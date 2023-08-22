2023 Tour Championship players FedEx Cup standings and OWGR explored ft. Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

After a successful BMW Championship outing, the FedEx Cup Playoffs enters its final round with the 2023 Tour Championship this weekend. The final event of the season is set to tee off on Thursday, August 24 at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. The four-day event will see the top 30 golfers in the FedEx Cup compete against each other for the top prize.

The 2023 Tour Championship field is stacked. The field headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and more, will have the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings. All of the 30 golfers on the field are also present in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

2023 Tour Championship field

While Scottie Scheffler leads both the FedEx Cup and OWGR table, players like Viktor Hovland, McIlroy, Rahm, Lucas Glover, Patrick Cantlay and Max Homa are closely trailing the leader.

Having reserved their spots on the Tour Championship field after a tight competition, the 30 golfers are bound to give Scheffler a run for his leader seat. It is also noteworthy that the Tour Championship has a whopping $75 million purse.

Here are the top 30 golfers on the FedEx Cup standings:

1 - Scottie Scheffler

2 - Viktor Hovland

3 - Rory McIlroy

4 - Jon Rahm

5 - Lucas Glover

6 - Max Homa

7 - Patrick Cantlay

8 - Brian Harman

9 - Wyndham Clark

10 - Matt Fitzpatrick

11 - Tommy Fleetwood

12 - Russell Henley

13 - Keegan Bradley

14 - Rickie Fowler

15 - Xander Schauffele

16 - Tom Kim

17 - Sungjae Im

18 - Tony Finau

19 - Corey Conners

20 - Si Woo Kim

21 - Taylor Moore

22 - Nick Taylor

23 - Adam Schenk

24 - Collin Morikawa

25 - Jason Day

26 - Sam Burns

27 - Emiliano Grillo

28 - Tyrrell Hatton

29 - Jordan Spieth

30 - Sepp Straka

Here are the 2023 Tour Championship golfers' OWGR standings:

1 - Scottie Scheffler

2 - Rory McIlroy

3 - Jon Rahm

4 - Patrick Cantlay

5 - Viktor Hovland

6 - Xander Schauffele

7 - Max Homa

8 - Matt Fitzpatrick

9 - Brian Harman

11 - Wyndham Clark

12 - Jordan Spieth

14 - Tyrrell Hatton

15 - Tommy Fleetwood

16 - Tom Kim

18 - Keegan Bradley

19 - Tony Finau

20 - Collin Morikawa

22 - Sam Burns

23 - Jason Day

24 - Sepp Straka

25 - Rickie Fowler

27 - Sungjae Im

28 - Russell Henley

30 - Lucas Glover

31 - Corey Conners

35 - Emiliano Grillo

38 - Si Woo Kim

43 - Adam Schenk

45 - Taylor Moore

47 - Nick Taylor

More details on the 2023 Tour Championship, including tee times and schedule, will be updated soon.