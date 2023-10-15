2023 Shriners Children’s Open Final Day tee times and pairings explored

The third round of the 2023 Shriners Children's Open witnessed the defending champion Tom Kim shooting 9-under-62 to move to the top once again. He is tied with Adam Hadwin (63) and Lanto Griffin (68) for a 54-hole one-stroke lead.
The fourth round of the Shriners Children's Open will begin on Sunday, October 15 at 10 am ET, with Nick Hardy and James Hahn being the first pair to tee off. Hardy slipped 40 spots to T66 after shooting a 77 on Saturday, October 14, and was at even par after three rounds. Hahn shot 75 on Saturday and aggregated at 1 over after three days of golf at TPC Summerlin.
Kim and Hadwin will be the last duo to tee off on Sunday, beginning their round at 3:50 pm ET. Co-leader Griffin will tee off with Taylor Penderith at 3:40 pm ET.
See here for the complete tee time details for the Shriners Children's Open 2023:
- 10 am: Nick Hardy, James Hahn
- 10:10 am: Jason Dufner, Matthias Schwab
- 10:20 am: Hayden Buckley, Christian Bezuidenhout
- 10:30 am: Sam Stevens, Doc Redman
- 10:40 am: Harrison Endycott, Troy Merritt
- 10:50 am: Matti Schmid, Carl Yuan
- 11 am: Tano Goya, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 11:10 am: J.J. Spaun, Justin Suh
- 11:25 am: Matt Wallace, Adam Long
- 11:35 am: Harry Hall, Austin Smotherman
- 11:45 am: Aaron Rai, Greyson Sigg
- 11:55 am: Garrick Higgo, Davis Thompson
- 12:05 pm: Ludvig Aberg, Akshay Bhatia
- 12:15 pm: Davis Riley, Ben Taylor
- 12:25 pm: Chad Ramey, Patton Kizzire
- 12:40 pm: Erik van Rooyen, Nate Lashley
- 12:50 pm: Zac Blair, Webb Simpson
- 1 pm: Taylor Montgomery, Scott Piercy
- 1:10 pm: Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker
- 1:20 pm: Sam Ryder, Henrik Norlander
- 1:30 pm: Tyler Duncan, Eric Cole
- 1:40 pm: Michael Kim, Alex Smalley
- 1:55 pm: Yuxin Lin, Kelly Kraft
- 2:05 pm: Trevor Werbylo, Brent Grant
- 2:15 pm: Luke List, Matt NeSmith
- 2:25 pm: Nick Taylor, Nicholas Lindheim
- 2:35 pm: Beau Hossler, Alex Noren
- 2:45 pm: Cam Davis, Chesson Hadley
- 2:55 pm: Joel Dahmen, Ryan Moore
- 3:10 pm: Adam Svensson, J.T. Poston
- 3:20 pm: Isaiah Salinda, Callum Tarren
- 3:30 pm: Vince Whaley, K.H. Lee
- 3:40 pm: Lanto Griffin, Taylor Pendrith
- 3:50 pm: Tom Kim, Adam Hadwin
The 2023 Shriners Children's Open explored
Below is the leaderboard for the 2023 Shriners Children's Open after three rounds:
- T1. Tom Kim: -15
- T1. Adam Hadwin: -15
- T1. Lanto Griffin: -15
- T4. Taylor Pendrith: -14
- T4. Vince Whaley: -14
- T4. K.H. Lee: -14
- T7. Isaiah Salinda: -13
- T7. Callum Tarren: -13
- T7. Adam Svensson: -13
- T7. J.T. Poston: -13
- T11. Joel Dahmen: -12
- T11. Ryan Moore: -12
- T11. Cam Davis: -12
- T11. Chesson Hadley: -12
- T11. Beau Hossler: -12
- T11. Alex Noren: -12
- T11. Nick Taylor: -12
- T18. Nicholas Lindheim: -11
- T18. Luke List: -11
- T20. Matt NeSmith: -10
- T20. Trevor Werbylo: -10
- T20. Brent Grant: -10
- T20. Yuxin Lin: -10
- T24. Kelly Kraft: -9
- T24. Michael Kim: -9
- T24. Alex Smalley: -9
- T24. Tyler Duncan: -9
- T24. Eric Cole: -9
- T24. Sam Ryder: -9
- T24. Henrik Norlander: -9
- T24. Cameron Champ: -9