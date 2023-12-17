2023 Mauritius Open: Full leaderboard explored as Louis Oosthuizen wins back-to-back DP World Tour titles

The 2023 Mauritius Open was an exhilarating affair with several prominent golfers fighting for the $1.2 million prize purse. Amidst intense competition, South African golfer Louis Oosthuizen secured the win with a 2-stroke lead.
With a total score of 17 under par, Oosthuizen completed the final round with a score of 69 and secured a second consecutive victory at the Heritage Golf Club. The 41-year-old was also at his best last week when he won the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship.
Oosthuizen is currently on a roll on the DP World Tour and has improved his game considerably in recent tournaments. Following early jitters at the 2023 Mauritius Open, the South African golfer established dominance over the leaderboard and defeated second-placed Laurie Canter by two strokes.
The next three positions saw intense competition as three golfers ended up with a T4. Below, we have explored the leaderboard of the 2023 Mauritius Open.
- 1 Louis Oosthuizen
- 2Laurie Canter
- T3 Jacques De Villiers
- T3 Daniel Brown
- T3 Sebastian Söderberg
- 6 Jayden Trey Schaper
- T7 Darren Fichardt
- T7 Lyle Rowe
- T7 Thomas Aiken
- 10 John Catlin
- T11 Oliver Farr
- T11Jeff Winther
- T11Yoshikazu Haku
- T11 Santiago Tarrío
- T11 Dylan Naidoo
- T16 Marcel Siem
- T18 Paul Waring
- T18 Andrea Pavan
- T18 Søren Broholt Lind
- T18 Renato Paratore
- T18 Pedro Figueiredo
- T18 Lars van Meijel
- T18 Tom Vaillant
Louis Oosthuizen hopes to repeat the feat in future following victory at the 2023 Mauritius Open
The 2023 Mauritius Open is extremely special for Louis Oosthuizen for various reasons. The South African golfer was the co-designer of the course and felt comfortable while playing at the Heritage Golf Club.
Oosthuizen still struggled in the final round with multiple bogeys but quickly found his rhythm and maintained his lead. His final round included six birdies, and he hopes to repeat this in the future. He said via Reuters:
"The golf course was fresh and new, but still had its teeth and showed a lot of good holes out there. To get it ready for the tournament was an unbelievable effort by everyone."
The 2023 Mauritius Open set the stage for Louis Oosthuizen to outshine many prominent golfers in the field. With form and consistency on his side, the 41-year-old will hope to maintain his run in the upcoming tournaments.