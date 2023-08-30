2023 Omega European Masters Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The 2023 Omega European Masters marks the continuation of the DP World Tour season, starting this Thursday. The PGA Tour's off-season allows many players to test their skills on the old continent, resulting in much more competitive fields.

The 2023 Omega European Masters is scheduled to tee off at 1:40 am (Eastern Time) with Freddy Schott, Alexander Knappe, Jeong Weon Ko (hole 1), Adrien Saddier, Yeongsu Kim, and JC Ritchie (hole 10).

The final group will be Max Schliesing, Aguri Wasaki, Joshua Lee (hole 1), John Murphy, Loïc Naas, and Christoffer Bring (hole 10), scheduled for 8:40 am (ET).

The field for the 2023 Omega European Masters will be headed by Official World Golf Ranking (OGWR) number eight, Matt Fitzpatrick.

The 2022 U.S. Open winner will be teeing off at 7:30 a.m. (ET) in a very strong group that is completed by Nicolai Hojgaard (83rd) and Matt Wallace (106th in the OWGR).

Another high-level group will be starting at 2:40 am (ET) from hole 1, integrated by Adrian Meronk (52nd), Robert MacIntyre (55th), and Yannink Paul (109th).

The 2023 Omega European Masters will feature 12 of the OGWR Top 100 players. In addition to those already mentioned, Victor Perez (67th), Adrian Otaegui (93rd), and Rasmus Hojgaard (96th) stand out. All three will be teeing off together from hole 1 at 7:20 a.m. (ET).

Other interesting players in the 2023 Omega European Masters field will be three-time major winner Padraig Harrington and rising stars Ludvig Aberg and Alex Fitzpatrick.

Harrington will tee off at 2:20 am (ET) with Alexander Biork and Danny Willet, while Aberg will tee off 10 minutes earlier with Edoardo Molinari and Nicolas Colsaerts. The younger Fitzpatrick will tee off at 8:00 a.m. (ET) with Zander Lombard and Matthew Southgate.

Defending champion Thriston Lawrence will tee off on hole 1 at 7:40 a.m. (ET) with Thorbjorn Olesen and Todd Clements.

Other past champions who will also be in attendance include the aforementioned Rasmus Hojgaard (2021), Matt Fitzpatrick (2017–2018), Danny Willet (2015), as well as Richie Ramsay (2012) and Miguel Angel Jimenez (2010).

2023 Omega European Masters tee times and overview

Omega European Masters is the current name of the Swiss Open, founded in 1923. Since 1939, it has been played at the Golf Club Crans-sur-Sierre in Valais, Switzerland.

It is one of the oldest tournaments on the DP World Tour calendar, and most of the top European players have played and won there.

Six players are tied as the top winners of this tournament after three editions. They are Alec Ross, Auguste Boyer, Marcel Dallemagne, Dai Rees, Harold Henning, and Seve Ballesteros. Matt Fitzpatrick could join this select group if he finishes first on Sunday.

Below are the tee times for all the players in the 2023 Omega European Open, according to Eastern Time:

Hole Player Name Tee Times (ET) 1 SCHOTT, Freddy 1:40 am 1 KNAPPE, Alexander 1:40 am 1 KO, Jeong weon 1:40 am 10 SADDIER, Adrien* 1:40 am 10 KIM, Yeongsu* 1:40 am 10 RITCHIE, JC* 1:40 am 1 GALLACHER, Stephen 1:50 am 1 JANEWATTANANOND, Jazz 1:50 am 1 VAN DRIEL, Darius 1:50 am 10 WANG, Jeunghun* 1:50 am 10 SCRIVENER, Jason* 1:50 am 10 DU PLESSIS, Hennie* 1:50 am 1 ELVIRA, Nacho 2:00 am 1 BESSELING, Wil 2:00 am 1 KINHULT, Marcus 2:00 am 10 DUMONT DE CHASSART, Adrien* 2:00 am 10 FORSSTRÖM, Simon* 2:00 am 10 WHITNELL, Dale* 2:00 am 1 SAMOOJA, Kalle 2:10 am 1 BRADBURY, Dan 2:10 am 1 STRYDOM, Ockie 2:10 am 10 COLSAERTS, Nicolas* 2:10 am 10 MOLINARI, Edoardo* 2:10 am 10 ABERG, Ludvig* 2:10 am 1 DONALDSON, Jamie 2:20 am 1 FERGUSON, Ewen 2:20 am 1 GAVINS, Daniel 2:20 am 10 HARRINGTON, Padraig* 2:20 am 10 BJÖRK, Alexander* 2:20 am 10 WILLETT, Danny* 2:20 am 1 WILSON, Oliver 2:30 am 1 ARNAUS, Adri 2:30 am 1 VAN ROOYEN, Erik 2:30 am 10 JIMÉNEZ, Miguel Ángel* 2:30 am 10 MCKIBBIN, Tom* 2:30 am 10 SIEM, Marcel* 2:30 am 1 GREEN, Gavin 2:40 am 1 ZANOTTI, Fabrizio 2:40 am 1 BACHEM, Nick 2:40 am 10 MACINTYRE, Robert* 2:40 am 10 PAUL, Yannik* 2:40 am 10 MERONK, Adrian* 2:40 am 1 PULKKANEN, Tapio 2:50 am 1 MORRISON, James 2:50 am 1 DUBUISSON, Victor 2:50 am 10 LUITEN, Joost* 2:50 am 10 SUH, Justin* 2:50 am 10 HILLIER, Daniel* 2:50 am 1 ARMITAGE, Marcus 3:00 am 1 GARCIA, Sebastian 3:00 am 1 NØRGAARD, Niklas 3:00 am 10 SMITH, Jordan* 3:00 am 10 SÖDERBERG, Sebastian* 3:00 am 10 VÄLIMÄKI, Sami* 3:00 am 1 COCKERILL, Aaron 3:10 am 1 APHIBARNRAT, Kiradech 3:10 am 1 LINDBERG, Mikael 3:10 am 10 TARRIO, Santiago* 3:10 am 10 NEMECZ, Lukas* 3:10 am 10 KJELDSEN, Søren* 3:10 am 1 HOWELL, David 3:20 am 1 DANTORP, Jens 3:20 am 1 GUGLER, Cedric 3:20 am 10 GIRRBACH, Joel* 3:20 am 10 VAN TONDER, Daniel* 3:20 am 10 HUNDEBØLL, Oliver* 3:20 am 1 ITEN, Marco 3:30 am 1 PARATORE, Renato 3:30 am 1 STALTER, Joël 3:30 am 10 KLEU, Ronan* 3:30 am 10 HISATSUNE, Ryo* 3:30 am 10 HIGA, Kazuki* 3:30 am 1 STURDZA, Maximilien (AM) 3:40 am 1 VIRTO, Borja 3:40 am 1 PORTEOUS, Garrick 3:40 am 10 GERHARDSEN, Nicola* (AM) 3:40 am 10 AXELSEN, John* 3:40 am 10 DEL REY, Alejandro* 3:40 am 1 PURSHOUSE, Benjamin 6:40 am 1 HOSHINO, Rikuya 6:40 am 1 EASTON, Bryce 6:40 am 10 FIGUEIREDO, Pedro* 6:40 am 10 CHENGYAO, Ma* 6:40 am 10 PARRY, John* 6:40 am 1 JOHANNESSEN, Kristian Krogh 6:50 am 1 KIMSEY, Nathan 6:50 am 1 WINDRED, Blake 6:50 am 10 GANDAS, Manu* 6:50 am 10 GERMISHUYS, Deon* 6:50 am 10 SCIOT-SIEGRIST, Robin* 6:50 am 1 SCHNEIDER, Marcel 7:00 am 1 MANSELL, Richard 7:00 am 1 WALTERS, Justin 7:00 am 10 WARREN, Marc* 7:00 am 10 KAWAMURA, Masahiro* 7:00 am 10 HANNA, Chase* 7:00 am 1 LONG, Hurly 7:10 am 1 LANGASQUE, Romain 7:10 am 1 LARRAZÁBAL, Pablo 7:10 am 10 JAMIESON, Scott* 7:10 am 10 LI, Haotong* 7:10 am 10 SCHMID, Matti* 7:10 am 1 OTAEGUI, Adrian 7:20 am 1 PEREZ, Victor 7:20 am 1 HØJGAARD, Rasmus 7:20 am 10 PEPPERELL, Eddie* 7:20 am 10 PAVON, Matthieu* 7:20 am 10 SHARMA, Shubhankar* 7:20 am 1 FITZPATRICK, Matt 7:30 am 1 WALLACE, Matt 7:30 am 1 HØJGAARD, Nicolai 7:30 am 10 CABRERA BELLO, Rafa* 7:30 am 10 HILL, Calum* 7:30 am 10 BEKKER, Oliver* 7:30 am 1 LAWRENCE, Thriston 7:40 am 1 CLEMENTS, Todd 7:40 am 1 OLESEN, Thorbjørn 7:40 am 10 FREIBURGHAUS, Jeremy* 7:40 am 10 SYME, Connor* 7:40 am 10 LAGERGREN, Joakim* 7:40 am 1 CAMPILLO, Jorge 7:50 am 1 MIGLIOZZI, Guido 7:50 am 1 RAMSAY, Richie 7:50 am 10 SCHAPER, Jayden* 7:50 am 10 SCHMITT, Maximilian* 7:50 am 10 HUIZING, Daan* 7:50 am 1 WU, Ashun 8:00 am 1 ROZNER, Antoine 8:00 am 1 SULLIVAN, Andy 8:00 am 10 LOMBARD, Zander* 8:00 am 10 FITZPATRICK, Alex* 8:00 am 10 SOUTHGATE, Matthew* 8:00 am 1 VON DELLINGSHAUSEN, Nicolai 8:10 am 1 HELLIGKILDE, Marcus 8:10 am 1 LEVY, Alexander 8:10 am 10 WINTHER, Jeff* 8:10 am 10 CATLIN, John* 8:10 am 10 LORENZO-VERA, Mike* 8:10 am 1 AIKEN, Thomas 8:20 am 1 SORDET, Clément 8:20 am 1 SANTOS, Ricardo 8:20 am 10 WIEBE, Gunner* 8:20 am 10 NIENABER, Wilco* 8:20 am 10 RAVETTO, David* 8:20 am 1 SIMONSEN, Martin 8:30 am 1 KRISTJANSSON, Gudmundur 8:30 am 1 FOLEY, Robert 8:30 am 10 HORSEY, David* 8:30 am 10 STAL, Gary* 8:30 am 10 LEMKE, Niklas* 8:30 am 1 SCHLIESING, Max (AM) 8:40 am 1 IWASAKI, Aguri 8:40 am 1 LEE, Joshua 8:40 am 10 NAAS, Loïc* (AM) 8:40 am 10 MURPHY, John* 8:40 am 10 BRING, Christoffer* 8:40 am