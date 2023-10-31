2023 World Wide Technology Championship odds and best bets explored

The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship will tee off on Thursday, November 2, at the El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico. The PGA Tour event will see 132 players compete against each other for the $8.2 million purse on offer.

The event will feature some big names like World No.17 Cameron Young, who will also be the top-ranked player on the field. Despite being the top-ranked player, Young is only the second favorite to win this edition of the WWT Championship.

According to the odds list published by SportsLine, 24-year-old Ludvig Aberg is the best bet this weekend. The Swedish Ryder Cupper comes into the Mexican event with 9-1 odds. Young follows him at 11-1.

2023 World Wide Technology Championship odds

Cameron Young is in good form. The American golfer has finished T-15 or better in three of his last five PGA Tour events. However, Aberg will be desperate to cement his status on the Tour with a win at the World Wide Technology Championship this week.

The Rookie of the Year contender, who lost in a playoff at the Sanderson Farms Championship and finished T-13 at the Shriners Children's Open, will be eyeing a top performance in Mexico.

World No.29 Sahith Theegala sits third in the odds list. The golfer, who topped the PGA Tour’s power rankings for the event, comes into the event with 16-1 odds. Coming off the back of a T19 finish at the ZOZO Championship, Theegala will also be eyeing a strong outing in Mexico.

Lucas Glover, who is making his FedExCup Fall debut, sits next on the list with 25-1 odds. Stephan Jaeger (25-1), Emiliano Grillo (28-1), Beau Hossler (30-1), Thomas Detry (33-1), J.J. Spaun (33-1), and Akshay Bhatia (35-1) are some other top names on the World Wide Technology Championship odds list. Interestingly, Michael Block does not make it to the top list.

Here are the top odds for the World Wide Technology Championship 2023 (As per SportsLine):

Ludvig Aberg +900

Cameron Young +1100

Sahith Theegala +1600

Lucas Glover +2500

Stephan Jaeger +2500

Emiliano Grillo +2800

Beau Hossler +3000

Thomas Detry +3300

J.J. Spaun +3300

Akshay Bhatia +3500

Chris Kirk +4000

Adam Svensson +4000

Lucas Herbert +4000

Keith Mitchell +4000

Justin Suh +4500

Luke List +4500

Ben Griffin +5000

Andrew Putnam +5000

Matt Kuchar +5000

Cameron Champ +5000

Taylor Pendrith +5000

Davis Thompson +5000

Mark Hubbard +5000

Maverick McNealy +6000

Chris Gotterup +6000

Joel Dahmen +6500

Doug Ghim +6500

Taylor Montgomery +6500

Davis Riley +6500

Brandon Wu +6500

Austin Eckroat +6500

Callum Tarren +7500

Nick Hardy +7500

K.H. Lee +7500

MJ Daffue +8000

Erik van Rooyen +8000

Chesson Hadley +8000

Sam Ryder +8000

Vince Whaley +8000

Chad Ramey +9000

Peter Kuest +9000

C.T. Pan +9000

Michael Kim +9000

Tyler Duncan +10000

Mackenzie Hughes +10000

Greyson Sigg +10000

Hayden Buckley +10000

Will Gordon +10000

Stewart Cink +11000

Nate Lashley +11000

Lanto Griffin +11000

Robby Shelton +12000

Troy Merritt +12000

Matti Schmid +12000

Kevin Yu +12000

Ben Martin +12000

Ryan Palmer +12000

Henrik Norlander +15000

Chez Reavie +15000

Harry Hall +15000

Zecheng Dou +15000

David Lipsky +15000

Adam Long +15000

Carson Young +15000

Martin Laird +17000

Justin Lower +17000

Patton Kizzire +17000

Ryan Moore +17000

Carl Yuan +17000

Peter Malnati +20000

Charley Hoffman +20000

Austin Smotherman +20000

Zac Blair +22000

More details on the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship, including tee times, will be updated soon.