2023 RBC Canadian Open field: Players and rankings explored

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open is set to tee off on Thursday, June 8, at the Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The four-day event, which falls just days ahead of the U.S. Open, will see a 156-player field compete for the $9 million prize purse on offer.

The RBC Canadian Open field will have some of the PGA Tour’s biggest names competing for the top prize. The field will be headlined by the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young, Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Rose, and Tommy Fleetwood, among others. However, two-time defending champion and World No.3 Rory McIlroy will be the biggest name on the field.

2023 RBC Canadian Open field

The RBC Canadian Open is the 34th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season. The event will have 11 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. While all eyes will be on McIlroy, players like Fitzpatrick, Young, Hatton and Lowry will be looking to make a mark ahead of the U.S. Open.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms Two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy and all three Canadian winners on the PGA TOUR this season (Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Svensson) headline the field at next week’s RBC Canadian Open: Two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy and all three Canadian winners on the PGA TOUR this season (Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Svensson) headline the field at next week’s RBC Canadian Open: https://t.co/4Pwu03hqET

Here are the top-50 ranked players in the 2023 RBC Canadian Open field:

3 - Rory McIlroy

8 - Matt Fitzpatrick

14 - Sam Burns

16 - Tyrrell Hatton

17 - Cameron Young

23 - Tommy Fleetwood

26 - Shane Lowry

27 - Sahith Theegala

28 - Justin Rose

29 - Corey Conners

48 - Adrian Meronk

Here is the complete field for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open:

Ludvig Aberg

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Ricky Barnes

Wil Bateman

Sam Bennett

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Michael Block

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Wesley Bryan

Sam Burns

Jonathan Byrd

Luis Carrera

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Aaron Cockerill

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Corey Conners

Austin Cook

Myles Creighton

MJ Daffue

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Taylor Durham

Harrison Endycott

Derek Ernst

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Brent Grant

Cody Gribble

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Scott Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

David Hearn

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Nicolai Hojgaard

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sung Kang

Daniel Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Russell Knox

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Stuart Macdonald

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Brandon Matthews

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Adrian Meronk

Keith Mitchell

Ryan Moore

Grayson Murray

S.Y. Noh

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Sean O'Hair

Geoff Ogilvy

C.T. Pan

Étienne Papineau

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Scott Piercy

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Justin Rose

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Webb Simpson

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

Sam Stevens

Robert Streb

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Adam Svensson

Sebastian Szirmak

Callum Tarren

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Davis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Johnny Travale

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Camilo Villegas

Nick Watney

Mike Weir

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Vince Whaley

Aaron Wise

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Carl Yuan

More details on the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.

