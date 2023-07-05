2023 US Women's Open weather forecast: Will it remain a sunny weekend at Pebble Beach?

The 2023 US Women's Open will take place at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach California. The first round of the tournament will start on Thursday, July 6 and conclude on Sunday, July 9.
The weather at the golf course will have sunny skies for all four days. Thursday is expected to have a high temperature of around 60°F with a low temperature of around 53°F and low chances of precipitation, according to the weather report of Localconditions.com.
The first two days will be mostly cloudy while the last two rounds will have partly sunny weather.
Here is a weather report for all four days of Pebble Beach, California which will host the 2023 US Women's Open:
Thursday, July 6
- High Temperature: 60°F
- Low Temperature: 53°F
- Wind: 8 mph SW
- Precipitation: Day- 0%
- Night: 0℅
Friday, July 7
- High: 59°F
- Low: 52°F
- Wind: 11 mph NW
- Precipitation: Day 0%
- Night: 0%
Saturday, July 8
- High: 60°F
- Low: 53°F
- Wind: Mild
- Precipitation: Day- 0%
- Night: 0%
Sunday, July 9
- High: 60°F
- Low: 53°F
- Wind: Mild
- Precipitation: Day- 0%
- Night: 0%
2023 US Women's Open venues over the years
For the first time, Pebble Beach will host the US Women's Open. In 2022, the tournament was held at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, while in 2021, it was held at Olympic Club's Lake Course in San Francisco.
Here are the locations of all previous 2023 US Women's Opens:
2022
- Venue: Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club Southern Pines, NC
2021
- Venue: Olympic Club, Lake Course San Francisco, CA
2020
- Venue: Champions Golf Club Houston, TX
2019
- Venue: Country Club of Charleston Charleston, SC
2018
- Venue: Shoal Creek Golf and Country Club Shoal Creek, AL
2017
- Venue: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, NJ
2016
- Venue: CordeValle Golf Club San Martin, CA
2015
- Venue: Lancaster Country Club Lancaster, PA
2014
- Venue: Pinehurst Resort, Course No. 2 Pinehurst, NC
2013
- Venue: Sebonack Golf Club Southampton, NY
2012
- Venue: Blackwolf Run, composite course Kohler, WI
2011
- Venue: Broadmoor Golf Club, East Course Colorado Springs, CO
2010
- Venue: Oakmont Country Club Plum, PA
2009
- Venue: Saucon Valley Country Club Upper Saucon Township, PA
2008
- Venue: Interlachen Country Club Edina, MN
2007
- Venue: Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club Southern Pines, NC
2006
- Venue: Newport Country Club Newport, RI
2005
- Venue: Cherry Hills Country Club Cherry Hills Village, CO
2004
- Venue: The Orchards Golf Club South Hadley, MA
2003
- Venue: Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, Witch Hollow Course North Plains, OR
2002
- Venue: Prairie Dunes Golf Club Hutchinson, KS
2001
- Venue: Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club Southern Pines, NC
2000
- Venue: Merit Club Libertyville, IL
1999
- Venue: Old Waverly Golf Club West Point, MS
1998
- Venue: Blackwolf Run, composite course Kohler, WI
1997
- Venue: Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, Witch Hollow Course North Plains, OR
1996
- Venue: Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club Southern Pines, NC
1995
- Venue: Broadmoor Golf Club, East Course Colorado Springs, CO
1994
- Venue: Indianwood Golf and Country Club, Old Course Lake Orion, MI
1993
- Venue: Crooked Stick Golf Club Carmel, IN
1992
- Venue: Oakmont Country Club Plum, PA
1991
- Venue: Colonial Country Club Fort Worth, TX
1990
- Venue: Atlanta Athletic Club, Riverside Course Duluth, GA
1989
- Venue: Indianwood Golf and Country Club, Old Course Lake Orion, MI
1988
- Venue: Baltimore Country Club, Five Farms, East Course Baltimore, MD
1987
- Venue: Plainfield Country Club Edison, NJ
1986
- Venue: NCR Country Club Kettering, OH
1985
- Venue: Baltusrol Golf Club, Upper Course Springfield, NJ
1984
- Venue: Salem Country Club Peabody, MA
1983
- Venue: Cedar Ridge Country Club Broken Arrow, OK
1982
- Venue: Del Paso Country Club Sacramento, CA
1981
- Venue: La Grange Country Club La Grange, IL
1980
- Venue: Richland Country Club Nashville, TN
1979
- Venue: Brooklawn Country Club Fairfield, CT
1978
- Venue: Country Club of Indianapolis Indianapolis, IN
1977
- Venue: Hazeltine National Golf Club Chaska, MN
1976
- Venue: Rolling Green Golf Club Springfield, PA
1975
- Venue: Atlantic City Country Club Northfield, NJ
1974
- Venue: La Grange Country Club La Grange, IL
1973
- Venue: Country Club of Rochester Rochester, NY
1972
- Venue: Winged Foot Golf Club, East Course Mamaroneck, NY
1971
- Venue: Kahkwa Club Erie, PA
1970
- Venue: Muskogee Golf Club Muskogee, OK
1969
- Venue: Scenic Hills Country Club Pensacola, FL
1968
- Venue: Moselem Springs Golf Club Fleetwood, PA
1967
- Venue: The Homestead Hot Springs, VA
1966
- Venue: Hazeltine National Golf Club Chaska, MN
1965
- Venue: Atlantic City Country Club Northfield, NJ
1964
- Venue: San Diego Country Club Chula Vista, CA
1963
- Venue: Kenwood Country Club Cincinnati, OH
1962
- Venue: Dunes Golf and Beach Club Myrtle Beach, SC
1961
- Venue: Baltusrol Golf Club, Lower Course Springfield, NJ
1960
- Venue: Worcester Country Club Worcester, MA
1959
- Venue: Churchill Valley Country Club Pittsburgh, PA
1958
- Venue: Forest Lake Country Club Bloomfield Hills, MI
1957
- Venue: Winged Foot Golf Club, East Course Mamaroneck, NY
1956
- Venue: Northland Country Club Duluth, MN
1955
- Venue: Wichita Country Club Wichita, KS
1954
- Venue: Salem Country Club Peabody, MA
1953
- Venue: Country Club of Rochester Rochester, NY
1952
- Venue: Bala Golf Club Philadelphia, PA
1951
- Venue: Druid Hills Golf Club Atlanta, GA
1950
- Venue: Rolling Hills Country Club Wichita, KS
1949
- Venue: Prince George's Golf and Country Club Landover, MD
1948
- Venue: Atlantic City Country Club Northfield, NJ
1947
- Venue: Starmount Forest Country Club, Greensboro, NC
1946
- Venue: Spokane Country Club, Spokane, WA