2023 Sony Open leaderboard, day 3 highlights, and updated odds

The third day of the Sony Open saw Hayden Buckley in the lead after a round of 6-under 64. The PGA Tour star has had a good start to 2023 and could win his first event.
Friday's overnight leader, Chris Kirk, slipped from his position at T2 after a round of 2 under 68. England star Ben Taylor started his day with a bogey, and his four birdies helped him sit in the T2 with a score of -13.
Taylor was joined by the American golfer David Lipsky, who made two bogeys on the first two holes and at the 17th hole and managed to finish second on the leaderboard.
Saturday night was filled with many surprises, and many more young stars are queueing to clinch the 2023 Sony Open and earn the winner's share from the purse of $7,900,000.
2023 Sony Open leaderboard after round 3
- 1. Hayden Buckley
- T2. David Lipsky
- T2. Ben Taylor
- T2. Chris Kirk
- T5. Andrew Putnam
- T5. So Woo Kim
- T7. Will Gordon
- T7. Nate Lashley
- T9. Nick Taylor
- T9. Ben Griffin
- T9. Maverick McNealy
- T9. J.T. Poston
- T9. Austin Eckroat
- T9. Seonghyeon Kim
- T9. Taylor Montgomery
- T16. K. H. Lee
- T16. Harry Hall
- T16. Carl Yuan
- T16. Byeong Hun Ah
- T16. Matt Kuchar
- T16. Stewart Cink
- T16. Kevin Yu
- T16. Denny McCarthy
- T16. J.J.Spaun
- T25. Aaron Baddeley
- T25. Doc Redman
- T25. Hideki Matsuyama
- T25. Tyson Alexander
- T25. Adam Scott
- T25. Nick Hardy
- T25. Stephen Jaeger
- T32. Andrew Novak
- T32. Russell Henley
- T32. Ben Martin
- T32. Kevin Tway
- T32. Justin Suh
- T32. Corey Conners
- T32. Keita Nakajima
- T32. Cole Hammer
- T32. Micheal Thompson
- T32. Chez Reavie
- T32. Nico Echavarria
- T43. Cameron Davis
- T43. Brian Stuard
- T43. Danny Lee
- T43. Augusto Nunez
- T43. Taiga Semikawa
- T43. Kelly Kraft
- T43. Greyson Sigg
- T43. Brendon Todd
- T51. Eric Cole
- T51. Brice Garnett
- T51. Joseph Bramlett
- T51. Adam Long
- T51. Tom Hoge
- T51. Adam Svensson
- T57. Brian Harman
- T57. M.J. Daffue
- T57. Ryan Palmer
- T57. Joseph Winslow
- T57. Aaron Rai
- T57. Brendan Steele
- T57. Ryan Brehm
- T57. Russell Knox
- T65. Anders Albertson
- T65. Harris English
- T65. Davis Thompson
- T65. Kazuki Higa
- T65. Troy Merritt
- 70. Zac Blair
- T71. Patton Kizzire
- T71. Kurt Kitayama
- T71. Adam Schenk
- T74. Chad Ramey
- T74. Zach Johnson
- T74. Austin Smotherman
2023 Sony Open updated odds
Following an exceptionally amazing performance by Hayden Buckley on Saturday, the betters have updated their odd pick, with the Tennessee native having a favorable chance to clinch the trophy this year.
Out of the star-studded field of 144 players, 74 are battling for the trophy after round 3. Chris Kirk and David Lipsky have been the fans' favorites, playing at the tournament. The final round will start on Sunday, January 15, at 1:00 PM.
Here is an updated list of odds after round 3.
- Hayden Buckley: 19/10
- Chris Kirk: 6-1
- David Lipsky: 7-1
- Si Woo Kim: 8-1
- Ben Taylor: 8-1
- Andrew Putnam: 10-1
- Will Gordon: 25-1
- Taylor Montgomery: 35-1
- J.T. Poston: 35-1
- Maverick McNealy: 40-1
- Nate Lashley: 50-1
- Ben Griffin: 70-1
- S.H. Lee: 80-1
- K.H. Lee: 90-1