2023 Ryder Cup: Exploring final results including singles and foursomes pairing

The 2023 Ryder Cup concluded this Sunday at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. Like most events in this category, this edition of the biennial event had it all: upsets, records, great individual and collective performances, and even a comeback attempt that fell short in the end.

Europe won the 2023 Ryder Cup 16.5 to 11.5, with an overwhelming pace in the team events. The Europeans won both rounds of foursomes and Friday's four-ball. The Americans managed to win Saturday's foursomes and singles, but it was not enough to challenge for the win.

Friday was a day to forget for the Americans. The Europeans swept the foursomes in the morning, winning four out of four. Jon Rahm and Tyrrel Hatton beat Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns 4&3, while Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg also beat Max Homa and Brian Harman 4&3.

Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka defeated Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa 2&1 and Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood beat Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay by the same score.

In the afternoon, three matches ended in halves: Hovland and Hatton vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, Rahm and Nicolai Højgaard vs. Scheffler and Brooks/Koepka, and Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose vs. Homa and Wyndham Clark. Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick defeated Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele 5&3.

On Saturday morning, Europe won again with three matches to one.

Aberg and Hovland's victory over Scheffler and Koepka was the biggest in Ryder Cup history:

McIlroy/Fleetwood (EUR) 2&1 Thomas/Spieth (USA)

2&1 Thomas/Spieth (USA) Aberg/Hovland (EUR) 9&7 Scheffler/Koepka (USA)

9&7 Scheffler/Koepka (USA) Homa/Harman (USA) 4&2 Lowry/Straka (EUR)

4&2 Lowry/Straka (EUR) Rahm/Hatton (EUR) 2&1 Schauffele/Cantlay (USA)

On Saturday afternoon, the American team seemed to be coming back to life, winning three of the four four-ball matches:

Burns/Morikawa (USA) 4 & 3 Hovland/Åberg (EUR)

4 & 3 Hovland/Åberg (EUR) Homa/Harman (USA) 2 & 1 Fleetwood/Højgaard (EUR)

2 & 1 Fleetwood/Højgaard (EUR) Rose/MacIntyre (EUR) 3 & 2 Thomas/Spieth (USA)

3 & 2 Thomas/Spieth (USA) Cantlay/Clark (USA) 1 up Fitzpatrick/McIlroy (EUR)

How did day three of the 2023 Ryder Cup go?

Europe started Sunday with a five-point lead, 10.5 to 5.5. The United States were looking for a heroic comeback in singles, but it was not to be.

The Europeans won enough matches to claim the trophy they lost two years ago:

Jon Rahm halved Scottie Scheffler

Viktor Hovland 4 & 3 Collin Morikawa

4 & 3 Collin Morikawa Justin Rose 2 & 1 Patrick Cantlay

Rory McIlroy 3 & 1Sam Burns

3 & 1Sam Burns Matt Fitzpatrick 1up Max Homa

Tyrrell Hatton 3 & 2 Brian Harman

3 & 2 Brian Harman Ludvig Åberg 3 & 2 Brooks Koepka

Sepp Straka 2up Justin Thomas

Nicolai Højgaard 3 & 1 Xander Schauffele

Shane Lowry halved Jordan Spieth

Tommy Fleetwood 3&1 Rickie Fowler

3&1 Rickie Fowler Robert MacIntyre 2&1 Wyndham Clark

Europe won for the seventh time in the last 10 editions of the Ryder Cup. It is the 13th European victory in the event since 1979.