2023 PGA Championship: Odd, picks, total purse, confirmed participants and more

The much-awaited 2023 PGA Championship will take place between May 18 and 21 at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. A star studded field awaits the 105th edition of the second major championship of the year.
The field will consist of 156 players, including those from the LIV Golf Series. With a $15 million prize purse, the championship will see the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, John Rahm, and even Brooks Koepka.
With some of the top golfers in the world competing at the 2023 PGA Championship, the competition will be a tough one. Needless to say, the 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm and last year’s Masters winner Scottie Scheffler are the top favorite to win this year.
Both golfers, at the top of their form, enter the tournament with 15-2 odds. According to Sportsline, World No.3 Rory McIlroy is the third strongest, with 14-1 odds.
Jordan Spieth (18-1) and last year’s PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas (16-1) round of some of the top players at the 2023 PGA Championship.
There are, however, doubts about Jordan Spieth’s performance, with Sportsline predicting a possible ‘stumble’, leading him out of the top 10. On the other hand, long shot Patrick Cantlay (22-1) could pull off a surprise win.
Here are the top odds for the 2023 PGA Championship (as per CBS Golf):
- Jon Rahm +750
- Scottie Scheffler +750
- Rory McIlroy +1200
- Justin Thomas +1600
- Jordan Spieth +1800
- Brooks Koepka +1900
- Xander Schauffele +2000
- Cameron Smith +2000
- Patrick Cantlay +2200
- Collin Morikawa +2200
- Hideki Matsuyama +2500
- Dustin Johnson +2500
- Tony Finau +2500
- Viktor Hovland +2500
- Matthew Fitzpatrick +2500
- Cameron Young +2500
- Max Homa +3000
- Jason Day +3000
- Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +3500
- Bryson DeChambeau +3500
- Shane Lowry +3500
- Talor Gooch +4000
- Sungjae Im +4000
- Joaquin Niemann +4000
- Sam Burns +4000
- Justin Rose +6000
- Daniel Berger +6000
- Sahith Theegala +6000
- Paul Casey +6500
- Tyrrell Hatton +6500
- Louis Oosthuizen +6500
- Corey Conners +6500
- Patrick Reed +6500
- Tommy Fleetwood +6500
- Rickie Fowler +6500
- Abraham Ancer +6500
- Adam Scott +8000
- Webb Simpson +8000
- K.H. Lee +8000
- Mackenzie Hughes +8000
- Mito Pereira +8000
- Tom Hoge +8500
- Phil Mickelson +8500
The 2023 PGA Championship will be another showdown between the LIV Golf Series and the PGA Tour. With Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson’s impressive performance at the 2023 Masters, they cannot be counted out for a finish near the top of the board. The competition is going to be a tough one, as the coveted win is up for grabs.