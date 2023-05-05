2023 Wells Fargo Championship Friday tee times and TV schedule explored

After the first 18 holes of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, Tommy Fleetwood was leading the field. The Englishman rose to an early lead, beating the likes of Xander Schauffele, K.H. Lee, Taylor Moore, Ryan Palmer, and Kevin Streelman.

Day 1 of the competition at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, saw defending champion Max Homa open with a 1-under 70. He sat T36 at the end of the day. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy celebrated his 34th birthday by shooting a first-round 3-under 68. He settled for T16. According to experts, Fleetwood, who is still searching for his first win on the PGA Tour, looks to be on pole to stay on the Wells Fargo Championship lead after Day 2.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship Friday tee times

Here are the complete tee times for Day 2 of the Wells Fargo Championship (All times Eastern):

1st tee

6:50 am - C.T. Pan, Patrick Rodgers, Doug Ghim

7:01 am - Danny Willett, Callum Tarren, Matthias Schwab

7:12 am - Chesson Hadley, Ben Taylor, Sam Stevens

7:23 am - Chris Kirk, Tyler Duncan, Brendon Todd

7:34 am - J.J. Spaun, Stewart Cink, Zach Johnson

7:45 am - Kurt Kitayama, Richy Werenski, Brian Harman

7:56 am - Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm, Lanto Griffin

8:07 am - Cameron Champ, Andrew Landry, Matt Kuchar

8:18 am - Nate Lashley, Adam Schenk, Taylor Pendrith

8:29 am - Ryan Palmer, Peter Malnati, Ben Griffin

8:40 am - Jason Dufner, Emiliano Grillo, Max McGreevy

8:51 am - Dylan Wu, Harry Hall, MJ Daffue

9:02 am - Trace Crowe, Morgan Deneen, Quinn Riley

12:10 pm - Ben Martin, Robby Shelton, Taylor Montgomery

12:21 pm - Ryan Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Will Gordon

12:32 pm - Andrew Putnam, Denny McCarthy, Beau Hossler

12:43 pm - Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Sahith Theegala

12:54 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day

1:05 pm - Tony Finau, Corey Conners, Harris English

1:16 pm - Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes, Webb Simpson

1:27 pm - Nick Hardy, Matt Wallace, Taylor Moore

1:38 pm - Davis Riley, Sungjae Im, Lucas Glover

1:49 pm - Troy Merritt, Doc Redman, Alex Smalley

2 pm - Dylan Frittelli, Scott Piercy, Jimmy Walker

2:11 pm - Aaron Rai, Austin Eckroat, Harrison Endycott

2:22 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Willie Mack III, Austin Greaser

10th tee

6:50 am - Rory Sabbatini, Kramer Hickok, David Lipsky

7:01 am - Nick Watney, Justin Suh, Austin Smotherman

7:12 am - Tommy Fleetwood, Alex Noren, Eric Cole

7:23 am - Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

7:34 am - Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler

7:45 am - Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Young

7:56 am - Sam Burns, Adam Scott, Shane Lowry

8:07 am - Si Woo Kim, Trey Mullinax, Tyrrell Hatton

8:18 am - Wyndham Clark, Matthew NeSmith, Davis Thompson

8:29 am - Michael Kim, Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg

8:40 am - David Lingmerth, Henrik Norlander, S.H. Kim

8:51 am - Brent Grant, Akshay Bhatia, Pierceson Coody

9:02 am - Danny Guise, Ryan Cole, Marcus Byrd

12:10 pm - Ryan Armour, Kevin Streelman, Hayden Buckley

12:21 pm - Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Tyson Alexander

12:32 pm - Adam Long, Byeong Hun An, Lee Hodges

12:43 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Joel Dahmen, J.B. Holmes

12:54 pm - Sepp Straka, Luke List, Michael Thompson

1:05 pm - Nico Echavarria, K.H. Lee, Martin Laird

1:16 pm - Cam Davis, Jim Herman, Francesco Molinari

1:27 pm - Chez Reavie, J.T. Poston, Garrick Higgo

1:38 pm - Adam Svensson, Robert Streb, Gary Woodland

1:49 pm - Kelly Kraft, Zac Blair, Justin Lower

2:00 pm - Adam Hadwin, Russell Knox, Joseph Bramlett

2:11 pm - Kevin Tway, Patton Kizzire, James Hahn

2:22 pm - Carson Young, Trevor Cone, Ryan Gerard

2023 Wells Fargo Championship TV schedule

The PGA Tour’s 2023 Wells Fargo Championship is available for viewing on the Golf Channel, ESPN+, and Peacock. Radio listeners can tune into SiriusXM for live broadcast.

Friday, May 5 Schedule:

TV

Golf Channel: 2-6 pm

Stream

ESPN+: 6:45 am-6 pm

Peacock: 2-6 pm

Radio

SiriusXM: 12-6 pm

The Wells Fargo Championship Saturday tee times will be updated after Day 1.

Poll : 0 votes