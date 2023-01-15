2023 Sony Open leaderboard, day 3 highlights, and updated odds

The third day of the Sony Open saw Hayden Buckley in the lead after a round of 6-under 64. The PGA Tour star has had a good start to 2023 and could win his first event.

Friday's overnight leader, Chris Kirk, slipped from his position at T2 after a round of 2 under 68. England star Ben Taylor started his day with a bogey, and his four birdies helped him sit in the T2 with a score of -13.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR Describe @HBuckley13's swing in three words. Describe @HBuckley13's swing in three words. https://t.co/demRhzjnJu

Taylor was joined by the American golfer David Lipsky, who made two bogeys on the first two holes and at the 17th hole and managed to finish second on the leaderboard.

Saturday night was filled with many surprises, and many more young stars are queueing to clinch the 2023 Sony Open and earn the winner's share from the purse of $7,900,000.

2023 Sony Open leaderboard after round 3

1. Hayden Buckley

T2. David Lipsky

T2. Ben Taylor

T2. Chris Kirk

T5. Andrew Putnam

T5. So Woo Kim

T7. Will Gordon

T7. Nate Lashley

T9. Nick Taylor

T9. Ben Griffin

T9. Maverick McNealy

T9. J.T. Poston

T9. Austin Eckroat

T9. Seonghyeon Kim

T9. Taylor Montgomery

T16. K. H. Lee

T16. Harry Hall

T16. Carl Yuan

T16. Byeong Hun Ah

T16. Matt Kuchar

T16. Stewart Cink

T16. Kevin Yu

T16. Denny McCarthy

T16. J.J.Spaun

T25. Aaron Baddeley

T25. Doc Redman

T25. Hideki Matsuyama

T25. Tyson Alexander

T25. Adam Scott

T25. Nick Hardy

T25. Stephen Jaeger

T32. Andrew Novak

T32. Russell Henley

T32. Ben Martin

T32. Kevin Tway

T32. Justin Suh

T32. Corey Conners

T32. Keita Nakajima

T32. Cole Hammer

T32. Micheal Thompson

T32. Chez Reavie

T32. Nico Echavarria

T43. Cameron Davis

T43. Brian Stuard

T43. Danny Lee

T43. Augusto Nunez

T43. Taiga Semikawa

T43. Kelly Kraft

T43. Greyson Sigg

T43. Brendon Todd

T51. Eric Cole

T51. Brice Garnett

T51. Joseph Bramlett

T51. Adam Long

T51. Tom Hoge

T51. Adam Svensson

T57. Brian Harman

T57. M.J. Daffue

T57. Ryan Palmer

T57. Joseph Winslow

T57. Aaron Rai

T57. Brendan Steele

T57. Ryan Brehm

T57. Russell Knox

T65. Anders Albertson

T65. Harris English

T65. Davis Thompson

T65. Kazuki Higa

T65. Troy Merritt

70. Zac Blair

T71. Patton Kizzire

T71. Kurt Kitayama

T71. Adam Schenk

T74. Chad Ramey

T74. Zach Johnson

T74. Austin Smotherman

2023 Sony Open updated odds

Following an exceptionally amazing performance by Hayden Buckley on Saturday, the betters have updated their odd pick, with the Tennessee native having a favorable chance to clinch the trophy this year.

Out of the star-studded field of 144 players, 74 are battling for the trophy after round 3. Chris Kirk and David Lipsky have been the fans' favorites, playing at the tournament. The final round will start on Sunday, January 15, at 1:00 PM.

Here is an updated list of odds after round 3.

Hayden Buckley: 19/10

Chris Kirk: 6-1

David Lipsky: 7-1

Si Woo Kim: 8-1

Ben Taylor: 8-1

Andrew Putnam: 10-1

Will Gordon: 25-1

Taylor Montgomery: 35-1

J.T. Poston: 35-1

Maverick McNealy: 40-1

Nate Lashley: 50-1

Ben Griffin: 70-1

S.H. Lee: 80-1

K.H. Lee: 90-1

Poll : 0 votes