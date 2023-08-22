2023 Tour Championship: Schedule, prize purse, top players and more

The Tour Championship is one of the biggest golfing events of the season where the top 30 golfers in the world fight it out in the final event of the FedEx Cup playoffs. After competing in the St. Jude Championship and the BMW Championship, aspiring golfers will compete for the mantle of the best golfer in the world.

The tournament will commence on Thursday, August 24, and the final round will be played on Sunday, August 27. The Tour championship will also be one of the most lucrative events of the season, with $75 million up for grabs.

The winner of the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup will take home the first place prize of $18 million. The runner-up and the second runner-up will also stake claim to millions of dollars. Below we have listed the money payouts for the top-10 positions in the Championship.

Position Prize Money 1 $18,000,000 2 $6,500,000 3 $5,000,000 4 $4,000,000 5 $3,000,000 6 $2,500,000 7 $2,000,000 8 $1,500,000 9 $1,250,000 10 $1,000,000

The Tour championship will feature many prominent golfers as they stake a claim at the FedEx Cup trophy. Additionally, the event will also include the new FedEx Cup "starting strokes" format that was introduced four years ago.

The winner of the Tour Championship will be determined through the starting strokes format

Viktor Hovland produced an exceptional performance in the BMW Championship and emerged victorious. However, according to the Tour Championship's starting stroke format, Scottie Scheffler leads the table by two clear strokes. However, Hovland is right behind his tail with an 8-under starting score.

Below we have compiled a list of where the top-10 golfers will start for the playoffs:

Scottie Scheffler - 10-under Viktor Hovland - 8-under Rory McIlroy - 7-under Jon Rahm - 6-under Lucas Glover - 5-under Max Homa - 4-under Patrick Cantlay - 4-under Brian Harman - 4-under Wyndham Clark - 4-under Matt Fitzpatrick - 4-under

The starting stroke system was initially established to give golfers at the top of a list a starting advantage over other players. However, that advantage doesn't guarantee a win for Scottie Scheffler, and there have been numerous instances of golfers coming from behind to grab the prestigious trophy.