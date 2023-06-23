2023 Travelers Championship Friday round 2 tee times explored

Day 1 of the Travelers Championship 2023 ended with Denny McCarthy in the lead.

The golfer went low, shooting 10-under 60 to hold the first-round lead over the likes of Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott. He also leapt over event favorite, Scottie Scheffler, sitting solo fourth at 7 under at the end of round 1.

Round 2 of the Travelers Championship 2023 will tee off at 6:45 am. The pairing of Nate Lashley, Zac Blair and Carson Young will take the first tee on Friday. Danny Willett, Chesson Hadley and Greyson Sigg will follow suit at 6:55 am.

Event leader Denny McCarthy will tee off at 8:25 am alongside Patton Kizzire and Robby Shelton.

Best of the rest, Scheffler will look to take the Travelers Championship lead on Friday. He will tee off at 7:25 am alongside Tony Finau and Jon Rahm. Rory McIlroy will tee off at 7:35 am with Viktor Hovland and Tom Kim, while Wyndham Clark will tee off at 12:50 pm.

The US Open winner will be joined at the tee by Max Homa and Justin Thomas. The latter duo will be looking for a strong comeback at the Travelers Championship after crashing out of the major championship last weekend.

2023 Travelers Championship Friday tee times

Here are the complete tee times for the 2023 Travelers Championship:

1st tee

6:45 am - Nate Lashley, Zac Blair, Carson Young

6:55 am - Danny Willett, Chesson Hadley, Greyson Sigg

7:05 am - Jason Dufner, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Yu

7:15 am - Erik van Rooyen, Lucas Glover, Brian Harman

7:25 am - Si Woo Kim, Russell Henley, Ryan Brehm

7:35 am - J.J. Spaun, Robert Streb, Matt Kuchar

7:45 am - Nick Hardy, Lucas Herbert, Kevin Kisner

7:55 am - Trey Mullinax, Luke List, Webb Simpson

8:05 am - Andrew Landry, Lanto Griffin, Francesco Molinari

8:15 am - James Hahn, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley

8:25 am - Patton Kizzire, Denny McCarthy, Robby Shelton

8:35 am - Patrick Rodgers, Brandon Wu, Justin Lower

8:45 am - Andrew Svoboda, Kyle Reifers, Benjamin James

12:00 pm - Austin Eckroat, Austin Smotherman, Min Woo Lee

12:10 pm - David Lipsky, Justin Suh, Sam Stevens

12:20 pm - Beau Hossler, Thomas Detry, Dylan Wu

12:30 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Sahith Theegala

12:40 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele

12:50 pm - Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Justin Thomas

1:00 pm - K.H.Lee, Joel Dahmen, Cameron Young

1:10. pm - Matt Wallace, Kurt Kitayama, Hideki Matsuyama

1:20 pm - Davis Riley, Mackenzie Hughes, Cam Davis

1:30 pm - Ben Martin, Sam Ryder, Alem Smalley

1:40 pm - Matt NeSmith, Doc Redman, Tyson Alexander

1:50 pm - Michael Kim, Adam Schenk, Andrew Novak

2:00 pm - Paul Haley II, Vincent Norrman, Ryan Blaum

10th tee

6:45 am - Peter Malnati, Nick Watney, Joseph Bramlett

6:55 am - C.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard, Eric Cole

7:05 am - Scott Piercy, Aaron Rai, Harry Hall

7:15 am - Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler

7:25 am - Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler

7:35 am - Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim

7:45 am - Jason Day, Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood

7:55 am - Corey Conners, Seamus Power, Zach Johnson

8:05 am - Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink, Adam Scott

8:15 am - Doug Ghim, Callum Tarren, Ben Taylor

8:25 am - Adam Long, Russell Knox, Matthias Schwab

8:35 am - Ben An, Stephan Jaeger, Max McGreevy

8:45 am - Zecheng Dou, Ludvig Aberg, Sam Bennett

12:00 pm - Ryan Palmer, Taylor Pendrith, Will Gordon

12:10 pm - Ryan Moore, Kevin Streelman, S.H. Kim

12:20 pm - Jimmy Walker, Kelly Kraft, Kramer Hickok

12:30 pm - Sepp Straka, Jim Herman, Tyler Duncan

12:40 pm - Taylor Moore, Billy Horschel, Chad Ramey

12:50 pm - Nico Echavarria, Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland

1:00 pm - Cameron Champ, Richy Werenski, Andrew Putnam

1:10. pm - J.T. Poston, Martin Laird, J.B. Holmes

1:20 pm - Brendon Todd, Shane Lowry, Scott Stallings

1:30 pm - Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge, Brian Gay

1:40 pm - Troy Merritt, Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin

1:50 pm - Kevin Tway, David Lingmerth, Davis Thompson

2:00 pm - Carl Yuan, Brett Stegmaier, Michael Thorbjornsen

Travelers Championship tee times for Saturday will be updated after Day 2.

