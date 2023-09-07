2023 Ryder Cup: Prestigious Nicklaus-Jacklin Award set to return in this year’s edition

The 2023 Ryder Cup will witness the return of the prestigious Nicklaus-Jacklin Award. This award, symbolizing the true spirit of the Ryder Cup, will once again acknowledge a player who embodies the essence of this legendary event.

The 44th Ryder Cup, set against the backdrop of Rome's Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, unfolds on September 29. The Nicklaus-Jacklin Award will wait in anticipation to be conferred on the deserving recipient at the tournament's conclusion on October 1.

It is a heartfelt tribute to the pillars of the Ryder Cup, commemorating the player who epitomizes the tournament's spirit.

It seeks the individual who best represents the essence of the Ryder Cup, both on and off the course, by making decisions that reflect a broader perspective and uphold the values of the game.

The Ryder Cup serves as a platform for showcasing compassion, camaraderie, and sportsmanship. These were immortalized by the iconic moment known as "The Concession" in 1969, starring Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin.

In a nail-biting showdown during the final group, Nicklaus and Jacklin were locked in a tie as they approached the 18th hole. Nicklaus, displaying grace and sportsmanship, sank a crucial 4-foot comeback par putt, securing at least a share of the trophy and retention for Team USA.

Yet his act of true sportsmanship was revealed when he conceded a 2-foot par putt to Jacklin, not only halving their match but also the 1969 Ryder Cup itself. This act marked a historic moment as the USA and Europe drew 16-16, resulting in the first-ever tie in Ryder Cup history.

“Golf is a sport that embodies principles of sportsmanship, integrity, and respect. he Concession in 1969 is a famous example of these principles in action and a spirit that has underpinned the Ryder Cup for decades. This Award will not only recognise the decisions that ultimately characterise success, but also the sportsmanship that defines them,” said Ryder Cup Director Guy Kinnings (via Ryder Cup).

Launched at the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award was originally bestowed upon one player from each team.

However, in 2023, this prestigious accolade will take a new form, being presented to a single player chosen by Nicklaus and Jacklin themselves.

Who won the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award in the 2020 Ryder Cup?

Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia were the first-ever recipients of the prestigious Nicklaus-Jacklin Award.

Dustin Johnson, aged 37 and the eldest member of the U.S. team, exemplified remarkable teamwork throughout the event.

Meanwhile, Sergio Garcia and fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm demonstrated exceptional teamwork and performance.

This esteemed award commemorated their values such as sportsmanship, teamwork, and outstanding performance during the 43rd Ryder Cup.

The selections for this award were made by a distinguished committee, including the award's namesakes, Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin.

Former Ryder Cup captains Paul Azinger and Paul McGinley, as well as PGA of Great Britain and Ireland chairman Alan White, were also part of the selection panel.