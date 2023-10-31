2023 World Wide Technology Championship odds and best bets explored

The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship will tee off on Thursday, November 2, at the El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico. The PGA Tour event will see 132 players compete against each other for the $8.2 million purse on offer.
The event will feature some big names like World No.17 Cameron Young, who will also be the top-ranked player on the field. Despite being the top-ranked player, Young is only the second favorite to win this edition of the WWT Championship.
According to the odds list published by SportsLine, 24-year-old Ludvig Aberg is the best bet this weekend. The Swedish Ryder Cupper comes into the Mexican event with 9-1 odds. Young follows him at 11-1.
2023 World Wide Technology Championship odds
Cameron Young is in good form. The American golfer has finished T-15 or better in three of his last five PGA Tour events. However, Aberg will be desperate to cement his status on the Tour with a win at the World Wide Technology Championship this week.
The Rookie of the Year contender, who lost in a playoff at the Sanderson Farms Championship and finished T-13 at the Shriners Children's Open, will be eyeing a top performance in Mexico.
World No.29 Sahith Theegala sits third in the odds list. The golfer, who topped the PGA Tour’s power rankings for the event, comes into the event with 16-1 odds. Coming off the back of a T19 finish at the ZOZO Championship, Theegala will also be eyeing a strong outing in Mexico.
Lucas Glover, who is making his FedExCup Fall debut, sits next on the list with 25-1 odds. Stephan Jaeger (25-1), Emiliano Grillo (28-1), Beau Hossler (30-1), Thomas Detry (33-1), J.J. Spaun (33-1), and Akshay Bhatia (35-1) are some other top names on the World Wide Technology Championship odds list. Interestingly, Michael Block does not make it to the top list.
Here are the top odds for the World Wide Technology Championship 2023 (As per SportsLine):
- Ludvig Aberg +900
- Cameron Young +1100
- Sahith Theegala +1600
- Lucas Glover +2500
- Stephan Jaeger +2500
- Emiliano Grillo +2800
- Beau Hossler +3000
- Thomas Detry +3300
- J.J. Spaun +3300
- Akshay Bhatia +3500
- Chris Kirk +4000
- Adam Svensson +4000
- Lucas Herbert +4000
- Keith Mitchell +4000
- Justin Suh +4500
- Luke List +4500
- Ben Griffin +5000
- Andrew Putnam +5000
- Matt Kuchar +5000
- Cameron Champ +5000
- Taylor Pendrith +5000
- Davis Thompson +5000
- Mark Hubbard +5000
- Maverick McNealy +6000
- Chris Gotterup +6000
- Joel Dahmen +6500
- Doug Ghim +6500
- Taylor Montgomery +6500
- Davis Riley +6500
- Brandon Wu +6500
- Austin Eckroat +6500
- Callum Tarren +7500
- Nick Hardy +7500
- K.H. Lee +7500
- MJ Daffue +8000
- Erik van Rooyen +8000
- Chesson Hadley +8000
- Sam Ryder +8000
- Vince Whaley +8000
- Chad Ramey +9000
- Peter Kuest +9000
- C.T. Pan +9000
- Michael Kim +9000
- Tyler Duncan +10000
- Mackenzie Hughes +10000
- Greyson Sigg +10000
- Hayden Buckley +10000
- Will Gordon +10000
- Stewart Cink +11000
- Nate Lashley +11000
- Lanto Griffin +11000
- Robby Shelton +12000
- Troy Merritt +12000
- Matti Schmid +12000
- Kevin Yu +12000
- Ben Martin +12000
- Ryan Palmer +12000
- Henrik Norlander +15000
- Chez Reavie +15000
- Harry Hall +15000
- Zecheng Dou +15000
- David Lipsky +15000
- Adam Long +15000
- Carson Young +15000
- Martin Laird +17000
- Justin Lower +17000
- Patton Kizzire +17000
- Ryan Moore +17000
- Carl Yuan +17000
- Peter Malnati +20000
- Charley Hoffman +20000
- Austin Smotherman +20000
- Zac Blair +22000
More details on the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship, including tee times, will be updated soon.