2023 PGA Championship: Round 1 and 2 pairings and tee times explored

The 105th edition of the PGA Championship will be held between May 18 and 21 at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. The competition is intense as 99 of the top 100 players are in the field. World No. 1 Jon Rahm and World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler are among the favorites to win the tournament.

Rory McIlroy, defending champion Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka are some of the other top-rated players going into the PGA Championship. Of the field of 156 players, 17 are from the LIV Golf Series.

PGA Championship @PGAChampionship



Scheffler has 2 top-10s in 3 Championship appearances.



And Woodland has 5 top-10s in his 10 appearances.



@ROLEX | #ROLEX Koepka has never missed a cut at the PGA Championship.Scheffler has 2 top-10s in 3 Championship appearances.And Woodland has 5 top-10s in his 10 appearances. Koepka has never missed a cut at the PGA Championship.Scheffler has 2 top-10s in 3 Championship appearances.And Woodland has 5 top-10s in his 10 appearances.@ROLEX | #ROLEX https://t.co/dP6ngrJBwO

As the first round of the PGA Championship approaches, defending champion Justin Thomas will tee up with Rory McIlroy and Colin Morikawa at 8:11am EDT on Thursday and 1:36pm EDT on Friday.

John Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Smith will play together. Scottie Scheffler will pair up with Brooks Koepka and Gary Woodland while Jordan Spieth, Shane Lowry and Viktor Hovland will make another notable trio.

Tee off times and pairings for the 2023 PGA Championship

Round 1- Notable pairings and tee times

8am EDT: Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland

Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland 8:11am EDT: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa 8:22am EDT: Jordan Spieth, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland

Jordan Spieth, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland 8:33am EDT: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith

Round 2- Notable pairings and tee times

1:25pm EDT: Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland

Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland 1:36pm EDT: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa 1:47pm EDT: Jordan Spieth, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland

Jordan Spieth, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland 1:58pm EDT: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith

World No. 1 Jon Rahm will be looking to pick up his second major win of the year, while Scottie Scheffler will want to take his second major win overall. The stakes are high for Rory McIlroy as well, who will be in the hunt for his first major win since 2014 after a lacklustre start to the season.

PGA Championship @PGAChampionship



@ROLEX | #ROLEX Jordan Spieth is attempting to complete the Grand Slam in a trio of golf virtuosos. Jordan Spieth is attempting to complete the Grand Slam in a trio of golf virtuosos.@ROLEX | #ROLEX https://t.co/OKwuUtZkjA

Out of the 17 LIV Golfers that will compete in the tournament, Brooks Koepka has the highest chances of winning. After finishing second at the 2023 Masters, Koepka will be in contention for the PGA Championship.

Speaking about the difficulty of the Oak Hill Country Club's golf course, Jon Rahm said (via ESPN):

"If you don't hit it through that gap, some of the holes that are quite narrow, those bunkers are no joke. Everybody will miss fairways, everybody will miss greens, so if you can get those up-and-downs, obviously it's not only a confidence booster, but it's something that will keep the round going."

Poll : 0 votes