2023 Senior Open: Schedule, top players, prize money purse, and more

The 2023 Senior Open Championship, corresponding to the European Legends Tour, will be played from July 27–30. It is the fifth and last major of the senior season.

The venue for the Senior Open Championship will be the Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Bridgend, Wales. This is a venue that has hosted this tournament on two previous occasions (2014 and 2017).

Also, the Royal Porthcawl Golf Club has hosted other important championships, such as The Amateur Championship (6 editions), the 1995 Walker Cup, and the British Masters in 1961.

The club was founded in 1891. It has a course of 7,137 yards and a par 72. The status of "Royal" was granted in 1907 (The title "Royal" is granted in the United Kingdom to institutions of long and prestigious life with contributions to national, charitable, and scientific objectives).

The Senior Open Championship has a prize purse of 2.75 million dollars. The prize distribution procedure is similar to that governing major world tournaments. The winner will receive $720,000.

Normally, the tournament boasts a field full of prestigious names, and the 2023 edition is no exception. Six previous winners of the tournament will be present, in addition to nine other winners of major tournaments in the open category.

Padraig Harrington (51), who just made the cut at The Open Championship, stands out. In the open category, Harrington has won six PGA Tour tournaments, three of them majors, in addition to 31 tournaments on other circuits.

In the senior category, he has triumphed five times in the PGA Tour Champions and once in the European Senior Tour.

The defending champion, Darren Clarke, will also be present. Other champions who will be playing in the 2023 edition of The Senior Open will be Stephen Dodd (2021), Bernhard Langer (2010, 14, 17, and 19), Miguel Angel Jimenez (2018), Paul Broadhurts (2016), and Russ Cochran (2011).

Padraig Harrington (Image via Getty)

History of The Senior Open Championship: A quick look

The Senior Open Championship had its inaugural edition in 1987 as part of the European Senior Tour. It is the fifth and final major tournament of each season and is traditionally played in July.

The tournament has been played at several of the most historic golf courses in the United Kingdom. The venue that has hosted the Senior Open the most is Turnberry Golf Club, with seven editions.

Six times it has been played at Royal Portrush Golf Club, five at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club, and three at Royal County Down Golf Club and Sunningdale Golf Club. In 2023, Royal Porthcawl Golf Club will join this group.

Twice it has been hosted by Royal Troon Golf Club and Carnoustie Golf Links, while Gleneagles, St Andrews, Muirfield, Royal Birkdale Golf Club, Walton Heath Golf Club, and Royal Aberdeen Golf Club have had one edition.

The tournament's top winner is Germany's Bernhard Langer, with four victories. Among the multi-winners are legends such as Gary Player and Tom Watson (3). Bob Charles, Brian Barnes, Christy O'Connor Jr., and Loren Roberts have each won twice.