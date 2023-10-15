2023 Shriners Children’s Open Final Day tee times and pairings explored

The third round of the 2023 Shriners Children's Open witnessed the defending champion Tom Kim shooting 9-under-62 to move to the top once again. He is tied with Adam Hadwin (63) and Lanto Griffin (68) for a 54-hole one-stroke lead.

The fourth round of the Shriners Children's Open will begin on Sunday, October 15 at 10 am ET, with Nick Hardy and James Hahn being the first pair to tee off. Hardy slipped 40 spots to T66 after shooting a 77 on Saturday, October 14, and was at even par after three rounds. Hahn shot 75 on Saturday and aggregated at 1 over after three days of golf at TPC Summerlin.

Kim and Hadwin will be the last duo to tee off on Sunday, beginning their round at 3:50 pm ET. Co-leader Griffin will tee off with Taylor Penderith at 3:40 pm ET.

See here for the complete tee time details for the Shriners Children's Open 2023:

10 am: Nick Hardy, James Hahn

10:10 am: Jason Dufner, Matthias Schwab

10:20 am: Hayden Buckley, Christian Bezuidenhout

10:30 am: Sam Stevens, Doc Redman

10:40 am: Harrison Endycott, Troy Merritt

10:50 am: Matti Schmid, Carl Yuan

11 am: Tano Goya, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:10 am: J.J. Spaun, Justin Suh

11:25 am: Matt Wallace, Adam Long

11:35 am: Harry Hall, Austin Smotherman

11:45 am: Aaron Rai, Greyson Sigg

11:55 am: Garrick Higgo, Davis Thompson

12:05 pm: Ludvig Aberg, Akshay Bhatia

12:15 pm: Davis Riley, Ben Taylor

12:25 pm: Chad Ramey, Patton Kizzire

12:40 pm: Erik van Rooyen, Nate Lashley

12:50 pm: Zac Blair, Webb Simpson

1 pm: Taylor Montgomery, Scott Piercy

1:10 pm: Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker

1:20 pm: Sam Ryder, Henrik Norlander

1:30 pm: Tyler Duncan, Eric Cole

1:40 pm: Michael Kim, Alex Smalley

1:55 pm: Yuxin Lin, Kelly Kraft

2:05 pm: Trevor Werbylo, Brent Grant

2:15 pm: Luke List, Matt NeSmith

2:25 pm: Nick Taylor, Nicholas Lindheim

2:35 pm: Beau Hossler, Alex Noren

2:45 pm: Cam Davis, Chesson Hadley

2:55 pm: Joel Dahmen, Ryan Moore

3:10 pm: Adam Svensson, J.T. Poston

3:20 pm: Isaiah Salinda, Callum Tarren

3:30 pm: Vince Whaley, K.H. Lee

3:40 pm: Lanto Griffin, Taylor Pendrith

3:50 pm: Tom Kim, Adam Hadwin

The 2023 Shriners Children's Open explored

Below is the leaderboard for the 2023 Shriners Children's Open after three rounds:

T1. Tom Kim: -15

T1. Adam Hadwin: -15

T1. Lanto Griffin: -15

T4. Taylor Pendrith: -14

T4. Vince Whaley: -14

T4. K.H. Lee: -14

T7. Isaiah Salinda: -13

T7. Callum Tarren: -13

T7. Adam Svensson: -13

T7. J.T. Poston: -13

T11. Joel Dahmen: -12

T11. Ryan Moore: -12

T11. Cam Davis: -12

T11. Chesson Hadley: -12

T11. Beau Hossler: -12

T11. Alex Noren: -12

T11. Nick Taylor: -12

T18. Nicholas Lindheim: -11

T18. Luke List: -11

T20. Matt NeSmith: -10

T20. Trevor Werbylo: -10

T20. Brent Grant: -10

T20. Yuxin Lin: -10

T24. Kelly Kraft: -9

T24. Michael Kim: -9

T24. Alex Smalley: -9

T24. Tyler Duncan: -9

T24. Eric Cole: -9

T24. Sam Ryder: -9

T24. Henrik Norlander: -9

T24. Cameron Champ: -9