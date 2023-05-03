2023 Wells Fargo Championship: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, golf coverage, radio and more

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship is the next tournament on the PGA Tour schedule. It will commence on Thursday, May 4, at the Quail Hollow Club situated in Charlotte.

Since the Wells Fargo Championship is one of the designated events on the PGA Tour this year, the purse size has seen a sizeable increase to $20 million. The 2023 edition will be live on television as the Golf Channel will telecast the first two rounds of the Masters, and CBS will take over for the weekend.

Here are the TV schedule details for this year's Wells Fargo Championship:

Thursday, May 4

Round 1: 2-6 pm EST (Golf Channel).

Friday, May 5

Round 2: 2-6 pm EST (Golf Channel).

Saturday, May 6

Round 3: 1-3 pm EST (Golf Channel).

3-6 pm EST (CBS).

Sunday, May 7

Round 4: 1-3 pm EST (Golf Channel).

3-6 pm EST (CBS).

Streaming details for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship

Fans can enjoy online streaming of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship with PGA Tour Live on ESPN+. Besides ESPN+, Paramount+ and Peacock will also stream the tournament.

Exclusive coverage of the event will begin at 6:45 am EST on Thursday and Friday, 7 am EST on Saturday, and 8:30 am EST on Sunday. The stream will include featured group coverage on all four days of the tournament.

Tee time details for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 1

Here are the tee time details for round 1 of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship (All times EST).

Hole No. 1

6:50 am: Ryan Armour, Kevin Streelman, Hayden Buckley

7:01 am: Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Tyson Alexander

7:12 am: Adam Long, Byeong Hun An, Lee Hodges

7:23 am: Erik van Rooyen, Joel Dahmen, J.B. Holmes

7:34 am: Sepp Straka, Luke List, Michael Thompson

7:45 am: Nico Echavarria, K.H. Lee, Martin Laird

7:56 am: Cam Davis, Jim Herman, Francesco Molinari

8:07 am: Chez Reavie, J.T. Poston, Garrick Higgo

8:18 am: Adam Svensson, Robert Streb, Gary Woodland

8:29 am: Kelly Kraft, Zac Blair, Justin Lower

8:40 am: Adam Hadwin, Russell Knox, Joseph Bramlett

8:51 am: Kevin Tway, Patton Kizzire, James Hahn

9:02 am: Carson Young, Trevor Cone, Ryan Gerard

12:10 pm: Rory Sabbatini, Kramer Hickok, David Lipsky

12:21 pm: Nick Watney, Justin Suh, Austin Smotherman

12:32 pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Alex Noren, Eric Cole

12:43 pm: Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

12:54 pm: Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler

1:05 pm: Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Young

1:16 pm: Sam Burns, Adam Scott, Shane Lowry

1:27 pm: Si Woo Kim, Trey Mullinax, Tyrrell Hatton

1:38 pm: Wyndham Clark, Matthew NeSmith, Davis Thompson

1:49 pm: Michael Kim, Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg

2:00 pm: David Lingmerth, Henrik Norlander, S.H. Kim

2:11 pm: Brent Grant, Akshay Bhatia, Pierceson Coody

2:22 pm: Danny Guise, Ryan Cole, Marcus Byrd.

Hole No. 10

6:50 am: Ben Martin, Robby Shelton, Taylor Montgomery

7:01 am: Ryan Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Will Gordon

7:12 am: Andrew Putnam, Denny McCarthy, Beau Hossler

7:23 am: Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Sahith Theegala

7:34 am: Matt Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day

7:45 am: Tony Finau, Corey Conners, Harris English

7:56 am: Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes, Webb Simpson

8:07 am: Nick Hardy, Matt Wallace, Taylor Moore

8:18 am: Davis Riley, Sungjae Im, Lucas Glover

8:29 am: Troy Merritt, Doc Redman, Alex Smalley

8:40 am: Dylan Frittelli, Scott Piercy, Jimmy Walker

8:51 am: Aaron Rai, Austin Eckroat, Harrison Endycott

9:02 am: Alejandro Tosti, Willie Mack III, Austin Greaser

12:10 pm: C.T. Pan, Patrick Rodgers, Doug Ghim

12:21 pm: Danny Willett, Callum Tarren, Matthias Schwab

12:32 pm: Chesson Hadley, Ben Taylor, Sam Stevens

12:43 pm: Chris Kirk, Tyler Duncan, Brendon Todd

12:54 pm: J.J. Spaun, Stewart Cink, Zach Johnson

1:05 pm: Kurt Kitayama, Richy Werenski, Brian Harman

1:16 pm: Chad Ramey, Paul Haley II, Lanto Griffin

1:27 pm: Cameron Champ, Andrew Landry, Matt Kuchar

1:38 pm: Nate Lashley, Adam Schenk, Taylor Pendrith

1:49 pm: Ryan Palmer, Peter Malnati, Ben Griffin

2:00 pm: Jason Dufner, Emiliano Grillo, Max McGreevy

2:11 pm: Dylan Wu, Harry Hall, MJ Daffue

2:22 pm: Trace Crowe, Morgan Deneen, Quinn Riley.

