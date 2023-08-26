2023 Tour Championship Saturday Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

Day 2 of the 2023 Tour Championship ended with Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland in the lead. While Morikawa carded rounds of 61-64 to vault up the leaderboard, Hovland has shot a 6-under 64, including a 30 on the back nine, to share the lead.

It’s safe to say that the 25-year-old from Norway has brought forth his A-game from last week’s BMW Championship to East Lake as well. Hovland currently sits at 16 under after two rounds. He is tied with Morikawa for the 36-hole lead, while FedEx Cup standings leader Scottie Scheffler and Tour Championship Day 1 co-leader Keegan Bradley follow at third and fourth places.

It’s noteworthy that Rory McIlroy, who suffered a back injury ahead of the event, continues on the field. The defending FedEx Cup champion currently sits solo 10th on the leaderboard.

Tour Championship Round 3 tee times and pairings

Round 3 of the Tour Championship will tee off at 12:21 pm with Emiliano Grillo and Taylor Moore on the first tee. The pairing of Jordan Spieth and Si Woo Kim will follow suit at 12:32 pm. Rory McIlroy will continue on Day 3 alongside Wyndham Clark at 2:27 pm.

Notably, event leaders will have late tee-offs with Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa taking the first tee at 3:00 pm.

Here are the complete tee times and pairings for the third round of the 2023 Tour Championship (All times Eastern):

12:21 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore

12:32 pm - Jordan Spieth, Si Woo Kim

12:43 pm - Corey Conners, Sungjae Im

12:54 pm - Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler

1:05 pm - Nick Taylor, Sepp Straka

1:16 pm - Tony Finau, Jason Day

1:27 pm - Brian Harman, Tom Kim

1:38 pm - Russell Henley, Lucas Glover

1:54 pm - Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay

2:05 pm - Sam Burns, Adam Schenk

2:16 pm - Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick

2:27 pm - Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark

2:38 pm - Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm

2:49 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Keegan Bradley

3:00 pm - Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa

Much like Day 1 and 2, Saturday’s Round 3 of the Tour Championship is also expected to have some big moments. With big names like Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm still in competition, the event is set to be interesting.

As the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs final enters its business end, it remains hard to guess who’ll come out on top as the champion.