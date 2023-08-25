2023 Tour Championship co-leader Viktor Hovland tee times and pairings for Friday's Round 2 explored

Viktor Hovland shared the 2023 Tour Championship after Round 1 on Thursday. The golfer shared T1, at East Lake in Atlanta, with Collin Morikawa and Keegan Bradley after the trio shot scores of -10. Hovland will now tee off at 1:49 pm with Scottie Scheffler ahead of Morikawa and Bradley at 2:00 pm on Day 2.

Hovland fired off a bogey-free 68 on Thursday to claim the lead. Opening up on his performance, the 25-year-old Norwegian golfer later stated that it felt ‘nice’ to play bogey-free but added that he still had room for improvement.

Speaking after his Round 1 outing, Viktor Hovland said, as quoted by SB Nation:

“Obviously bogey-free is always nice, especially around this track. I did feel like I left a couple putts out there — yeah, I felt like I played a little bit better than the score, but hopefully that comes tomorrow or the rest of the week.

Expand Tweet

It is noteworthy that Hovland made his first birdie on the par-4 10th and later made another on the par-4 13th.

He said:

“You want to make a lot of birdies and separate yourself,” Hovland said. “That’s not always so easy. So it’s a lot easier just to make a lot of pars — keep it stress-free. Then when the putter starts getting hot, then you can feel like you can put four, five, six birdies together in a span of nine holes. That’s definitely doable out here. But it’s so easy to go the opposite way as well. That’s what makes this place such a great golf course.”

It’ll be interesting to see how the five-time PGA Tour winner fares on Friday with his aggressive approach to the FedEx Cup Playoffs final.

Viktor Hovland’s Tour Championship Round 2 tee times and pairings

Viktor Hovland will tee off Round 2 of the Tour Championship at 1:49 pm with fourth-placed Scottie Scheffler. The duo will tee off ahead of the Norwegian’s co-leaders Collin Morikawa will tee off with Keegan Bradley at 2:00 pm.

Expand Tweet

Here are the complete tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2023 Tour Championship (All times Eastern):

11:26 am - Nick Taylor, Emiliano Grillo

11:37 am - Sungjae Im, Taylor Moore

11:48 am - Tommy Fleetwood, Jordan Spieth

11:59 am - Si Woo Kim, Tony Finau

12:10 pm - Lucas Glover, Corey Conners

12:21 pm - Sam Burns, Max Homa

12:32 pm - Sepp Straka, Jason Day

12:43 pm - Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay

12:54 pm - Brian Harman, Tom Kim

1:05 pm - Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark

1:16 pm - Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton

1:27 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy

1:38 pm - Adam Schenk, Russell Henley

1:49 pm - Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler

2:00 pm - Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley

Tour Championship Round 3 tee times will be updated after Friday's Round 2.