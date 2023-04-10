2023 RBC Heritage top players, full field, and more explored

Now that the Masters has come and gone, the next event on the PGA Tour calendar is the 2023 RBC Heritage. It's scheduled to be played over the weekend, starting on April 13. It will feature a lot of excellent golf, though it won't be as interesting as the Masters, with LIV Golf members returning to their tour.

Despite that, there are a lot of good golfers in the field. In fact, several of the top 50 in the world are in the field for the RBC Heritage. Here's everything you need to know about it.

RBC Heritage guide for the latest PGA Tour event

Here's the full field ahead of the RBC Heritage. Here are over 140 players participating in the latest PGA Tour event:

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Ryan Brehm

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Ernie Els

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Here are some of the largest fields in a PGA Tour event this year:

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Dylan Frittelli

Jim Furyk

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Tommy Gibson

Lucas Glover

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Davis Love III

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Denny McCarthy

Max McGreevy

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

Matthew NeSmith

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Adam Scott

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

The field, continued:

Scott Stallings

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Richy Werenski

Danny Willett

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Will Zalatoris

Out of the world's top 50 right now, only Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Brooks Koepka, Alex Noren, and Aaron Wise are not participating.

Smith, Niemann and Koepka are with LIV, but Noren and Wise are just not playing.

Matches will begin early Thursday morning and conclude Sunday evening.

