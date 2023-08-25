2023 Tour Championship Friday Round 2 tee times and pairings explored

Day 1 of the 2023 Tour Championship ended with Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley and Viktor Hovland in the lead. The trio shared the lead at East Lake in Atlanta with scores of -10. Day 2 of the FedEx Cup Playoffs final will tee off at 11:26 am with Nick Taylor and Emiliano Grillo at the first tee.

The highlight of the day was Morikawa, who started at -1 and made his way to climb to the top, dethroning early leader Scottie Scheffler. The FedEx Cup standings leader started the day with a two-shot lead. However, the ace golfer crumbled under pressure and slid down to fourth by the end of Round 1.

Morikawa’s 9-under 61, the lowest score of his Tour career, grabbed him the lead, only to later share it with Bradley, who shot 7-under 63 and last week’s BMW Championship Hovland, who shot 2-under 68.

Tour Championship Round 2 tee times and pairings

Round 2 of the Tour Championship will tee off at 11:26 am with Nick Taylor and Emiliano Grillo at the first tee. The pairing of Sungjae Im and Taylor Moore will follow suit at 11:37 am. Rory McIlroy will continue on Day 2 alongside Matt Fitzpatrick at 1:27 pm, despite his injury.

Notably, event leaders will have late tee-offs with Viktor Hovland taking the first tee at 1:49 pm alongside Scottie Scheffler. Collin Morikawa will tee off with Keegan Bradley at 2:00 pm.

Here are the complete tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2023 Tour Championship (All times Eastern):

11:26 am - Nick Taylor, Emiliano Grillo

11:37 am - Sungjae Im, Taylor Moore

11:48 am - Tommy Fleetwood, Jordan Spieth

11:59 am - Si Woo Kim, Tony Finau

12:10 pm - Lucas Glover, Corey Conners

12:21 pm - Sam Burns, Max Homa

12:32 pm - Sepp Straka, Jason Day

12:43 pm - Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay

12:54 pm - Brian Harman, Tom Kim

1:05 pm - Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark

1:16 pm - Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton

1:27 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy

1:38 pm - Adam Schenk, Russell Henley

1:49 pm - Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler

2:00 pm - Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley

Much like Day 1, Friday’s Round 2 of the Tour Championship is also expected to have some big moments. With big names like Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm and Russell Henley still in the top 7, it’ll be interesting to see how the leaderboard flips at the end of Day 2.