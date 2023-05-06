2023 Wells Fargo Championship Saturday tee times and TV schedule explored

Day 2 of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship ended with Tyrrell Hatton, Nate Lashley and Wyndham Clark in a three-way lead. The golfers beat the likes of six players sitting in T-4, including Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and Adam Scott, to take the lead.

The first 36 holes of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, had a close ending for some big-name players. Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Kurt Kitayama and Collin Morikawa were among the golfers who failed to make the cut.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy went close and just made the cut. The Irishman sat T55 at the end of Friday. Max Homa is another golfer who made a close cut.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship Saturday tee times

Here are the complete tee times for Day 3 of the Wells Fargo Championship (All times Eastern):

1st tee

7:45 am - Joseph Bramlett, Alejandro Tosti

7:55 am - Cam Davis, Nick Hardy

8:05 am - Sahith Theegala, Rory McIlroy

8:15 am - Ryan Armour, Mark Hubbard

8:25 am - Henrik Norlander, Akshay Bhatia

8:35 am - Justin Suh, Cameron Young

8:45 am - Kramer Hickok, Callum Tarren

8:55 am - Austin Eckroat, Harrison Endycott

9:05 am - Zac Blair, Jimmy Walker

9:15 am - Tony Finau, Francesco Molinari

9:30 am - Stephan Jaeger, Keith Mitchell

9:40 am - MJ Daffue, Trace Crowe

9:50 am - Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

10:00 am - Viktor Hovland, Chad Ramey

10:10 am - Sam Stevens, Tom Kim

10:20 am - Seamus Power, Doug Ghim

10:30 am - Matt Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners

10:40 am - Trey Mullinax, Hayden Buckley

10:55 am - Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar

11:05 am - Brendon Todd, Keegan Bradley

11:15 am - Gary Woodland, Alex Smalley

11:25 am - Patrick Cantlay, Webb Simpson

11:35 am - David Lingmerth, Denny McCarthy

11:45 am - Matthew NeSmith, Ryan Palmer

11:55 am - Taylor Moore, Chris Kirk

12:05 pm - Max Homa, Harris English

12:20 pm - Kevin Streelman, Beau Hossler

12:30 pm - Stewart Cink, Dylan Wu

12:40 pm - Michael Kim, K.H. Lee

12:50 pm - Adam Svensson, Tommy Fleetwood

1:00 pm - Adam Scott, Sungjae Im

1:10 pm - J.J. Spaun, Justin Thomas

1:20 pm - Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele

1:30 pm - Tyrrell Hatton, Nate Lashley

2023 Wells Fargo Championship TV schedule

The PGA Tour’s 2023 Wells Fargo Championship is available on the Golf Channel and CBS. The online stream of the event will be available on ESPN+, Paramount+ and Peacock. Radio listeners can tune into SiriusXM for the live broadcast.

Saturday, May 6 Schedule:

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 pm

CBS: 3-6 pm

Stream

ESPN+: 7:00 am-6 pm

Peacock: 1-3 pm

Paramount+: 3-6 pm

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 pm

The Wells Fargo Championship Sunday tee times will be updated after Day 3.

