2023 Tour Championship players FedEx Cup standings and OWGR explored ft. Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

After a successful BMW Championship outing, the FedEx Cup Playoffs enters its final round with the 2023 Tour Championship this weekend. The final event of the season is set to tee off on Thursday, August 24 at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. The four-day event will see the top 30 golfers in the FedEx Cup compete against each other for the top prize.
The 2023 Tour Championship field is stacked. The field headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and more, will have the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings. All of the 30 golfers on the field are also present in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
2023 Tour Championship field
While Scottie Scheffler leads both the FedEx Cup and OWGR table, players like Viktor Hovland, McIlroy, Rahm, Lucas Glover, Patrick Cantlay and Max Homa are closely trailing the leader.
Having reserved their spots on the Tour Championship field after a tight competition, the 30 golfers are bound to give Scheffler a run for his leader seat. It is also noteworthy that the Tour Championship has a whopping $75 million purse.
Here are the top 30 golfers on the FedEx Cup standings:
- 1 - Scottie Scheffler
- 2 - Viktor Hovland
- 3 - Rory McIlroy
- 4 - Jon Rahm
- 5 - Lucas Glover
- 6 - Max Homa
- 7 - Patrick Cantlay
- 8 - Brian Harman
- 9 - Wyndham Clark
- 10 - Matt Fitzpatrick
- 11 - Tommy Fleetwood
- 12 - Russell Henley
- 13 - Keegan Bradley
- 14 - Rickie Fowler
- 15 - Xander Schauffele
- 16 - Tom Kim
- 17 - Sungjae Im
- 18 - Tony Finau
- 19 - Corey Conners
- 20 - Si Woo Kim
- 21 - Taylor Moore
- 22 - Nick Taylor
- 23 - Adam Schenk
- 24 - Collin Morikawa
- 25 - Jason Day
- 26 - Sam Burns
- 27 - Emiliano Grillo
- 28 - Tyrrell Hatton
- 29 - Jordan Spieth
- 30 - Sepp Straka
Here are the 2023 Tour Championship golfers' OWGR standings:
- 1 - Scottie Scheffler
- 2 - Rory McIlroy
- 3 - Jon Rahm
- 4 - Patrick Cantlay
- 5 - Viktor Hovland
- 6 - Xander Schauffele
- 7 - Max Homa
- 8 - Matt Fitzpatrick
- 9 - Brian Harman
- 11 - Wyndham Clark
- 12 - Jordan Spieth
- 14 - Tyrrell Hatton
- 15 - Tommy Fleetwood
- 16 - Tom Kim
- 18 - Keegan Bradley
- 19 - Tony Finau
- 20 - Collin Morikawa
- 22 - Sam Burns
- 23 - Jason Day
- 24 - Sepp Straka
- 25 - Rickie Fowler
- 27 - Sungjae Im
- 28 - Russell Henley
- 30 - Lucas Glover
- 31 - Corey Conners
- 35 - Emiliano Grillo
- 38 - Si Woo Kim
- 43 - Adam Schenk
- 45 - Taylor Moore
- 47 - Nick Taylor
More details on the 2023 Tour Championship, including tee times and schedule, will be updated soon.