2023 Wells Fargo Championship Thursday tee times explored

After a successful Mexico Open outing, the PGA Tour is back with its latest designated event, the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, this week. The Championship will tee off on Thursday, May 4, at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Wells Fargo Championship will feature a 156-player field, including 33 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings. The $20 million prize event will tee off at 6:50 am with Ryan Armour, Kevin Streelman, and Hayden Buckley. Players including the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler, among others, will follow suit.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



Thursday



7:23 a.m. ET

Cantlay

Homa

Theegala



7:34 a.m. ET

Day

Fitzpatrick

McIlroy



7:45 a.m. ET

Conners

English

Finau



Friday



7:23 a.m. ET

Kim

Schauffele

Spieth



7:34 a.m. ET

Bradley

Fowler

Thomas



7:45 a.m. ET

Hovland

Morikawa

Young Tee times are live @WellsFargoGolf Thursday7:23 a.m. ETCantlayHomaTheegala7:34 a.m. ETDayFitzpatrickMcIlroy7:45 a.m. ETConnersEnglishFinauFriday7:23 a.m. ETKimSchauffeleSpieth7:34 a.m. ETBradleyFowlerThomas7:45 a.m. ETHovlandMorikawaYoung Tee times are live @WellsFargoGolf 🤩Thursday7:23 a.m. ETCantlayHomaTheegala7:34 a.m. ETDayFitzpatrickMcIlroy7:45 a.m. ETConnersEnglishFinauFriday7:23 a.m. ETKimSchauffeleSpieth7:34 a.m. ETBradleyFowlerThomas7:45 a.m. ETHovlandMorikawaYoung https://t.co/eFOqvrT38x

Defending champion Max Homa will tee off at 7:23 am with Patrick Cantlay and Sahith Theegala. Taking place just weeks ahead of the 2023 PGA Championship, it’ll be interesting to see how the top players on the PGA Tour fair this weekend.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship Thursday tee times

Here are the complete tee times for Day 1 of the Wells Fargo Championship (All times Eastern):

1st tee

6:50 am - Ryan Armour, Kevin Streelman, Hayden Buckley

7:01 am - Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Tyson Alexander

7:12 am - Adam Long, Byeong Hun An, Lee Hodges

7:23 am - Erik van Rooyen, Joel Dahmen, J.B. Holmes

7:34 am - Sepp Straka, Luke List, Michael Thompson

7:45 am - Nico Echavarria, K.H. Lee, Martin Laird

7:56 am - Cam Davis, Jim Herman, Francesco Molinari

8:07 am - Chez Reavie, J.T. Poston, Garrick Higgo

8:18 am - Adam Svensson, Robert Streb, Gary Woodland

8:29 am - Kelly Kraft, Zac Blair, Justin Lower

8:40 am - Adam Hadwin, Russell Knox, Joseph Bramlett

8:51 am - Kevin Tway, Patton Kizzire, James Hahn

9:02 am - Carson Young, Trevor Cone, Ryan Gerard

12:10 pm - Rory Sabbatini, Kramer Hickok, David Lipsky

12:21 pm - Nick Watney, Justin Suh, Austin Smotherman

12:32 pm - Tommy Fleetwood, Alex Noren, Eric Cole

12:43 pm - Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

12:54 pm - Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler

1:05 pm - Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Young

1:16 pm - Sam Burns, Adam Scott, Shane Lowry

1:27 pm - Si Woo Kim, Trey Mullinax, Tyrrell Hatton

1:38 pm - Wyndham Clark, Matthew NeSmith, Davis Thompson

1:49 pm - Michael Kim, Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg

2:00 pm - David Lingmerth, Henrik Norlander, S.H. Kim

2:11 pm - Brent Grant, Akshay Bhatia, Pierceson Coody

2:22 pm - Danny Guise, Ryan Cole, Marcus Byrd

10th tee

6:50 am - Ben Martin, Robby Shelton, Taylor Montgomery

7:01 am - Ryan Moore, Stephan Jaeger, Will Gordon

7:12 am - Andrew Putnam, Denny McCarthy, Beau Hossler

7:23 am - Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Sahith Theegala

7:34 am - Matt Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day

7:45 am - Tony Finau, Corey Conners, Harris English

7:56 am - Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes, Webb Simpson

8:07 am - Nick Hardy, Matt Wallace, Taylor Moore

8:18 am - Davis Riley, Sungjae Im, Lucas Glover

8:29 am - Troy Merritt, Doc Redman, Alex Smalley

8:40 am - Dylan Frittelli, Scott Piercy, Jimmy Walker

8:51 am - Aaron Rai, Austin Eckroat, Harrison Endycott

9:02 am - Alejandro Tosti, Willie Mack III, Austin Greaser

12:10 pm - C.T. Pan, Patrick Rodgers, Doug Ghim

12:21 pm - Danny Willett, Callum Tarren, Matthias Schwab

12:32 pm - Chesson Hadley, Ben Taylor, Sam Stevens

12:43 pm - Chris Kirk, Tyler Duncan, Brendon Todd

12:54 pm - J.J. Spaun, Stewart Cink, Zach Johnson

1:05 pm - Kurt Kitayama, Richy Werenski, Brian Harman

1:16 pm - Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm, Lanto Griffin

1:27 pm - Cameron Champ, Andrew Landry, Matt Kuchar

1:38 pm - Nate Lashley, Adam Schenk, Taylor Pendrith

1:49 pm - Ryan Palmer, Peter Malnati, Ben Griffin

2:00 pm - Jason Dufner, Emiliano Grillo, Max McGreevy

2:11 pm - Dylan Wu, Harry Hall, MJ Daffue

2:22 pm - Trace Crowe, Morgan Deneen, Quinn Riley

2023 Wells Fargo Championship TV schedule

The PGA Tour’s 2023 Wells Fargo Championship will be available for viewing on the Golf Channel, ESPN+, and Peacock. Radio broadcast will be available on SiriusXM.

Thursday, May 4 Schedule:

TV

Golf Channel: 2-6 pm

Stream

ESPN+: 6:45 am-6 pm

Peacock: 2-6 pm

Radio

SiriusXM: 12-6 pm

The Wells Fargo Championship Friday tee times will be updated after Day 1.

Poll : 0 votes