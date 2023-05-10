2023 PGA Championship: Odd, picks, total purse, confirmed participants and more

The much-awaited 2023 PGA Championship will take place between May 18 and 21 at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. A star studded field awaits the 105th edition of the second major championship of the year.

The field will consist of 156 players, including those from the LIV Golf Series. With a $15 million prize purse, the championship will see the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, John Rahm, and even Brooks Koepka.

Scottie Scheffler, favourite to win (Image via Getty)

With some of the top golfers in the world competing at the 2023 PGA Championship, the competition will be a tough one. Needless to say, the 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm and last year’s Masters winner Scottie Scheffler are the top favorite to win this year.

Both golfers, at the top of their form, enter the tournament with 15-2 odds. According to Sportsline, World No.3 Rory McIlroy is the third strongest, with 14-1 odds.

Jordan Spieth (18-1) and last year’s PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas (16-1) round of some of the top players at the 2023 PGA Championship.

There are, however, doubts about Jordan Spieth’s performance, with Sportsline predicting a possible ‘stumble’, leading him out of the top 10. On the other hand, long shot Patrick Cantlay (22-1) could pull off a surprise win.

Here are the top odds for the 2023 PGA Championship (as per CBS Golf):

John Rahm (Image via Getty)

Jon Rahm +750

Scottie Scheffler +750

Rory McIlroy +1200

Justin Thomas +1600

Jordan Spieth +1800

Brooks Koepka +1900

Xander Schauffele +2000

Cameron Smith +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Collin Morikawa +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Dustin Johnson +2500

Tony Finau +2500

Viktor Hovland +2500

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2500

Cameron Young +2500

Max Homa +3000

Jason Day +3000

Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +3500

Bryson DeChambeau +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Talor Gooch +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Joaquin Niemann +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Justin Rose +6000

Daniel Berger +6000

Sahith Theegala +6000

Paul Casey +6500

Tyrrell Hatton +6500

Louis Oosthuizen +6500

Corey Conners +6500

Patrick Reed +6500

Tommy Fleetwood +6500

Rickie Fowler +6500

Abraham Ancer +6500

Adam Scott +8000

Webb Simpson +8000

K.H. Lee +8000

Mackenzie Hughes +8000

Mito Pereira +8000

Tom Hoge +8500

Phil Mickelson +8500

The 2023 PGA Championship will be another showdown between the LIV Golf Series and the PGA Tour. With Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson’s impressive performance at the 2023 Masters, they cannot be counted out for a finish near the top of the board. The competition is going to be a tough one, as the coveted win is up for grabs.

