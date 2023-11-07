2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge odds and best bets explored

The DP World Tour will head to South Africa this week for the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge, scheduled to take place from Thursday, November 9 to Sunday, November 12, at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City.

The four-day event will feature several prominent names from the DP World Tour and PGA Tour competing for the $6 million purse. The 66-player field includes top golfers like Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood and Ryan Fox.

As per the oddsmakers, Fleetwood and Homa are the favorites to win the title at the Gary Player Country Club on Sunday. The 32-year-old Englishman is a two-time defending champion at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Last year, Tommy Fleetwood edged out Fox by a single-stroke margin to claim the $1.02 million prize. This year, he's listed at +650 to pursue his seventh title on the DP World Tour. Max Homa is the second favorite at +800, while Justin Thomas and Justin Rose are in the top five at +1400.

Here are the odds for the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge (as per Caesars):

Tommy Fleetwood: +650

Max Homa: +800

Justin Thomas: +1400

Justin Rose: +1400

Ryan Fox: +1600

Branden Grace: +1800

Aaron Rai: +2000

Adrian Meronk: +2200

Vincent Norrman: +2800

Nicolai Hojgaard: +2800

Rasmus Hojgaard: +3000

Jordan Smith: +3000

Ryo Hisatsune: +3500

Robert MacIntyre: +3500

Alexander Bjork: +4000

Thorbjorn Olesen: +4000

Joost Luiten: +4000

Marcel Siem: +4500

Ewen Ferguson: +4500

Yannik Paul: +4500

Matt Wallace: +4500

Nathan Kimsey: +5500

Adrian Otaegui: +5500

Hennie du Plessis: +6000

Romain Langasque: +6000

Sean Crocker: +6500

Calum Hill: +6500

Connor Syme: +7000

Victor Perez: +7000

Jorge Campillo: +7000

Daniel Hillier: +7500

Antoine Rozner: +7500

Jason Scrivener: +7500

Richie Ramsay: +7500

Thriston Lawrence: +7500

Matthieu Pavon: +7500

Sami Valimaki: +8000

Sebastian Soderberg: +8000

Matthew Southgate: +8000

Marcus Helligkilde: +8000

Daniel Brown: +9000

Tom McKibbin: +9000

Dan Bradbury: +9000

Shubhankar Sharma: +9000

Zander Lombard: +10000

Richard Mansell: +10000

Louis de Jager: +10000

Julien Brun: +10000

Julien Guerrier: +12500

Matthew Jordan: +12500

Nick Bachem: +12500

Maximilian Kieffer: +15000

Grant Forrest: +15000

Who is competing at the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge? The complete field explored

Here's the complete field for the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge:

