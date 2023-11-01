2023 World Wide Technology Championship Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The PGA Tour is back in Mexico this week for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship. The first of the final three FedEx Cup Fall events is set to kick off on Thursday, November 2, at the El Cardonal at Diamante. The event will see the pairing of Ryan Palmer, Cody Gribble and Kevin Yu take the first tee at 9:25 am ET.

The golf course at Los Cabos, the first course designed by Tiger Woods to host a PGA Tour event, will have 132 players on its field. The three-day tournament will see names like Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala and Ludvig Aberg compete for the $8.2 million prize purse on offer.

Interestingly, this edition of the World Wide Technology Championship will be the first being played in the venue, after cutting ties with the long-standing host in Mayakoba.

2023 World Wide Technology Championship Round 1 tee times and pairings

The first round of the World Wide Technology Championship will tee off at 9:25 am ET. The pairing of David Lipsky, Austin Smotherman and Harrison Endycott will follow suit at 9:36 am ET. The grouping of Dylan Frittelli, MJ Daffue and Paul Haley II will take the first tee at 9:47 am ET, while Chad Ramey, Stewart Cink and Matt Kuchar will start at 9:58 am ET.

The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship’s top-ranked player, Cameron Young will start his campaign from the 10th tee at 10:09 am ET. He will play alongside Davis Riley and Erik van Rooyen.

Meanwhile, the PGA Tour event's favorite Ludvig Aberg will take a late tee-off. The Ryder Cupper will tee off at 3:49 pm ET alongside Ryo Ishikawa and Chris Gotterup.

Here are the first-round tee times for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante (All times ET):

1st tee

9:25 am - Ryan Palmer, Cody Gribble, Kevin Yu

9:36 am - David Lipsky, Austin Smotherman, Harrison Endycott

9:47 am - Dylan Frittelli, MJ Daffue, Paul Haley II

9:58 am - Chad Ramey, Stewart Cink, Matt Kuchar

10:09 am - Nico Echavarria, Brian Gay, Jim Herman

10:20 am - Adam Svensson, Martin Laird, Brandt Snedeker

10:31 am - Michael Kim, Scott Piercy, Doc Redman

10:42 am - Ryan Armour, Brandon Wu, Will Gorson

10:53 am - Kevin Tway, Brice Garnett, Jason Dufner

11:04 am - Matti Schmid, Kevin Roy, Chris Naegel

11:15 am - Sebastian Vazques, Isidro Benitez, Preston Summerhays

2:10 pm - Andrew Putnam, Austin Cook, Cameron Percy

2:21 pm - Nate Lashley, Ben Martin, Ben Taylor

2:32 pm - Thomas Detry, Greyson Sigg, Marty Dou

2:43 pm - Mackenzie Hughes, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Mongtomery

2:54 pm - Lucas Glover, Akshay Bhatia, Emiliano Grillo

3:05 pm - Nick Hardy, Cameron Champ, Tyler Duncan

3:16 pm - Adam Long, Charley Hoffman, Kelly Kraft

3:27 pm - David Lingmerth, Robby Shelton, Justin Lower

3:38 pm - Michael Gligic, Tano Goya, Kyle Westmoreland

3:49 pm - Scott Harrington, Augusto Nunez, Chase Johnson

4:00 pm - Ryan Gerard, Roberto Diaz, Peter Knade

10th tee

9:25 am - Chesson Hadley, Jonathan Byrd, Max McGreevy

9:36 am - Patton Kizzire, Harry Hall, Tyson Alexander

9:47 am - Stephan Jaeger, Harry Higgs, Justin Suh

9:58 am - Luke List, Sahith Theegala, Chris Kirk

10:09 am - Davis Riley, Erik van Rooyen, Cameron Young

10:20 am - K.H. Lee, Lucas Herbert, Keith Mitchell

10:31 am - Beau Hossler, Maverick McNealy, Ben Griffin

10:42 am - Jimmy Walker, Camillo Villegas, Austin Eckroat

10:53 am - Ryan Moore, James Hahn, Callum Tarren

11:04 am - Trevor Werbylo, Peter Kuest, Michael Block

11:15 am - Kelsei Hiratam Isaiah Salinda, Jose Cristobal Islas

2:10 pm - Henrik Norlander, David Thompson, Matthias Schwab

2:21 pm - Brian Stuard, Peter Malnati, Carson Young

2:32 pm - Nick Watney, Mark Hubbard, Doug Ghim

2:43 pm - Ryan Brehm, Robert Streb, Lanto Griffin

2:54 pm - Chez Reavie, Richy Werenski, Andrew Landry

3:05 pm - C.T. Pan, Russell Knox, Vince Whaley

3:16 pm - Troy Merritt, Zac Blair, Hayden Buckley

3:27 pm - Sam Ryder, Taylor Pendrith, Kramer Hickok

3:38 pm - Carl Yuan, Trevor Cone, Brent Grant

3:49 pm - Ludvig Aberg, Ryo Ishikawa, Chris Gotterup

4:00 pm - Jeffrey Kang, Hunter Epson, Billy Davis

More details on the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship will be updated as the event progresses.