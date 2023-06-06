2023 RBC Canadian Open field: Players and rankings explored

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open is set to tee off on Thursday, June 8, at the Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The four-day event, which falls just days ahead of the U.S. Open, will see a 156-player field compete for the $9 million prize purse on offer.
The RBC Canadian Open field will have some of the PGA Tour’s biggest names competing for the top prize. The field will be headlined by the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young, Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Rose, and Tommy Fleetwood, among others. However, two-time defending champion and World No.3 Rory McIlroy will be the biggest name on the field.
2023 RBC Canadian Open field
The RBC Canadian Open is the 34th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season. The event will have 11 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. While all eyes will be on McIlroy, players like Fitzpatrick, Young, Hatton and Lowry will be looking to make a mark ahead of the U.S. Open.
Here are the top-50 ranked players in the 2023 RBC Canadian Open field:
- 3 - Rory McIlroy
- 8 - Matt Fitzpatrick
- 14 - Sam Burns
- 16 - Tyrrell Hatton
- 17 - Cameron Young
- 23 - Tommy Fleetwood
- 26 - Shane Lowry
- 27 - Sahith Theegala
- 28 - Justin Rose
- 29 - Corey Conners
- 48 - Adrian Meronk
Here is the complete field for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Ricky Barnes
- Wil Bateman
- Sam Bennett
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Michael Block
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Wesley Bryan
- Sam Burns
- Jonathan Byrd
- Luis Carrera
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Aaron Cockerill
- Eric Cole
- Trevor Cone
- Corey Conners
- Austin Cook
- Myles Creighton
- MJ Daffue
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Taylor Durham
- Harrison Endycott
- Derek Ernst
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Brent Grant
- Cody Gribble
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Scott Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- David Hearn
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sung Kang
- Daniel Kim
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Russell Knox
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Stuart Macdonald
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Brandon Matthews
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Adrian Meronk
- Keith Mitchell
- Ryan Moore
- Grayson Murray
- S.Y. Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Sean O'Hair
- Geoff Ogilvy
- C.T. Pan
- Étienne Papineau
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Scott Piercy
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Justin Rose
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- Webb Simpson
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- Sam Stevens
- Robert Streb
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Adam Svensson
- Sebastian Szirmak
- Callum Tarren
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Johnny Travale
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Camilo Villegas
- Nick Watney
- Mike Weir
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Vince Whaley
- Aaron Wise
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Carl Yuan
More details on the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.