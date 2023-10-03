2023 Ryder Cup viral sensation John 'Colonel Sanders' Burleigh awaits KFC's call for a finger-lickin' deal

John Burleigh 'Colonel Sanders' hopes for a KFC call after his antics at the Ryder Cup final on Sunday, October 1.

Following Europe's 16.5–11.5 victory over the US at the Ryder Cup on Sunday, Burleigh was seen running onto the 16th green and suddenly diving into the lake at Marco Simone Golf Club. He didn't stop at just one dive but went on to do it two more times. The clip went viral on social media, receiving multiple reposts, shares, and likes.

According to the 70-year-old Sanders lookalike, the Rome climate was so hot that the sun got to him.

"I had predicted it was going to finish at the 16th. The American conceded right in front of me and I just took off. I hadn't planned it but I had said to a golf friend in Largs that it was so exciting that I could jump in the lake. And when we won it was so inviting I just shot off."

"When I put my head in the lake I was looking for golf balls. I was hoping to come out with some but I didn't see any."

He was then stopped by a policeman who checked his ID, and he said many people asked him for a selfie while he was going through an inquiry. Inspired by him, more people started jumping into the lake.

After the whole incident at the Ryder Cup, he reached the airport to pick up his wife while still wearing his wet clothes only to realize that he had now become a viral sensation on social media.

"It was good fun and it was all done in the best possible taste," he added.

Burleigh was also okay with the nickname Colonel Sanders and had a little message for KFC.

He said, as per BBC Scotland:

"It could have been worse. Someone called me an 'old guy' but I took that on the chin. So long as KFC call me up with an offer, I'll be quite happy."

Ryder Cup 2023 results explored

Below are all the 28 matches played in 2023 Ryder Cup:

Friday

Foursome (EU 4-0 US)

Rahm/Hatton 4 & 3 Scheffler/Burns Åberg/Hovland 4 & 3 Homa/Harman Lowry/Straka 2 & 1 Fowler/Morikawa McIlroy/Fleetwood 2 & 1 Schauffele/Cantlay

Four-ball (EU 2.5-1.5 US)

Hovland/Hatton halved Thomas/Spieth Rahm/Højgaard halved Scheffler/Koepka MacIntyre/Rose halved Homa/Clark McIlroy/Fitzpatrick 5 & 3 Morikawa/Schauffele

Saturday

Foursome (EU 3-1 US)

McIlroy/Fleetwood 2 & 1 Thomas/Spieth Åberg/Hovland 9 & 7 Scheffler/Koepka Lowry/Straka 4 & 2 Homa/Harman Rahm/Hatton 2 & 1 Schauffele/Cantlay

Fourball ( US 3-1 EU)

Hovland/Åberg 4 & 3 Burns/Morikawa Fleetwood/Højgaard 2 & 1 Homa/Harman Rose/MacIntyre 3 & 2 Thomas/Spieth Fitzpatrick/McIlroy 1 up Cantlay/Clark

Sunday Singles (EU 6-6 US)

Jon Rahm halved Scottie Scheffler Viktor Hovland 4 & 3 Collin Morikawa Justin Rose 2 & 1 Patrick Cantlay Rory McIlroy 3 & 1 Sam Burns Matt Fitzpatrick 1 up Max Homa Tyrrell Hatton 3 & 2 Brian Harman Ludvig Åberg 3 & 2 Brooks Koepka Sepp Straka 2 up Justin Thomas Nicolai Højgaard 3 & 1 Xander Schauffele Shane Lowry halved Jordan Spieth Tommy Fleetwood 3 & 1 Rickie Fowler Robert MacIntyre 2 & 1 Wyndham Clark