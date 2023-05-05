2023 Wells Fargo Championship Day 1 leaderboard and highlights explored

Day 1 of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship concluded on Thursday, May 4, with Tommy Fleetwood in the lead.

Xander Schauffele appeared to be favorite to take the overnight lead late in the round, However, Fleetwood came through in the finishing hours at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The PGA Tour event, boasting a purse of $20 million and a $3.6 million winner’s check saw some big competition on Day 1. Schauffele was a strong lead contender as he shot back-to-back birdies that put him two strokes clear of the field.

However, he was overtaken by Fleetwood, who emerged on top after firing a bogey-free, 6-under 65 that included two birdies. The Englishman, who took a one-stroke lead on Thursday, was full of praise for the course after his round.

Speaking after Round 1 of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, the Englishman said:

"You have to play well around the course. It has its chances, and the more you look at it and the more you talk about it, you obviously have the par 5s and a couple short-issue par 4s which, equally, you can easily make bogeys on any of those holes.

"I think that's what makes it such a tough course at times, because the scorable holes can actually still kick you."

Apart from Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood also faces strong competition from K.H. Lee, Taylor Moore, Ryan Palmer and Kevin Streelman, who all sit at T2. It'll be interesting to see how the Wells Fargo Championship leaderboard shapes up on Friday, May 5.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship Day 1 leaderboard

Here are the top 65 and ties on the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship leaderboard after Day 1:

1: T. Fleetwood -6

T2: K. Streelman -5

T2: K.H. Lee -5

T2: T. Moore -5

T2: X. Schauffele -5

T2: R. Palmer -5

T7: S. Theegala -4

T7: P. Cantlay -4

T7: K. Hickok -4

T7: T. Kim -4

T7: C. Kirk -4

T7: A. Scott -4

T7: M. NeSmith -4

T7: W. Clark -4

T7: E. Grillo -4

T16: B. Hossler -3

T16: R. McIlroy -3

T16: A. Svensson -3

T16: C.T. Pan -3

T16: J. J. Spaun -3

T16: J. Thomas -3

T16: S.W. Kim -3

T16: N. Lashley -3

T16: M. Kim -3

T25: K. Mitchell -2

T25: M. Fitzpatrick -2

T25: S. Power -2

T25: S.J. Im -2

T25: G. Woodland -2

T25: L. Glover -2

T25: T. Merritt -2

T25: C. Hadley -2

T25: C. Ramey -2

T25: T. Hatton -2

T25: D. Thompson -2

T36: R. Armour -1

T36: S. Jäger -1

T36: M. Homa -1

T36: C. Conners -1

T36: M. Wallace -1

T36: A. Eckroat -1

T36: R. Sabbatini -1

T36: C. Tarren -1

T36: N. Watney -1

T36: S. Stevens -1

T36: K. Bradley -1

T36: B. Harman -1

T36: P. Haley -1

T36: T. Mullinax -1

T36: C. Champ -1

T36: T. Pendrith -1

T36: H. Norlander -1

T36: S.H. Kim -1

T36: M. McGreevy -1

T36: M.J. Daffue -1

T36: H. Hall -1

T36: T. Crowe -1

T58: R. Shelton E

T58: W. Gordon E

T58: D. McCarthy E

T58: M. Laird E

T58: H. English E

T58: T. Finau E

T58: C. Davis E

T58: W. Simpson E

T58: N. Hardy E

T58: J. Lower E

T58: D. Ghim E

T58: E. Cole E

T58: B. Todd E

T58: R. Fowler E

T58: S. Cink E

T58: V. Hovland E

T58: C. Young E

T58: S. Burns E

T58: J. Dufner E

T58: D. Lingmerth E

T58: R. Cole E

More details on the Wells Fargo Championship, including Friday tee times, will be updated soon.

