarating affair with several prominent golfers fighting for the $1.2 million prize purse. Amidst intense competition, South African golfer Louis Oosthuizen secured the win with a 2-stroke lead.

With a total score of 17 under par, Oosthuizen completed the final round with a score of 69 and secured a second consecutive victory at the Heritage Golf Club. The 41-year-old was also at his best last week when he won the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship.

Oosthuizen is currently on a roll on the DP World Tour and has improved his game considerably in recent tournaments. Following early jitters at the 2023 Mauritius Open, the South African golfer established dominance over the leaderboard and defeated second-placed Laurie Canter by two strokes.

The next three positions saw intense competition as three golfers ended up with a T4. Below, we have explored the leaderboard of the 2023 Mauritius Open.

1 Louis Oosthuizen

2Laurie Canter

T3 Jacques De Villiers

T3 Daniel Brown

T3 Sebastian Söderberg

6 Jayden Trey Schaper

T7 Darren Fichardt

T7 Lyle Rowe

T7 Thomas Aiken

10 John Catlin

T11 Oliver Farr

T11Jeff Winther

T11Yoshikazu Haku

T11 Santiago Tarrío

T11 Dylan Naidoo

T16 Marcel Siem

T18 Paul Waring

T18 Andrea Pavan

T18 Søren Broholt Lind

T18 Renato Paratore

T18 Pedro Figueiredo

T18 Lars van Meijel

T18 Tom Vaillant

Louis Oosthuizen hopes to repeat the feat in future following victory at the 2023 Mauritius Open

The 2023 Mauritius Open is extremely special for Louis Oosthuizen for various reasons. The South African golfer was the co-designer of the course and felt comfortable while playing at the Heritage Golf Club.

Oosthuizen still struggled in the final round with multiple bogeys but quickly found his rhythm and maintained his lead. His final round included six birdies, and he hopes to repeat this in the future. He said via Reuters:

"The golf course was fresh and new, but still had its teeth and showed a lot of good holes out there. To get it ready for the tournament was an unbelievable effort by everyone."

The 2023 Mauritius Open set the stage for Louis Oosthuizen to outshine many prominent golfers in the field. With form and consistency on his side, the 41-year-old will hope to maintain his run in the upcoming tournaments.