2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge odds and best bets explored

The DP World Tour will head to South Africa this week for the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge, scheduled to take place from Thursday, November 9 to Sunday, November 12, at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City.
The four-day event will feature several prominent names from the DP World Tour and PGA Tour competing for the $6 million purse. The 66-player field includes top golfers like Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood and Ryan Fox.
As per the oddsmakers, Fleetwood and Homa are the favorites to win the title at the Gary Player Country Club on Sunday. The 32-year-old Englishman is a two-time defending champion at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.
Last year, Tommy Fleetwood edged out Fox by a single-stroke margin to claim the $1.02 million prize. This year, he's listed at +650 to pursue his seventh title on the DP World Tour. Max Homa is the second favorite at +800, while Justin Thomas and Justin Rose are in the top five at +1400.
Here are the odds for the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge (as per Caesars):
- Tommy Fleetwood: +650
- Max Homa: +800
- Justin Thomas: +1400
- Justin Rose: +1400
- Ryan Fox: +1600
- Branden Grace: +1800
- Aaron Rai: +2000
- Adrian Meronk: +2200
- Vincent Norrman: +2800
- Nicolai Hojgaard: +2800
- Rasmus Hojgaard: +3000
- Jordan Smith: +3000
- Ryo Hisatsune: +3500
- Robert MacIntyre: +3500
- Alexander Bjork: +4000
- Thorbjorn Olesen: +4000
- Joost Luiten: +4000
- Marcel Siem: +4500
- Ewen Ferguson: +4500
- Yannik Paul: +4500
- Matt Wallace: +4500
- Nathan Kimsey: +5500
- Adrian Otaegui: +5500
- Hennie du Plessis: +6000
- Romain Langasque: +6000
- Sean Crocker: +6500
- Calum Hill: +6500
- Connor Syme: +7000
- Victor Perez: +7000
- Jorge Campillo: +7000
- Daniel Hillier: +7500
- Antoine Rozner: +7500
- Jason Scrivener: +7500
- Richie Ramsay: +7500
- Thriston Lawrence: +7500
- Matthieu Pavon: +7500
- Sami Valimaki: +8000
- Sebastian Soderberg: +8000
- Matthew Southgate: +8000
- Marcus Helligkilde: +8000
- Daniel Brown: +9000
- Tom McKibbin: +9000
- Dan Bradbury: +9000
- Shubhankar Sharma: +9000
- Zander Lombard: +10000
- Richard Mansell: +10000
- Louis de Jager: +10000
- Julien Brun: +10000
- Julien Guerrier: +12500
- Matthew Jordan: +12500
- Nick Bachem: +12500
- Maximilian Kieffer: +15000
- Grant Forrest: +15000
Who is competing at the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge? The complete field explored
Here's the complete field for the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge:
- Aaron Rai
- Adrian Meronk
- Adrian Otaegui
- Alexander Björk
- Antoine Rozner
- Branden Grace
- Callum Shinkwin
- Calum Hill
- Connor Syme
- Dale Whitnell
- Daniel Bradbury
- Daniel Brown
- Daniel Hillier
- Ewen Ferguson
- Francesco Molinari
- Grant Forrest
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Hurly Long
- Jason Scrivener
- Jeff Winther
- Jens Dantorp
- Joost Luiten
- Jordan Smith
- Jorge Campillo
- Julien Brun
- Julien Guerrier
- Justin Rose
- Justin Thomas
- Louis De Jager
- Marcel Siem
- Marcus Armitage
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Matth Wallace
- Matthew Baldwin
- Matthew Jordan
- Matthew Southgate
- Matthieu Pavon
- Max Homa
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Nacho Elvira
- Nathan Kimsey
- Nick Bachem
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Ockie Strydom
- Pablo Larrazábal
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Richard Mansell
- Richie Ramsay
- Robert Macintyre
- Romain Langasque
- Ryan Fox
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Sami Välimäki
- Sean Crocker
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Simon Forsström
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Thriston Lawrence
- Todd Clements
- Tom Mckibbin
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Victor Perez
- Vincent Norrman
- Yannik Paul
- Zander Lombard