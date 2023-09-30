2023 Ryder Cup Saturday Fourballs tee times and pairings explored

The 2023 Ryder Cup is set to move forward with the afternoon fourballs matches after the successful conclusion of the morning foursome matches on Saturday.

Team Europe was dominant once again in the morning series of matches as they won three out of four and lost just one. They now have a seven-point lead over Team US, with the score currently reading 9.5-2.5.

The official X/Twitter handle of the prestigious biennial event has shared the schedule for afternoon fourball pairings and tee times for day two.

Team Europe's Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg will face Team US' Sam Burns and Collin Morikawa in the first match of the afternoon series. They will start their contest at 12:25 pm CET (or 6:25 am ET).

Below is the schedule for the afternoon fourballs matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup on Saturday:

12:25 pm CET (06:25 am ET) - Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg vs. Sam Burns and Collin Morikawa

- Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg vs. Sam Burns and Collin Morikawa 12:40 pm CET (06:40 am ET) - Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard vs. Max Homa and Brian Harman

- Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard vs. Max Homa and Brian Harman 12:55 pm CET (06:55 am ET) - Justin Rose and Robert McIntyre vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

- Justin Rose and Robert McIntyre vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth 13:10 pm CET (07:10 am ET) - Matt Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy vs. Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark

Exploring the results of the 2023 Ryder Cup

Team Europe is currently the favorite to win the tournament at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome after 12 matches, given their big lead.

Team US has won just one match so far in the 2023 Ryder Cup. Max Homa and Brian Harman defeated Team Europe's Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka in the third foursome match on Saturday by a margin of 4&2. The team also registered three ties on Friday in the afternoon fourball matches.

Below are the results of the matches held so far in the 2023 Ryder Cup:

Day 1 Foursome matches

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton vs. Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns

Winner - Europe

Margin of victory - 4 & 3

Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland vs. Max Homa and Brian Harman

Winner - Europe

Margin of victory - 4 & 3

Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka vs. Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa

Winner - Europe

Margin of victory - 2 & 1

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood vs. Scottie Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay

Winner - Europe

Margin of victory - 2 & 1

Day 1 Fourballs matches

Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

Result - tied

Jon Rahm and Nicolai Hojgaard vs. Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka

Result - tied

Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose vs. Max Homa and Wyndham Clark

Result - tied

Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick vs. Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory -5 & 3

Day 2 Foursome matches

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory - 2&1

Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland vs. Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory - 9 & 7

Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka vs. Max Homa and Brian Harman

Winner - United States

Margin of Victory - 4 & 2

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton vs. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory - 2 & 1

The remaining results from the 2023 Ryder Cup fourballs matches will be updated after they are successfully concluded.