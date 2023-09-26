2023 Ryder Cup: US and Europe’s Tuesday practice groups provide insights into possible pairings

Team Europe and Team USA announced the practice round groups for the Ryder Cup, providing insights into potential pairings for the upcoming event.

On Tuesday, September 26, both teams will practice at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy, with the 12 players divided into three groups.

For Team USA, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, and Justin Thomas are grouped and will tee off from the tenth hole at around 3:30 am ET. The second group includes Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman, Rickie Fowler, and Max Homa.

Spieth and Thomas have been a successful pair for the American team and remained unbeaten at last year's President's Cup. This can be the third straight Ryder Cup where we can see these two childhood friends on one team. Cantlay and Schauffele were also winners of both foursome matches together in the 2021 Ryder Cup.

The last American group consisted of Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark, and Sam Burns.

On the European squad, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, and Tommy Fleetwood make up the first group, teeing off at 4 am ET. The second group features Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, and Ludvig Aberg.

The final European group includes Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Robert MacIntyre, and Nicolai Hojgaard.

Earlier, Europe's captain, Luke Donald, stated that the first session of Day 1 at Marco Simone would feature foursomes. The announced groups have hinted at the possible pairings for Friday morning, as players who practice together often end up getting paired together in the foursomes and fourballs.

As per Bunkered, these are the possible pairings for the Friday foursome:

Team Europe

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton

Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose

Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg

Team US

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns

Brooks Koepka and Wyndham Clark

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas

The 2023 Ryder Cup telecast details the schedule

The 2023 Ryder Cup will be telecast on the USA Network. The opening ceremony will be broadcast on Golf Channel, and the first day of matches will be televised on the USA Network. The first day will have two sessions with four matches each. The telecast will begin at 1:30 a.m. ET and conclude at 12 pm ET.

On Saturday, September 30, the USA will cover the biennial event at 1:30 am before switching to NBC at 3 am ET.

The final day singles of the Ryder Cup will begin telecast on NBC on Saturday, October 1, at 5:30 am ET.

Below is the schedule for the 2023 Ryder Cup:

Thursday, September 28:

Opening Ceremony: 10 am–1 pm ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, September 29

Foursome and Fourball sessions: 1:30 am–12 pm ET (USA)

Saturday, September 30:

Foursome and fourball sessions:

1:30–3 am ET (USA)

3 am–12 pm ET (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, October 1:

Sunday Singles session: 5:30 a.m.–1 pm ET (NBC)

Fans can also enjoy streaming the biennial event on Peacock, which will give the featured match coverage and also the live simulcasts of Saturday and Sunday broadcasts.