2023 Wells Fargo Championship Saturday tee times and TV schedule explored

Day 2 of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship ended with Tyrrell Hatton, Nate Lashley and Wyndham Clark in a three-way lead. The golfers beat the likes of six players sitting in T-4, including Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and Adam Scott, to take the lead.
The first 36 holes of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, had a close ending for some big-name players. Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Kurt Kitayama and Collin Morikawa were among the golfers who failed to make the cut.
Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy went close and just made the cut. The Irishman sat T55 at the end of Friday. Max Homa is another golfer who made a close cut.
2023 Wells Fargo Championship Saturday tee times
Here are the complete tee times for Day 3 of the Wells Fargo Championship (All times Eastern):
1st tee
- 7:45 am - Joseph Bramlett, Alejandro Tosti
- 7:55 am - Cam Davis, Nick Hardy
- 8:05 am - Sahith Theegala, Rory McIlroy
- 8:15 am - Ryan Armour, Mark Hubbard
- 8:25 am - Henrik Norlander, Akshay Bhatia
- 8:35 am - Justin Suh, Cameron Young
- 8:45 am - Kramer Hickok, Callum Tarren
- 8:55 am - Austin Eckroat, Harrison Endycott
- 9:05 am - Zac Blair, Jimmy Walker
- 9:15 am - Tony Finau, Francesco Molinari
- 9:30 am - Stephan Jaeger, Keith Mitchell
- 9:40 am - MJ Daffue, Trace Crowe
- 9:50 am - Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo
- 10:00 am - Viktor Hovland, Chad Ramey
- 10:10 am - Sam Stevens, Tom Kim
- 10:20 am - Seamus Power, Doug Ghim
- 10:30 am - Matt Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners
- 10:40 am - Trey Mullinax, Hayden Buckley
- 10:55 am - Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar
- 11:05 am - Brendon Todd, Keegan Bradley
- 11:15 am - Gary Woodland, Alex Smalley
- 11:25 am - Patrick Cantlay, Webb Simpson
- 11:35 am - David Lingmerth, Denny McCarthy
- 11:45 am - Matthew NeSmith, Ryan Palmer
- 11:55 am - Taylor Moore, Chris Kirk
- 12:05 pm - Max Homa, Harris English
- 12:20 pm - Kevin Streelman, Beau Hossler
- 12:30 pm - Stewart Cink, Dylan Wu
- 12:40 pm - Michael Kim, K.H. Lee
- 12:50 pm - Adam Svensson, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:00 pm - Adam Scott, Sungjae Im
- 1:10 pm - J.J. Spaun, Justin Thomas
- 1:20 pm - Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele
- 1:30 pm - Tyrrell Hatton, Nate Lashley
2023 Wells Fargo Championship TV schedule
The PGA Tour’s 2023 Wells Fargo Championship is available on the Golf Channel and CBS. The online stream of the event will be available on ESPN+, Paramount+ and Peacock. Radio listeners can tune into SiriusXM for the live broadcast.
Saturday, May 6 Schedule:
TV
- Golf Channel: 1-3 pm
- CBS: 3-6 pm
Stream
- ESPN+: 7:00 am-6 pm
- Peacock: 1-3 pm
- Paramount+: 3-6 pm
Radio
- SiriusXM: 1-6 pm
The Wells Fargo Championship Sunday tee times will be updated after Day 3.