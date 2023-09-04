2023 Walker Cup: Team USA bounces back after a slow start to beat Team GB&I

The 2023 Walker Cup was exhilarating and could have proved to be a massive upset for Team USA on the final day. The first session was extremely disappointing for Team USA who were trailing 3-1 to Team Great Britain & Ireland. However, their performance on the second and final day was completely different as a gamble by captain Mike McCoy paid off.

Team USA lost both the foursomes and the single sessions on Saturday, September 2. Their team included the best amateur golfers in the world but they struggled to perform under massive expectations.

Finally, their two best golfers Gordon Sargent and Nick Dunlap started the recovery for USA and teamed up for the foursomes on the final day. Team USA won the event, closing the lead to just 1-point.

Both Sargent and Dunlap performed well under pressure and dominated the singles session, resulting in a victory for Team USA. The final score of the game was 14.5 to 11.5.

Team GB&I failed to build on their lead on the second day as David Ford provided Team USA with the Walker Cup victory by clinching the final points against Alex Maguire.

Gordon Sargent and Nick Dunlap were the catalysts in Team USA's Walker Cup victory

Walker Cup is easily the most awaited event in amateur golf. Several young golfers compete against each other while representing their countries. Gordon Sargent is currently the No.1 ranked Amateur golfer in the world. On the other hand, Nick Dunlap is the winner of the 2023 US Amateur Golf Championship.

Both Sargent and Dunlap were the best golfers on the course as they showcased their massive potential on the second day of the 2023 Walker Cup. The duo brought their team back from the jaws of defeat.

Dunlap was extremely confident while speaking about the final round, saying that the team followed an in-depth game plan. He said (via golf.com):

“We just kind of had an off day and they played great. That’s golf. They’re allowed to play good, make birdies and win matches."

Nick Dunlap added:

“We all had a game plan. We knew if we came out and executed, that we may like the end result.”

The Walker Cup had an exhilarating finale where amateur golfers fought for the most esteemed trophy. Although Team GB&I tried their best to upset Team USA, the latter finished as the winners.