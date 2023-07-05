2023 US Women's Open weather forecast: Will it remain a sunny weekend at Pebble Beach?

The 2023 US Women's Open will take place at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach California. The first round of the tournament will start on Thursday, July 6 and conclude on Sunday, July 9.

The weather at the golf course will have sunny skies for all four days. Thursday is expected to have a high temperature of around 60°F with a low temperature of around 53°F and low chances of precipitation, according to the weather report of Localconditions.com.

The first two days will be mostly cloudy while the last two rounds will have partly sunny weather.

Here is a weather report for all four days of Pebble Beach, California which will host the 2023 US Women's Open:

Thursday, July 6

High Temperature: 60°F

Low Temperature: 53°F

Wind: 8 mph SW

Precipitation: Day- 0%

Night: 0℅

Friday, July 7

High: 59°F

Low: 52°F

Wind: 11 mph NW

Precipitation: Day 0%

Night: 0%

Saturday, July 8

High: 60°F

Low: 53°F

Wind: Mild

Precipitation: Day- 0%

Night: 0%

Sunday, July 9

High: 60°F

Low: 53°F

Wind: Mild

Precipitation: Day- 0%

Night: 0%

2023 US Women's Open venues over the years

For the first time, Pebble Beach will host the US Women's Open. In 2022, the tournament was held at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, while in 2021, it was held at Olympic Club's Lake Course in San Francisco.

Here are the locations of all previous 2023 US Women's Opens:

2022

Venue: Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club Southern Pines, NC

2021

Venue: Olympic Club, Lake Course San Francisco, CA

2020

Venue: Champions Golf Club Houston, TX

2019

Venue: Country Club of Charleston Charleston, SC

2018

Venue: Shoal Creek Golf and Country Club Shoal Creek, AL

2017

Venue: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, NJ

2016

Venue: CordeValle Golf Club San Martin, CA

2015

Venue: Lancaster Country Club Lancaster, PA

2014

Venue: Pinehurst Resort, Course No. 2 Pinehurst, NC

2013

Venue: Sebonack Golf Club Southampton, NY

2012

Venue: Blackwolf Run, composite course Kohler, WI

2011

Venue: Broadmoor Golf Club, East Course Colorado Springs, CO

2010

Venue: Oakmont Country Club Plum, PA

2009

Venue: Saucon Valley Country Club Upper Saucon Township, PA

2008

Venue: Interlachen Country Club Edina, MN

2007

Venue: Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club Southern Pines, NC

2006

Venue: Newport Country Club Newport, RI

2005

Venue: Cherry Hills Country Club Cherry Hills Village, CO

2004

Venue: The Orchards Golf Club South Hadley, MA

2003

Venue: Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, Witch Hollow Course North Plains, OR

2002

Venue: Prairie Dunes Golf Club Hutchinson, KS

2001

Venue: Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club Southern Pines, NC

2000

Venue: Merit Club Libertyville, IL

1999

Venue: Old Waverly Golf Club West Point, MS

1998

Venue: Blackwolf Run, composite course Kohler, WI

1997

Venue: Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, Witch Hollow Course North Plains, OR

1996

Venue: Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club Southern Pines, NC

1995

Venue: Broadmoor Golf Club, East Course Colorado Springs, CO

1994

Venue: Indianwood Golf and Country Club, Old Course Lake Orion, MI

1993

Venue: Crooked Stick Golf Club Carmel, IN

1992

Venue: Oakmont Country Club Plum, PA

1991

Venue: Colonial Country Club Fort Worth, TX

1990

Venue: Atlanta Athletic Club, Riverside Course Duluth, GA

1989

Venue: Indianwood Golf and Country Club, Old Course Lake Orion, MI

1988

Venue: Baltimore Country Club, Five Farms, East Course Baltimore, MD

1987

Venue: Plainfield Country Club Edison, NJ

1986

Venue: NCR Country Club Kettering, OH

1985

Venue: Baltusrol Golf Club, Upper Course Springfield, NJ

1984

Venue: Salem Country Club Peabody, MA

1983

Venue: Cedar Ridge Country Club Broken Arrow, OK

1982

Venue: Del Paso Country Club Sacramento, CA

1981

Venue: La Grange Country Club La Grange, IL

1980

Venue: Richland Country Club Nashville, TN

1979

Venue: Brooklawn Country Club Fairfield, CT

1978

Venue: Country Club of Indianapolis Indianapolis, IN

1977

Venue: Hazeltine National Golf Club Chaska, MN

1976

Venue: Rolling Green Golf Club Springfield, PA

1975

Venue: Atlantic City Country Club Northfield, NJ

1974

Venue: La Grange Country Club La Grange, IL

1973

Venue: Country Club of Rochester Rochester, NY

1972

Venue: Winged Foot Golf Club, East Course Mamaroneck, NY

1971

Venue: Kahkwa Club Erie, PA

1970

Venue: Muskogee Golf Club Muskogee, OK

1969

Venue: Scenic Hills Country Club Pensacola, FL

1968

Venue: Moselem Springs Golf Club Fleetwood, PA

1967

Venue: The Homestead Hot Springs, VA

1966

Venue: Hazeltine National Golf Club Chaska, MN

1965

Venue: Atlantic City Country Club Northfield, NJ

1964

Venue: San Diego Country Club Chula Vista, CA

1963

Venue: Kenwood Country Club Cincinnati, OH

1962

Venue: Dunes Golf and Beach Club Myrtle Beach, SC

1961

Venue: Baltusrol Golf Club, Lower Course Springfield, NJ

1960

Venue: Worcester Country Club Worcester, MA

1959

Venue: Churchill Valley Country Club Pittsburgh, PA

1958

Venue: Forest Lake Country Club Bloomfield Hills, MI

1957

Venue: Winged Foot Golf Club, East Course Mamaroneck, NY

1956

Venue: Northland Country Club Duluth, MN

1955

Venue: Wichita Country Club Wichita, KS

1954

Venue: Salem Country Club Peabody, MA

1953

Venue: Country Club of Rochester Rochester, NY

1952

Venue: Bala Golf Club Philadelphia, PA

1951

Venue: Druid Hills Golf Club Atlanta, GA

1950

Venue: Rolling Hills Country Club Wichita, KS

1949

Venue: Prince George's Golf and Country Club Landover, MD

1948

Venue: Atlantic City Country Club Northfield, NJ

1947

Venue: Starmount Forest Country Club, Greensboro, NC

1946

Venue: Spokane Country Club, Spokane, WA

Poll : 0 votes